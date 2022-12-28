Friday game against Buffalo was an ideal way to wrap up the non-conference season for Michigan State in several respects. No, it wasn’t 40 minutes of crisp, clean, stress-free hoops, but the Bulls got MSU’s blood pumping after a long break with a few swells at the start of each half. The Spartans got all of their primary rotation players involved and in the scoring column, including the return of senior forward Malik Hall from a foot injury. And they finished strong, pushing the gap well into the 20s in an 89-68 victory.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO