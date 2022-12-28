Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Of The Most Haunted Road In America Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Must-Try Burger Restaurants in ClevelandTourineCleveland, OH
Related
iheart.com
Car Jacking Suspect At Large on Cleveland Westside
CLEVELAND - On Friday, Dec. 23, on the 2200 block of Broadview Road in the Old Brooklyn Neighborhood. Police say the unknown man pictured below jumped out of an older red and black SUV and took a 2007 Toyota Matrix with an Ohio license plate HSZ6157. The suspect vehicle has...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb reflects on 2022 and what next year will bring
Just days shy of one year in office, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb recently sat down to talk with News 5 anchor Rob Powers about the highs and lows in City Hall so far.
Death toll tops 60 from historic blizzard, driver who appeared passed out in car drags Akron medic, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, December 29, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about the dozens killed related to last week’s historic blizzard, how Ohio is helping the city...
Body found in Lake Erie took 4 hours to get to, Browns legend Bernie Kosar’s $19000 bet on January 1, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, December 30, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about a body spotted yesterday on Lake Erie that took 4 hours to recover, along with...
Cleveland Missing joins search for Ohio woman who’s been missing for 5 years
The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults is joining the Newburgh Heights Police Department in the search for Amanda Dean, who has been missing from Huron County for five years.
Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’
January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
Death of Princeton student from Euclid ruled a suicide, Southwest CEO apologizes for travel chaos, what to do for an Akron boil water advisory
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Content Warning: This newscast includes content related to death by suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling, please...
FBI searching for suspect after bank robbery in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — The FBI Violent Task Force and Citizens Bank is asking for the public's help with identifying a suspect connected to a Cleveland bank robbery. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the...
Plumbers, Painesville city workers warn not to flush 'flushable' wipes
A product meant to keep you clean is creating a dirty problem for sewer lines and wastewater treatment plants. So-called ‘flushable’ wipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers and city workers.
Body found in Lake Erie in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A body was found in Lake Erie at the Cleveland Lakefront Nature Preserve located at 8701 Lakeshore Blvd. on Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed to 3News. The body was discovered on Thursday afternoon, after a concerned citizen on E. 72 reported a body out on...
'Very frustrating': Playhouse Square residents react to string of car break-ins in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Cleveland police have made one arrest and identified other suspects after an increase in car break-ins in the downtown area. Justin School lives in an apartment in the Hanna Building in the Playhouse Square neighborhood, and pays to park his car in a separate, private surface lot, which is not owned by his building, off of Prospect Ave. East. On December 19th, he walked outside to find his car had been broken into.
Flavortown! This Cleveland Restaurant is Guy Fieri’s Favorite
Guy Fieri is one of TV’s favorite chefs. His show Diners, Drive Ins and Dives has been on-air since 2006, and over the last 16 years he’s featured more than 1200 different restaurants. A lot of those eateries have been right here in Ohio. Mashed, who did a...
Franklin Castle, one of Ohio’s ‘most haunted houses,’ is looking for brave visitors to stay the night
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Franklin Castle, once rated ‘the most haunted house’ in Ohio, will open its doors to welcome any courageous visitors interested in spending the night at the Ohio City landmark. Franklin Castle’s official Facebook page announced on Christmas Eve that guests could begin booking reservations for an...
CDPH confirms Cleveland’s first pediatric flu-related death
The Cleveland Department of Public Health confirmed its first flu-related pediatric death of the 2022-2023 season.
Neighbors report explosion at Akron house
City fire crews are now at a house in the 100 block of Edgerton Avenue.
Body found in Lake Erie identified as Lakewood man
Cleveland Fire Department is working now to recover a body found in Lake Erie.
2 transported to hospital after house fire on Cleveland's Eastside
Friday morning, the Cleveland Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 13000 block of Earlwood Avenue in Cleveland, according to News 5 Photojournalist Mike Vielhaber who was on the scene.
Dozens of residents have no heat at Akron apartment complex
Dozens of residents were left without heat and water due to frozen pipes over the holiday weekend but couldn't get ahold of Timber Top property managers.
The weirdest, wackiest and downright worst uses of COVID-19 stimulus dollars in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Readers often ask me how it is legal to spend pandemic relief money on things like dog parks or firetrucks. That’s because a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act that allows municipalities to use money for “revenue replacement,” lets them put ARPA dollars into the general fund in order to replace revenues lost during COVID-19.
OSHP preparing enforcement blitz as revelers prepare for NYE
Ahead of the New Year’s holiday this weekend, Northeast Ohio area law enforcement, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, are urging and encouraging revelers to have a designated driver.
Comments / 0