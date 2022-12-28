Read full article on original website
Why Kang Needs Ant-Man in ‘Quantumania’
If Kang the Conqueror is really the biggest villain in this era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, why is he making his official debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? The Ant-Man franchise has traditionally been the smallest of all of Marvel’s franchises (no pun intended). The first movie was basically a heist film, and the second was a family drama about a group of related superheroes. Now Ant-Man, a guy who can change his size, is going to fight the #1 baddie in all of Marvel after Thanos? Why?
Deadpool and Wolverine ‘Hate Each Other’ in ‘Deadpool 3’
By the time it arrives in theaters, it will have been six years between Deadpool 2 and Deadpool 3. The delay is almost entirely the studio’s fault; Deadpool 2’s distributor, 20th Century Fox, was acquired by Disney shortly after the release of Deadpool 2. And while Disney wanted Fox in part to regain the film rights to the X-Men franchise, they’ve yet to release a single movie or TV show focused on any mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At least as scheduled right now, Deadpool 3 — which is still almost two years away — will be the first X-film from Marvel.
Michael Weatherly Teases NCIS Fans About Possible #Tiva Sighting in 2023: 'This Might Be an Interesting Year!'
Will 2023 be the year that NCIS fans get to see Tony and Ziva on their screens again, together? Michael Weatherly certainly provided grist for that long-standing mill, with a teasey New Year’s Day tweet. Weatherly had posted a reflective video about the year gone by and year ahead, and like clockwork an NCIS fan countered with their own New Year’s wish, to see Tony and Ziva “reuniting.” Weatherly, who last appeared on NCIS in May 2016, in the Season 13 finale, replied back, “Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such ‘moments’!” Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year...
‘That ’70s Show’ Cast Reunites in New ‘That ’90s Show’ Featurette
When That ’90s Show debuts on Netflix next month, it will be 16 years since That ’70s Show ended its first run on Fox. (There was a That ’80s Show in between, but we don’t talk about that.) When the series returns, it will mostly focus on a new cast of teenagers living in Wisconsin in the 1990s — but many of the franchise’s original stars will appear in guest roles, and Eric Forman’s parents, Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith), are full-time characters as well.
Bruce Dickinson Lists His Iron Maiden Prop Problems
Bruce Dickinson has detailed some of the problems he’d faced with onstage props during Iron Maiden’s recent tour. In a pair of behind-the-scenes videos, available below, the frontman offered a guided tour of how he delivers his performance every night. Among the revelations were that he has a...
The Most Popular Netflix Shows of 2022
Along with their weekly list of the most watched shows of the moment, Netflix also took these final days of 2022 to announce the TV series that were most watched on the streaming service over the entirety of the year. As you might have guessed given all the internal Netflix records they both broke over the course of 2022, the top shows of the year were Stranger Things Season 4 and Wednesday Season 1.
The Night Dee Snider Learned the Difference Between Singing and Performing
Dee Snider told of the night he learned the difference between singing and performing in a Twitter exchange about playing live. The chat, which ran over five hours, involved a number of followers asking questions after the Twisted Sister star responded to an opinion about Ronnie James Dio, saying: “You are confusing singing with performing. There is a huge difference between a great frontman and a great singer. Ronnie was one of the greatest singers of all time, but as a frontman, he pretty much just stood on stage and sang.” He named Freddie Mercury as someone who was “an amazing singer AND frontman.”
Courtney Love Wrote a Song Called ‘Justice for Kurt’ But Thinks It Would ‘Ruin’ Her Upcoming Album
Courtney Love has written a new song called "Justice for Kurt" that apparently addresses the movement surrounding conspiracy theories about the death of her late husband, Nirvana bandleader Kurt Cobain. But she's leaving it off her forthcoming album because it would "ruin" the record. That's what the legendary rock dynamo...
