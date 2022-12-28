Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan
Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard
The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.
Every Lighthouse on Michigan’s Western Lakeshore Iced Over Following Blizzard
The Blizzard of 2022 over Christmas week will be remembered the way some remember the legendary Blizzard of '78. The intense winds whipped up Lake Michigan and coated nearly every lighthouse and pier structure on the lakeshore with ice. Drone photographers and videographers braved the weather to showcase the winter...
Here's Why: We are removing more dams in West Michigan!
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — When it comes to living in West Michigan, rivers and fishing have long been two of the most popular attractions for the region. However, in years past, these rivers weren't primarily used for recreation, they were used for industry. A relic of this era are...
Great Spots for Snowmobilers to Grab a Bite Up North
Snowmobile season is in full swing in Northern Michigan. Michigan is home to 6,500 snowmobile trails, the state with the sixth most trails in the U.S. Many miles of those trails are located in Northern Michigan, making it a great spot for riders. Restaurants say they’re enjoying a surge in...
Has Michigan’s Mighty Lake Superior Ever Fully Frozen Over?
When we think of Lake Superior in Michigan, we think crossing at the giant Mackinac Bridge. It's common for many of the Great Lakes to freeze at least a little bit in frigid winter temperatures. Has Lake Superior ever frozen over completely?. Reports of Lake Superior freezing over completely are...
abc57.com
Edison Pointe Residents left without heat during blizzard
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Imagine living with no heat during a blizzard. . . that was the reality for many residents at Edison Pointe Apartments last week. Some told ABC57 they had to leave and stay somewhere else for Christmas. Other residents were forced to brave the frigid temperatures from inside their apartment for days on top of frozen pipes and water damage.
If You Were Wondering, Here’s Where the Horses of Mackinac Island Go For The Winter
Mackinac Island is a beautiful place to visit no matter the time of the year! In a place that is famously free of cars, you'll find the downtown streets lined with bicycles and carriages in the summer and packs of snowmobiles in the winter. But have you ever wondered where...
MyNorthwest.com
‘Climate change before our eyes’: Sounding the alarm as Mt. Rainier glaciers quickly fade
Mount Rainier is the most glaciated peak in the lower 48 states, as well as Western Washington’s most iconic landmarks. But, climate change is impacting the glaciers on Rainier and they’re receding at a concerning rate. Glacier recession is something that Scott Beason, the park geologist at Mt....
Photos: Frozen Lake Michigan lighthouse is breathtakingly beautiful (especially from your cozy couch)
ST. JOSEPH, MI - The Christmas week blizzard is finished and we’re looking at a big warm-up this week. That means, now’s your chance to take in Michigan’s winter beauty before it’s gone. You could bundle up and go out to see the frozen winter wonderland...
You Can Live Above The Historical Indiana Restaurant That Serves The Worlds Coldest Beer
It's been a tradition with my husband's family every year to go to the Nisbet Inn and enjoy one of the world's coldest beers while eating some delicious smoked chicken around the holidays. I always look forward to our holiday dinner at the Nisbet Inn because the Nisbet is such a cool restaurant. The building is over 100 years old so the restaurant has a really cool atmosphere and a pretty interesting history.
Family's Fun Tradition of Picking a Vacation Spot Is Worthy of Stealing
The possibilities are endless with this!
Power utility ponders fate of 13 historic Michigan dams
Federal licenses to operate dams owned by Consumers Energy are set to expire in 2034
One Michigan City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Firefighters rescue goose frozen to wet sand at Indiana Dunes State Park
PORTER, Ind. — A frozen Canada goose was dislodged from its icy binds thanks to the help of volunteer firefighters in northern Indiana. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers were notified on Monday about a Canada goose being frozen to the wet sand along the edge of Lake Michigan at Indiana […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Michigan
One of the most picturesque states to visit year-round is probably Michigan. This state offers a wide range of outdoor pursuits and tourist attractions in the summer, but it may get very snowy there in the winter. In fact, one of the snowiest communities in Michigan is Houghton. Houghton is among the coldest and snowiest places in the US, with an annual average snowfall of approximately 202 inches. It is most certainly the snowiest place in Michigan! Let’s learn more about what this frigid city has to offer.
2023 Could Be Starting Off With a Winter Storm
If your New Years' resolution is to get back in shape, a great way to do that is to shovel. Lucky for you Mother Nature might be helping out with your goals. With the warmer temps we have had lately, there is potential for a large winter storm to hit the first week of January. The National Weather Service shared their prediction for the risk of heavy snow from January 6th through the 8th, but it might not be the snow we have to worry about...
Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?
As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
Fox 59
Washout conditions expected across the Hoosier State this Friday
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain is expected to move into the state overnight and will fall steadily across most of the area throughout Friday. Overcast conditions will take us through the remainder of Thursday evening as a southerly breeze keeps temps in the 50s across the state! Rainy weather will not begin until after midnight, so it wouldn’t be a bad evening to enjoy an outdoor activity. Showers and downpours will then overtake the state ahead of Friday morning. Nearly every location in Indiana will see several hours of steady rain, particularly areas south. Temperatures will remain relatively unchanged through the day, primarily in the low 50s. Rainfall will continue overnight, slowly retreating to the southeast.
TikTok blocked from Indiana state devices
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has blocked the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from state devices, its technology office said Thursday. The Indiana Office of Technology "blocked TikTok from being used in our state system and on our state devices" as of Dec. 7, office spokesman Graig Lubsen told The Journal Gazette.
