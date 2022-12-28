ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

onthewater.com

Coastal New Hampshire and Maine Fishing Report- December 29, 2022

(Above) Until ice sets up universally, smaller water bodies and willing warm-water species will have to do. The development of ice fishing prospects are echoing the weather – it’s up and down. Anglers are making do with smaller water bodies hoping that the New Year will usher in a good old fashioned New England freeze.
MAINE STATE
NECN

More Than a Dozen Hikes Planned Across Connecticut on Jan. 1

The new year is going to start with a sunny, mild day, which will be perfect for taking one of several First Day hikes across the state. Connecticut residents are encouraged to get outside to walk and hike and enjoy nature on Jan. 1 as the state takes part in celebrating America’s State Parks First Day Hikes.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Seacoast Current

Here Are 13 Celebrities Who Were Spotted in New Hampshire and Maine in 2022

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Let's face it, Mainers and New Hampshirites have it pretty good. We have everything we need, from great beaches to amazing mountains, pristine lakes, an immaculate coastline, and some of the best seafood you can find in America.
MAINE STATE
onthewater.com

Massachusetts Fishing Report – December 29, 2022

Above: The Berkshire Bass boys have been out on higher elevation hardwater where pike are willing!. Those who prefer their New Year with ice underfoot as opposed to in a glass aren’t liking this thaw one bit. Anglers out west, however, are not sweating it in the least, save the sweat caused from cutting through what in some instances is 8 to 10 inches of ice.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Encore: To give and receive free items, Mass. residents turn to the Buy Nothing Project

This week on Under the Radar with Callie Crossley:. Even as inflation rises, Americans continue to shop. But what if you could find the goods you need without paying a cent? That's the idea behind the Buy Nothing Project, an app and collection of hyperlocal Facebook groups where users can give away and receive items and services with their neighbors — all for free.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ctexaminer.com

We Aren’t Done Growing

Every year that I’ve written one of these reflections for CT Examiner, I’ve come back to how grateful I am to be working for a paper that is growing instead of cutting back. When I started at CT Examiner two-and-a-half years ago, I was the third reporter working...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Boston

Climber hit by falling ice in New Hampshire

HART'S LOCATION, N.H. - Fellow climbers came to the aid of a man who was hit in the head by falling ice in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.New Hampshire Fish & Game said the experienced climber, 37-year-old James Lawrence of Dover, NH, was wearing a helmet and had all the right equipment but still suffered a head injury when the ice struck him on Willey's Slide in Hart's Location.His climbing partner and ice climbers nearby helped get Lawrence to the bottom of the slide, down the trail and to the road, where he was taken by ambulance to a hospital."The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out," Fish & Game said in a statement.
DOVER, NH
hollistontownnews.com

Family-run Affordable Junk Removal takes the stress out of cleanups

Whether it’s one old fridge in the garage or an entire home of unwanted goods, the team at Affordable Junk Removal offers a cost-efficient, stress-free approach to waste management. “You don’t lift a finger,” says owner Jason Schadler, who started the company along with his wife Christine in 2005.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

4 Places to Get Great Maine Seafood Tourists Don’t Know About

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. During Maine's summer tourist season, people "from away" flock to Maine to visit and have some of the best seafood in the country. Lobster is obviously one of the big choices, of course.
MAINE STATE
WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts Longest Drive-Thru Holiday Light Display (FINAL WEEKEND)

Christmas maybe over, but you still have time to check out a spectacular holiday light display for one final weekend!. It's always been a dream of mine to decorate a house like Clark Griswold from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. As a kid, I used to help my father all the time decorate our front yard bushes with lights. Plus put up a Christmas in the front window. While that was all fun and festive, there's one place here in Massachusetts that I have always loved since the day I was born.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Mass. man dies in New Year's Eve crash on I-95 in Rhode Island

RICHMOND, R.I. — A 43-year-old Cambridge man died in a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island. Rhode Island State Police said witnesses reported seeing the vehicle operating erratically on I-95 northbound in Richmond before veering off the left side of the road, where it hit the barrier.
RICHMOND, RI
