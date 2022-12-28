Read full article on original website
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
5 Best Pizza Places in PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Amina Restaurant Launches Wednesday Night Special to Benefit African American Museum of PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
newjerseylocalnews.com
Weekend Cold Put a Strain on Electrical Infrastructure, Forcing Residents of Philadelphia and New Jersey to Save Energy
PAOLI (KYW Newsradio) – More than 30 people were killed by the holiday weekend’s winter storm across the country. While considerable snowfall was avoided in the Philadelphia area, the chilly weather nonetheless put a strain on the region’s electrical infrastructure. There were reports of around 25,000 New...
Santander to Close Five Philadelphia Area Branches, Including One in Chester County
Photo bySantander, Philadelphia Business Journal. Santander Bank is closing thirteen branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Chester County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
newjerseylocalnews.com
The New Jersey Resident Who Saw the Three Orbs Described How They Hovered in a Stacked Pattern.
According to Mutual UFO Network evidence, a Bloomfield witness saw three orange-colored orbs hovering at 6:18 p.m. on December 27, 2022. (MUFON). The witness was southbound on the Garden State Parkway around exit 148. The witness witnessed the objects turning a curve. The witness reported seeing three orbs hovering in...
newjerseylocalnews.com
The Minimum Wage in New Jersey and Delaware Will Increase That Year, to $20.23 and $8.25 Respectively.
New Jersey and Delaware are among 20 states preparing for New Year’s Day minimum wage hikes. On Jan. 1, 2022, New Jersey’s minimum wage will rise to $14.13 from $13. In 2019, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation to raise the rate by at least $1 each year to $15 by 2024.
Expect more lanes — and traffic — as U.S. 1 and I-95 reconstruction projects continue in 2023
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. For suburban travelers of U.S. Route 1 and I-95, the new year will bring in wider lanes — and more traffic delays — as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation continues reconstruction in Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties.
Danger! The Deadliest Intersection in America is in NJ, Five More in the Top 30
Just about everyone knows traffic in the great Garden State is hectic even on the best of days, however, you probably didn't know that six of the most dangerous intersections in America are right here in New Jersey. In fact, two intersections here are tied for the most dangerous in...
Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
These 11 Montgomery County Zip Codes Are Among the 50 Wealthiest in Greater Philadelphia
The Korman House Fort Washington. Fort Washington is one of the eleven wealthiest communities in Montgomery County. Here are the eleven wealthiest communities by zip code in Montgomery County for communities with greater than 2,000 people, as compiled by Sharon Oliver for Philadelphia Business Journal. The chart shows how these...
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey Locals Can Still Claim Between $450 and $1500.
Residents of the Garden State could get payouts ranging from $450 to $1,500. However, there is a catch: individuals must submit an application in order to receive this cash. : The Murder of a Man on Jersey City’s Communipaw Avenue. The state has decided to extend the deadline because...
Trevose-Based Drug Manufacturer Restructuring, Shutting Down Two Philadelphia Research Facilities
The company's changes in operations are being made to restructure their output.Photo byiStock. A Bucks County manufacturer is restructuring their operations as the country’s current economy takes a toll on a major industry. John George wrote about the local company for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
NJ homeowners need to get rid of bird feeders immediately (Opinion)
Experts want you to stop feeding birds out of backyard bird feeders and stop right now. When I heard about this I assumed the warning was going to have everything to do with our state’s black bear population encroaching into populated areas. Bird feeders definitely attract them just like garbage cans do.
Phys.org
Climate change is coming for the Jersey Shore, retiring coastal expert warns
On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County, New Jersey, earlier this month, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate...
This NJ town successfully blocked a new Wawa
Amongst the hustle and bustle of the holidays, a quiet victory for a neighborhood in a large New Jersey municipality. Residents and neighbors of the Barclay Farms development in Cherry Hill have been fighting developers trying to put another Wawa on Route 70 at the Barclay Shopping Center site. The...
Rebellious suburban Philly residents take novel legal approach to thwart sewer system sale
An uprising by a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, town’s residents who are unhappy about the privatization of their town’s sewer system moved into uncharted territory this month with the creation of a panel to rewrite the town’s governing charter to block the sale of the town’s wastewater utility.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania
While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
newjerseylocalnews.com
The Elephant That Changed South Jersey is Back
A hundred and forty years old, what do you get a woman? Of obviously, a cosmetic procedure. In our own backyard, you may visit Lucy the Elephant, one of New Jersey’s most famous landmarks. Despite being built of wood and tin, Lucy the Elephant has a height of 6...
newjerseylocalnews.com
This January, These Are the Dates When New Jersey’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (Nj Snap) Will Be Open.
NJ SNAP helps low-income families buy food. The New Jersey Department of Human Services runs SNAP, a federal program. NJ SNAP benefits are deposited monthly and will include the 2023 12.5% COLA in January. The New Jersey Department of Human Services bases SNAP eligibility on income, household size, resources, and...
Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf advised low-income households across the state they could reduce their internet service costs by enrolling in the Affordable Connectivity Program. The program, administered through the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) and local internet providers, provides qualifying households with up to $30 a month in savings on their internet bills, as […] The post Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Most Miserable American Cities – Nine are in New Jersey
If you're feeling kinda blah today, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. Nine of the most miserable cities in the nation are right here in New Jersey. Nearly 1-in-3 of the most sorrowful, dejected, and depressed towns that you can find are just a short drive from where you are right now.
Philadelphia crossing guard turns to Action News over vanishing paychecks
"I show up every day. I don't have a problem going to work. I just want to be paid for what I do," she said.
