ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herndon, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ExecutiveBiz

Aeyon to Hire More to Support NASA Contract Work; Sunny Singh Quoted

Vienna, Virginia-based government services contractor Aeyon has more than 800 employees and plans to hire additional staff after securing a contract from NASA for financial management consulting services, the Washington Business Journal reported Thursday. In mid-December, Aeyon’s subsidiary MM Technologies won a potential $517 million contract to provide financial support...
VIENNA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy