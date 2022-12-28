New Jersey State Police Task Force One Has Arrived in New York to Aid in the Cleanup Efforts Following the Recent Snowstorm.

Read full article on original website
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
One family who lives on a church campus decided to open their doors to 130 strangers in BuffaloRaj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Top 10 Things to Do in Buffalo, New YorkReynold AquinoBuffalo, NY
newjerseylocalnews.com
The New Jersey Resident Who Saw the Three Orbs Described How They Hovered in a Stacked Pattern.
According to Mutual UFO Network evidence, a Bloomfield witness saw three orange-colored orbs hovering at 6:18 p.m. on December 27, 2022. (MUFON). The witness was southbound on the Garden State Parkway around exit 148. The witness witnessed the objects turning a curve. The witness reported seeing three orbs hovering in...
NJ hospital sending patients away because of cybersecurity concern
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — CentraState Medical Center is not accepting new admissions Friday morning because of a cybersecurity problem. Hospital spokeswoman Lori Palmer said the facility it is diverting new patients to other facilities as a precaution. "CentraState Medical Center is experiencing some technical problems related to an IT security...
New York drug dealer pushed fentanyl and heroin throughout New Jersey during pandemic
NEWARK, NJ – A New York man admitted to pushing deadly fentanyl and heroin through New Jersey during the pandemic. This week, a jury found Juan Carlos Merced Moreno, aka “Samuel,” 45, of Manhattan, New York, guilty by videoconference on Dec. 20, 2022, before United States District Judge Claire C. Cecch. He had been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl, 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, and 100 grams or more of a mixture and substance The post New York drug dealer pushed fentanyl and heroin throughout New Jersey during pandemic appeared first on Shore News Network.
Danger! The Deadliest Intersection in America is in NJ, Five More in the Top 30
Just about everyone knows traffic in the great Garden State is hectic even on the best of days, however, you probably didn't know that six of the most dangerous intersections in America are right here in New Jersey. In fact, two intersections here are tied for the most dangerous in...
These New Jersey News stories caught a lot of attention in 2022
There is always something to learn in the news every day and there is so much that happens daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, and looking back at what happened over the course of a year that makes us want to take a look at what successes can be built on and what took place that calls for action and change.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Strong New Jersey Gun Laws Are Target Practice for Second Amendment Supporters
Second Amendment supporters are preparing to sue New Jersey over its new restrictions on who can carry firearms, where they can be carried, and how much they cost. Governor Murphy approved the nation’s harshest gun regulation before Christmas, citing public safety. Second Amendment supporters believe it contradicts recent Supreme Court precedent.
wrnjradio.com
NJ Department of Banking and Insurance announces nearly 300K have signed up for health insurance through Get Covered New Jersey
NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride Thursday announced that nearly 300,000 New Jersey residents signed up for a 2023 health insurance plan through the state’s official health insurance marketplace, Get Covered New Jersey, in the first five weeks of the Open Enrollment Period that started on Nov. 1.
N.J.’s adult weed industry facing new competition as N.Y. enters the market
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider, NJ.com’s B2B cannabis industry trade journal and events vertical, is hosting a business meetup Jan. 18 in Jersey City. Tickets are limited. With new adult weed competition in New York launching Thursday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and others are bullish on the...
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey Locals Can Still Claim Between $450 and $1500.
Residents of the Garden State could get payouts ranging from $450 to $1,500. However, there is a catch: individuals must submit an application in order to receive this cash. : The Murder of a Man on Jersey City’s Communipaw Avenue. The state has decided to extend the deadline because...
newjerseylocalnews.com
The Elephant That Changed South Jersey is Back
A hundred and forty years old, what do you get a woman? Of obviously, a cosmetic procedure. In our own backyard, you may visit Lucy the Elephant, one of New Jersey’s most famous landmarks. Despite being built of wood and tin, Lucy the Elephant has a height of 6...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Minimum Wage is Going Up in New York and New Jersey, Along With 23 Other States.
NEW YORK — In the year 2023, workers in the states of New York and New Jersey, along with those in another 23 states, will see a raise in the minimum wage. : News Flash: The New Jersey Senate Has Passed a Bill to Limit Concealed Carry. It Will Now Go to Governor Murphy’s Desk.
travelnowsmart.com
New Jersy Romantic Hot Tub Suites ATLANTIC CITY, CAPE MAY & MORE
Hot tub suites can be found in many different locations across the state of New Jersey, including Atlantic City and Cape May, to name just two of these destinations. Greg Mattson, who is also the author of the book, served as editor for the volume, Romantic Vacations in Excellent Destinations. The information was most recently revised on December 6, 2022. JOE, the editor of Romantic Vacations in Excellent Destinations, can be reached at [email protected] if you have any questions or comments.
This Is The Word Experts Say Is New Jersey’s Most Bizarre Slang Word
We are famous for a lot of things here in the Garden State, but we may have taken the art of slang words to a whole new level. There are so many reasons to have a colorful vocabulary here in New Jersey. All it takes is a few miles on 195, the Garden State Parkway, or Route 18 to prompt words to come pouring out of our mouths that we barely recognize.
N.J. reports 2,420 COVID cases, 27 deaths; transmission rate levels off
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,420 COVID-19 cases and 27 confirmed deaths on Thursday as the transmission rate leveled off just above a key benchmark. The statewide rate of transmission on Thursday was 1.08, the same as Wednesday. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
Minimum wage workers in New Jersey to get a $1 raise Sunday
New year, new minimum wage in New Jersey. Most hourly workers in the Garden State making minimum wage will get a $1 raise, setting the rate to $14 an hour. That translates to an increase of 8% that Dr. Michael Hayes, assistant public policy professor at Rutgers University-Camden, said is consistent with the inflation rate that we’ve seen over the past year.
Phys.org
Climate change is coming for the Jersey Shore, retiring coastal expert warns
On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County, New Jersey, earlier this month, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate...
newjerseylocalnews.com
What to Expect After New Jersey and New York Ban Cash Bail on January 1
Illinois will join more than a dozen states that have abolished cash bail when the pretrial fairness section of the SAFE-T Act takes effect in less than a week. If Illinois follows California, New York, and New Jersey’s bail reform data, it should reduce the number of inmates without increasing crime. Proponents claim cashless bail works, but it’s hard to adapt.
NJ homeowners need to get rid of bird feeders immediately (Opinion)
Experts want you to stop feeding birds out of backyard bird feeders and stop right now. When I heard about this I assumed the warning was going to have everything to do with our state’s black bear population encroaching into populated areas. Bird feeders definitely attract them just like garbage cans do.
New Jersey State Police Heading Into New York
The major blizzard that has caused multiple deaths and essentially shut down parts of the country has really left places like Buffalo and surrounding areas reeling. The area has been recovering from the snowstorm that blew in with hurricane-force winds, below-freezing temperatures, and dumped more than 4 feet of snow, but it has been slow.
Most Miserable American Cities – Nine are in New Jersey
If you're feeling kinda blah today, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. Nine of the most miserable cities in the nation are right here in New Jersey. Nearly 1-in-3 of the most sorrowful, dejected, and depressed towns that you can find are just a short drive from where you are right now.
