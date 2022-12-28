ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Steve Sarkisian, Texas players arrive to Alamo Bowl

The Texas football team has arrived at the Alamodome in San Antonio for an anticipated matchup with Washington. The Alamo Bowl presents two of the most dangerous offenses in college football this season. Although the Longhorns will be without star running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, along with starting linebacker and defensive leader DeMarvion Overshown, many young players will get the opportunity to showcase their talents against the No. 12 team in the country.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

A look at North Texas' early signees and team needs going forward

As the early signing period came to a close, North Texas found itself with only two signings. It was expected that the coaching turnaround from Seth Littrell to Eric Morris would present some struggles in the recruiting front. UNT commits Dylan Brown-Turner (linebacker, Dallas South Oak Cliff) and Jahbari Kuykendall (running back, Houston Westside) did not sign on early signing day.
DENTON, TX
On3.com

Baylor hires Oregon co-DC Matt Powledge as defensive coordinator

Oregon safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Matt Powledge has departed the program to become the next defensive coordinator at Baylor. Powledge, 35, was in his first year with the Ducks. He returns to Baylor after serving as an assistant under Dave Aranda in Waco from 2020-21 “We are thrilled to...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy