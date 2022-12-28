ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

247Sports

Michigan State rolls past Buffalo in final non-conference game of season

Friday game against Buffalo was an ideal way to wrap up the non-conference season for Michigan State in several respects. No, it wasn’t 40 minutes of crisp, clean, stress-free hoops, but the Bulls got MSU’s blood pumping after a long break with a few swells at the start of each half. The Spartans got all of their primary rotation players involved and in the scoring column, including the return of senior forward Malik Hall from a foot injury. And they finished strong, pushing the gap well into the 20s in an 89-68 victory.
BUFFALO, NY
247Sports

Michigan State WR Jayden Reed invited to NFL Combine

Michigan State’s Jayden Reed continues to check the boxes someone in his position wants to be checking. Already invited to the Senior Bowl, which is considered the premier showcase all-star game for senior prospects, Reed now has been invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, according to a post on his personal Instagram account.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Amir Herring talks early practices with Michigan

Michigan signee Amir Herring is taking part in this week's Under Armour All-America Game practices in preparation for Tuesday's game, but he has already been with the Wolverines in Ann Arbor prior to departing for Orlando. "I enrolled in school, did my physical and everything so I've been practicing with...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Eastern Michigan OL transfer collects Louisville offer

Eastern Michigan offensive lineman Marcellus Johnson became a hot target of many college coaches from the moment that he entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. With one year of eligibility remaining, the 6-foot-4, 308-pound target has garnered scholarship offers from programs representing multiple Power 5 conferences, including Louisville. A...
YPSILANTI, MI
247Sports

247Sports

