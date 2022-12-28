The Texas football team has arrived at the Alamodome in San Antonio for an anticipated matchup with Washington. The Alamo Bowl presents two of the most dangerous offenses in college football this season. Although the Longhorns will be without star running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, along with starting linebacker and defensive leader DeMarvion Overshown, many young players will get the opportunity to showcase their talents against the No. 12 team in the country.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO