WHYY

Expect more lanes — and traffic — as U.S. 1 and I-95 reconstruction projects continue in 2023

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. For suburban travelers of U.S. Route 1 and I-95, the new year will bring in wider lanes — and more traffic delays — as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation continues reconstruction in Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
YORK COUNTY, PA
newjerseylocalnews.com

New Jersey Locals Can Still Claim Between $450 and $1500.

Residents of the Garden State could get payouts ranging from $450 to $1,500. However, there is a catch: individuals must submit an application in order to receive this cash. : The Murder of a Man on Jersey City’s Communipaw Avenue. The state has decided to extend the deadline because...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

This NJ town successfully blocked a new Wawa

Amongst the hustle and bustle of the holidays, a quiet victory for a neighborhood in a large New Jersey municipality. Residents and neighbors of the Barclay Farms development in Cherry Hill have been fighting developers trying to put another Wawa on Route 70 at the Barclay Shopping Center site. The...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania

While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

The Elephant That Changed South Jersey is Back

A hundred and forty years old, what do you get a woman? Of obviously, a cosmetic procedure. In our own backyard, you may visit Lucy the Elephant, one of New Jersey’s most famous landmarks. Despite being built of wood and tin, Lucy the Elephant has a height of 6...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf advised low-income households across the state they could reduce their internet service costs by enrolling in the Affordable Connectivity Program. The program, administered through the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) and local internet providers, provides qualifying households with up to $30 a month in savings on their internet bills, as […] The post Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

