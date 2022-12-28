ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan

Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Great Spots for Snowmobilers to Grab a Bite Up North

Snowmobile season is in full swing in Northern Michigan. Michigan is home to 6,500 snowmobile trails, the state with the sixth most trails in the U.S. Many miles of those trails are located in Northern Michigan, making it a great spot for riders. Restaurants say they’re enjoying a surge in...
KALKASKA, MI
abc57.com

Edison Pointe Residents left without heat during blizzard

MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Imagine living with no heat during a blizzard. . . that was the reality for many residents at Edison Pointe Apartments last week. Some told ABC57 they had to leave and stay somewhere else for Christmas. Other residents were forced to brave the frigid temperatures from inside their apartment for days on top of frozen pipes and water damage.
MISHAWAKA, IN
99.5 WKDQ

You Can Live Above The Historical Indiana Restaurant That Serves The Worlds Coldest Beer

It's been a tradition with my husband's family every year to go to the Nisbet Inn and enjoy one of the world's coldest beers while eating some delicious smoked chicken around the holidays. I always look forward to our holiday dinner at the Nisbet Inn because the Nisbet is such a cool restaurant. The building is over 100 years old so the restaurant has a really cool atmosphere and a pretty interesting history.
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Michigan

One of the most picturesque states to visit year-round is probably Michigan. This state offers a wide range of outdoor pursuits and tourist attractions in the summer, but it may get very snowy there in the winter. In fact, one of the snowiest communities in Michigan is Houghton. Houghton is among the coldest and snowiest places in the US, with an annual average snowfall of approximately 202 inches. It is most certainly the snowiest place in Michigan! Let’s learn more about what this frigid city has to offer.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

2023 Could Be Starting Off With a Winter Storm

If your New Years' resolution is to get back in shape, a great way to do that is to shovel. Lucky for you Mother Nature might be helping out with your goals. With the warmer temps we have had lately, there is potential for a large winter storm to hit the first week of January. The National Weather Service shared their prediction for the risk of heavy snow from January 6th through the 8th, but it might not be the snow we have to worry about...
MINNESOTA STATE
9&10 News

Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?

As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox 59

Washout conditions expected across the Hoosier State this Friday

INDIANAPOLIS – Rain is expected to move into the state overnight and will fall steadily across most of the area throughout Friday. Overcast conditions will take us through the remainder of Thursday evening as a southerly breeze keeps temps in the 50s across the state! Rainy weather will not begin until after midnight, so it wouldn’t be a bad evening to enjoy an outdoor activity. Showers and downpours will then overtake the state ahead of Friday morning. Nearly every location in Indiana will see several hours of steady rain, particularly areas south. Temperatures will remain relatively unchanged through the day, primarily in the low 50s. Rainfall will continue overnight, slowly retreating to the southeast.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

TikTok blocked from Indiana state devices

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has blocked the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from state devices, its technology office said Thursday. The Indiana Office of Technology "blocked TikTok from being used in our state system and on our state devices" as of Dec. 7, office spokesman Graig Lubsen told The Journal Gazette.
INDIANA STATE

