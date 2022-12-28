Read full article on original website
Michigan State rolls past Buffalo in final non-conference game of season
Friday game against Buffalo was an ideal way to wrap up the non-conference season for Michigan State in several respects. No, it wasn’t 40 minutes of crisp, clean, stress-free hoops, but the Bulls got MSU’s blood pumping after a long break with a few swells at the start of each half. The Spartans got all of their primary rotation players involved and in the scoring column, including the return of senior forward Malik Hall from a foot injury. And they finished strong, pushing the gap well into the 20s in an 89-68 victory.
Michigan State WR Jayden Reed invited to NFL Combine
Michigan State’s Jayden Reed continues to check the boxes someone in his position wants to be checking. Already invited to the Senior Bowl, which is considered the premier showcase all-star game for senior prospects, Reed now has been invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, according to a post on his personal Instagram account.
Fiesta Bowl Notebook: Minter's halftime process. signees in bowl prep, advice for Blake Corum, and more
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. -- Fiesta Bowl media day was a throwback to the olden days of covering Michigan football when before the start of every season the media had an hour to talk to any player or coach they wanted. Those opportunities always led to a smorgasbord of news and notes. The session in Scottsdale did exactly that.
Amir Herring talks early practices with Michigan
Michigan signee Amir Herring is taking part in this week's Under Armour All-America Game practices in preparation for Tuesday's game, but he has already been with the Wolverines in Ann Arbor prior to departing for Orlando. "I enrolled in school, did my physical and everything so I've been practicing with...
Eastern Michigan OL transfer collects Louisville offer
Eastern Michigan offensive lineman Marcellus Johnson became a hot target of many college coaches from the moment that he entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. With one year of eligibility remaining, the 6-foot-4, 308-pound target has garnered scholarship offers from programs representing multiple Power 5 conferences, including Louisville. A...
Alan Bowman still playing for Michigan despite entering transfer portal: 'I wanted to finish what I started'
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Earlier this month, a day after teams’ bowl destinations were announced, the NCAA’s Transfer Portal window opened, giving players and teams a clear window to put together transfer changes in time to enroll in new schools for the winter semester. While generally well-received...
Michigan DB Mike Sainristil explains how he recruited Josaiah Stewart to the Wolverines
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ. — Michigan football earned a Transfer Portal commitment from Josaiah Stewart earlier this month, and the program may have captain Mike Sainristil to thank. “That’s my recruit. I recruited him,” Sainristil told The Michigan Insider on Wednesday. “He’s a dawg. That’s my boy. I played with...
