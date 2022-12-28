ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

New Jersey State Police Task Force One Has Arrived in New York to Aid in the Cleanup Efforts Following the Recent Snowstorm.

By Sapna Pal
newjerseylocalnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

New York drug dealer pushed fentanyl and heroin throughout New Jersey during pandemic

NEWARK, NJ – A New York man admitted to pushing deadly fentanyl and heroin through New Jersey during the pandemic. This week, a jury found Juan Carlos Merced Moreno, aka “Samuel,” 45, of Manhattan, New York, guilty by videoconference on Dec. 20, 2022, before United States District Judge Claire C. Cecch. He had been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl, 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, and 100 grams or more of a mixture and substance The post New York drug dealer pushed fentanyl and heroin throughout New Jersey during pandemic appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
newjerseylocalnews.com

Strong New Jersey Gun Laws Are Target Practice for Second Amendment Supporters

Second Amendment supporters are preparing to sue New Jersey over its new restrictions on who can carry firearms, where they can be carried, and how much they cost. Governor Murphy approved the nation’s harshest gun regulation before Christmas, citing public safety. Second Amendment supporters believe it contradicts recent Supreme Court precedent.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

NJ Department of Banking and Insurance announces nearly 300K have signed up for health insurance through Get Covered New Jersey

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride Thursday announced that nearly 300,000 New Jersey residents signed up for a 2023 health insurance plan through the state’s official health insurance marketplace, Get Covered New Jersey, in the first five weeks of the Open Enrollment Period that started on Nov. 1.
newjerseylocalnews.com

New Jersey Locals Can Still Claim Between $450 and $1500.

Residents of the Garden State could get payouts ranging from $450 to $1,500. However, there is a catch: individuals must submit an application in order to receive this cash. : The Murder of a Man on Jersey City’s Communipaw Avenue. The state has decided to extend the deadline because...
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

The Elephant That Changed South Jersey is Back

A hundred and forty years old, what do you get a woman? Of obviously, a cosmetic procedure. In our own backyard, you may visit Lucy the Elephant, one of New Jersey’s most famous landmarks. Despite being built of wood and tin, Lucy the Elephant has a height of 6...
NEW JERSEY STATE
travelnowsmart.com

New Jersy Romantic Hot Tub Suites ATLANTIC CITY, CAPE MAY & MORE

Hot tub suites can be found in many different locations across the state of New Jersey, including Atlantic City and Cape May, to name just two of these destinations. Greg Mattson, who is also the author of the book, served as editor for the volume, Romantic Vacations in Excellent Destinations. The information was most recently revised on December 6, 2022. JOE, the editor of Romantic Vacations in Excellent Destinations, can be reached at [email protected] if you have any questions or comments.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. reports 2,420 COVID cases, 27 deaths; transmission rate levels off

New Jersey health officials reported another 2,420 COVID-19 cases and 27 confirmed deaths on Thursday as the transmission rate leveled off just above a key benchmark. The statewide rate of transmission on Thursday was 1.08, the same as Wednesday. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
ARIZONA STATE
WHYY

Minimum wage workers in New Jersey to get a $1 raise Sunday

New year, new minimum wage in New Jersey. Most hourly workers in the Garden State making minimum wage will get a $1 raise, setting the rate to $14 an hour. That translates to an increase of 8% that Dr. Michael Hayes, assistant public policy professor at Rutgers University-Camden, said is consistent with the inflation rate that we’ve seen over the past year.
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

What to Expect After New Jersey and New York Ban Cash Bail on January 1

Illinois will join more than a dozen states that have abolished cash bail when the pretrial fairness section of the SAFE-T Act takes effect in less than a week. If Illinois follows California, New York, and New Jersey’s bail reform data, it should reduce the number of inmates without increasing crime. Proponents claim cashless bail works, but it’s hard to adapt.
ILLINOIS STATE
96.1 The Breeze

New Jersey State Police Heading Into New York

The major blizzard that has caused multiple deaths and essentially shut down parts of the country has really left places like Buffalo and surrounding areas reeling. The area has been recovering from the snowstorm that blew in with hurricane-force winds, below-freezing temperatures, and dumped more than 4 feet of snow, but it has been slow.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy