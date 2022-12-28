San Diego ranked a top city for New Year’s

SAN DIEGO — From firework displays to nightlife options and fine dining, there’s a lot to weigh when deciding where to celebrate the New Year’s holiday in style and in budget.

For those seeking that chapter-opening grand experience, San Diego has made the list for greatest spots to ring in 2023. According to WalletHub , America’s Finest City was ranked the 14th best U.S. city to celebrate New Year’s.

To determine which locations were Jan. 1 worthy, the personal finance website compared the 100 most populated cities in the country in three categories: entertainment and food, safety and accessibility, and costs. Each category had its own metrics that were graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 being most favorable.

Here’s a look at the top 20 cities for New Year’s celebrations, according to WalletHub.

Overall Rank City Total Score Entertainment & Food Costs Safety & Accessibility 1 New York, NY 70.20 1 98 6 2 Orlando, FL 70.12 5 65 41 3 Las Vegas, NV 70.09 3 70 51 4 San Francisco, CA 67.03 4 93 22 5 Atlanta, GA 66.00 2 76 97 6 Denver, CO 65.87 12 54 72 7 Washington, DC 65.76 8 92 14 8 Chicago, IL 64.44 9 84 56 9 Los Angeles, CA 64.38 11 83 46 10 Seattle, WA 64.22 6 95 27 11 Miami, FL 63.79 7 99 23 12 Austin, TX 63.34 13 69 52 13 San Antonio, TX 61.58 17 53 54 14 San Diego, CA 61.51 18 77 15 15 Nashville, TN 61.22 14 68 81 16 Louisville, KY 60.46 15 55 75 17 Boston, MA 60.37 19 88 8 18 Philadelphia, PA 60.12 16 79 44 19 El Paso, TX 59.36 45 1 12 20 New Orleans, LA 59.31 10 96 89

San Diego ranked high in Entertainment and Food and Safety and Accountability categories, propelling it up the list. For the Costs category, San Diego came in at 77th out of 100.

Whether it’s a Hornblower Cruise around the harbor or an evening gala at Hotel Del Coronado, those planning to be in San Diego are sure to have options galore.

Another city in San Diego County, Chula Vista, came in at 96 out of the 100 cities on the list.

The days of 2022 are limited, which means it’s now or never in planning how to celebrate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.