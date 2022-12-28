Read full article on original website
Texas Tech and Ole Miss Honor Late Mike Leach With ‘Air Raid’ Formation
There is no doubt that Mike Leach left his mark on college football. His old team, the Texas Tech Red Raiders honored him at the Texas Bowl. With help from coach Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, Tech delivered a touching tribute to Leach with their first play of the night.
Shough leads Texas Tech over Ole Miss 42-25 in Texas Bowl
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Tech’s first-year coach had a great day. Joey McGuire got a new contract with a hefty raise before leading the Red Raiders to a 42-25 victory over Mississippi in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night. “It’s a pretty awesome day,” McGuire said. “I really...
LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Faces Texas Tech in TaxAct Texas Bowl
Follow along below for live updates for the Rebels' matchup against the Red Raiders.
Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report
Terrell Owens' agent was reportedly in talks with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL return, but after asking for too much money, they were unable to agree to a deal.
Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin Accuses Texas Tech Player of Spitting, Using Racial Slur During Bowl Game
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin called out a Texas Tech player following Wednesday’s TaxAct Texas Bowl. He alleges that a Red Raider spit on one of his players and might have used a racial slur during the game. The alleged incident occurred after a fumble in the fourth...
LOOK: Steve Sarkisian, Texas players arrive to Alamo Bowl
The Texas football team has arrived at the Alamodome in San Antonio for an anticipated matchup with Washington. The Alamo Bowl presents two of the most dangerous offenses in college football this season. Although the Longhorns will be without star running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, along with starting linebacker and defensive leader DeMarvion Overshown, many young players will get the opportunity to showcase their talents against the No. 12 team in the country.
247Sports
A look at North Texas' early signees and team needs going forward
As the early signing period came to a close, North Texas found itself with only two signings. It was expected that the coaching turnaround from Seth Littrell to Eric Morris would present some struggles in the recruiting front. UNT commits Dylan Brown-Turner (linebacker, Dallas South Oak Cliff) and Jahbari Kuykendall (running back, Houston Westside) did not sign on early signing day.
Baylor hires Oregon co-DC Matt Powledge as defensive coordinator
Oregon safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Matt Powledge has departed the program to become the next defensive coordinator at Baylor. Powledge, 35, was in his first year with the Ducks. He returns to Baylor after serving as an assistant under Dave Aranda in Waco from 2020-21 “We are thrilled to...
Late run makes difference as Guyer falls to McKinney at Whataburger Tournament
MANSFIELD — An 11-2 fourth quarter run made the difference as the Guyer boys basketball team fell 51-43 to McKinney Friday in the Whataburger Tournament's Orange Division consolation championship game. The District 5-6A foes squared off at Mansfield Legacy High after each winning games earlier in the day. The...
