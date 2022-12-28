Read full article on original website
Related
How Mike McDaniel realized Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa should be checked for concussion
MIAMI GARDENS — Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was watching film the morning after the Dolphins' loss to the Packers and he began to feel something was off about Tua Tagovailoa. "Which provoked some direct questioning with a high degree of concern," McDaniel recalled Wednesday. Tagovailoa had, in fact, sustained a concussion during that game,...
Mike McDaniel Offers New Update On Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa was added to the injury report on Monday afternoon. The Miami Dolphins quarterback sustained his second concussion of the season after he had symptoms following Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers. His status for next Sunday's game against the New England Patriots is currently in doubt. Even...
Mike McDaniel Announces Dolphins Starting Quarterback For Patriots Game
The Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this weekend. On Wednesday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tua Tagovailoa did suffer a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers. As a result, veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater will start for Miami against the Patriots in Week...
FOX Sports
Tua Tagovailoa out, Teddy Bridgewater to start for Dolphins vs. Patriots
The Miami Dolphins will be without their starting quarterback when they take on the New England Patriots on Sunday with their playoff hopes in the balance. Tua Tagovailoa self-reported a concussion in the Dolphins' Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers and Teddy Bridgewater will start in his place, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Wednesday.
KTVZ
Packers’ Bakhtiari appears set for return Sunday vs. Vikings
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari is expected to return to action Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings after missing three games to recover from an appendectomy. Bakhtiari practiced on a limited basis all week and wasn’t given a status on Friday’s injury report. Packers coach Matt LaFleur says that “I fully expect Dave to play.” Bakhtiari has been effective when healthy but has missed six of the Packers’ 15 games this season.
NFL Reportedly Reviewing Tua Tagovailoa Concussion
The NFL and NFL Players Association has reportedly initiated a joint review of the circumstances surrounding Tua Tagovailoa's most recent concussion, per ProFootballTalk. The Dolphins placed Tua under concussion protocol on Monday, marking his second time this season. The NFL's abundance of caution regarding this situation is extremely understandable. While...
KTVZ
Evero passes on Broncos’ interim job, has head coach desire
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero elected to pass on taking the interim head coaching job after his good friend Nathaniel Hackett was fired. Evero wants to concentrate on leading one of the league’s top defenses. That doesn’t diminish his desire to one day be a head coach. Just not at this moment. He could interview with the Broncos in their search. Or maybe with another team. For now, Evero will keep his focus squarely on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. The Broncos are ranked sixth against the pass this season.
Podcast: How does Tua Tagovailoa returning to concussion protocol impact Dolphins-Patriots?
The Dolphins can secure a playoff spot this weekend when they face the Patriots but might have to do it without their starting quarterback.
KTVZ
Prescott has 2 TD passes, Cowboys top banged-up Titans 27-13
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dak Prescott threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns to Dalton Schultz as the Dallas Cowboys beat the banged-up and resting Tennessee Titans 27-13 for their sixth win in seven games. The Cowboys posted their first back-to-back 12-win seasons since 1994 and 1995, when Dallas won its last of the franchise’s five Super Bowl titles. Fans were chanting “Let’s go Cowboys!” throughout the game. The Titans lost their sixth straight hours after placing quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve. They gave Joshua Dobbs his first NFL start after signing him Dec. 21 off Detroit’s practice squad.
After Orange Bowl victory, Tennessee is Joe Milton's team moving forward | D'Angelo
MIAMI GARDENS − Leading up to Friday's Orange Bowl, Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III spoke about the challenge of chasing rabbits during his youth in Pahokee. The rabbits are shifty, darting in and out of the cane fields. Catching them isn't easy, especially when trying to avoid the jagged edges of the sugarcane. ...
Draymond Green Makes Warriors History On Friday Night
On Friday night, Draymond Green made Golden State Warriors history.
Comments / 0