Roblox BedWars New Year’s 2023 update log and patch notes
The BedWars New Year’s update has been released on December 30th, 2022! In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
Bloxburg New Years Update 2023 Log 0.11.3 – Winter Patch Notes!
Roblox Bloxburg has launched an update on December 30th, 2022! In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
War Thunder Update 2.23.0.36 Patch Notes
War Thunder Update 2.23.0.36 is live, bringing updates to vehicles, sound, graphics, interface, and missions. The update has resolved the issues players have been experiencing regarding lead marker issues, decals not displaying correctly, message and interface errors, and more. Details of the update were obtained from an official Steam post,...
Purrfect Tale Codes (January 2023) – Free Cod!
Purrfect Tale is a casual role-playing game that was created by BadMouse. This is a game that will have living the life of a student that meets a stray cat that you start to care for. You will be able to collect more cute kittens, decorate rooms in your home, and make choices in an original story. If that’s not enough, you can collect outfits to dress yourself up how you’d like!
Tatsugiri Scales Locations & Map – Where to Farm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
If you need to know how to get Tatsugiri Scales, we have all of the locations with detailed maps to help you farm it with ease.
Klefki Key Locations & Map – Where to Farm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
If you need to know how to get Klefki Key, we have all of the locations with detailed maps to help you farm it with ease.
Houndour Fang Locations & Map – Where to Farm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
If you need to know how to get Houndour Fang, we have all of the locations with detailed maps to help you farm it with ease.
Wooper Slime Locations & Map – Where to Farm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
If you need to know how to get Wooper Slime, we have all of the locations with detailed maps to help you farm it with ease.
Spiritomb Fragment Locations & Map – Where to Farm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
If you need to know how to get Spiritomb Fragment, we have all of the locations with detailed maps to help you farm it with ease.
Stantler Hair Locations & Map – Where to Farm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
If you need to know how to get Stantler Hair, we have all of the locations with detailed maps to help you farm it with ease.
Sandile Claw Locations & Map – Where to Farm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
If you need to know how to get Sandile Claw, we have all of the locations with detailed maps to help you farm it with ease.
Unrivaled Cinderace Tera Raid Guide in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have prepared a challenging black crystal Tera Raid time-limited event where players may have a chance to get a Cinderace with the Mightiest Mark. Cinderace is rarely encountered in Paldea, and the Cinderace that appears during this 7-star Tera Raid event is at Level 100 and has a Fighting as its Tera Type, making it both a formidable opponent and a powerful ally.
Larvesta Fuzz Locations & Map – Where to Farm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
If you need to know how to get Larvesta Fuzz, we have all of the locations with detailed maps to help you farm it with ease.
River City Girls 2 Review – Peppy, Pink, Powerful
There’s something deeply comforting for me with old arcade-style side-scrolling beat-em-ups. Back in the days when every Pizza parlor and laundromat had an arcade, I would dump handfuls of coins in these machines, always rushing for the games with the cool-looking protagonists and endless waves of villains to fight. Metal Slug was my personal favorite, but that might have been more of a shoot-em-up.
Clicker Simulator Codes – New Pets Update (December 2022)
Roblox Clicker Simulator is a clicking game created by the developers at Pressure Studios. In this experience, you will be frantically clicking, tapping, or auto-clicking your way to earn clicks. You can use those clicks to purchase pet eggs, double jumps, and rebirths to increase your clicking abilities. If you can earn enough clicks, you can rebirth to get gems that will allow you to upgrade your character even further. See if you can reach the top of the leaderboard in this clicking game!
