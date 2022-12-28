ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

'Stockton serial killer' is hit with FOUR more murder charges

By Vanessa Serna For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The Stockton serial killer was charged with four addition murders months after he was arrested while on the hunt for his next victim.

Wesley Brownlee , 43, is accused in the killings of Juan Alexander Vasquez and Mervin Harmon in Alameda County, Paul Yaw and Salvador Debudey Jr. in San Joaquin County, and the attempted murder of Natasha LaTour.

Brownlee was already connected to all the victims but Harmon. He wasn't formally charged for their deaths until Tuesday.

The serial killer was driving when he was arrested on October 10 and only charged with the murders of Jonathan Rodriguez, 21, Juan Carlos Carranza-Cruz, 52, and Lawrence Lopez, 54.

'We are sure we stopped another killing,' Stanley McFadden, Stockton Police Chief, said at the time of Brownlee's arrest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A03Ju_0jwsrr7000

Before his arrest, authorities were on the hunt for Brownlee since reviewing several surveillance footage that showed him attacking and shooting his victims between July to September.

Brownlee used a ghost gun that was recovered at his arrest at the time of the killings, prosecutors said.

He was arrested at around 2am in October by police after investigators received several tips about the person behind the attacks.

Officers watched him drive to parks and dark places, stopping and looking around before driving on – with police saying he was 'hunting' for new victims.

Police stopped him in a car in the Central Valley city, where five of the six shootings took place.

Authorities described Brownlee's killing spree as a 'reign of terror.'

He was booked at San Joaquin County jail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJfDK_0jwsrr7000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42EHGT_0jwsrr7000

Brownlee, who has a criminal history, allegedly killed Juan Miguel Vasquez Serrano, 39, on April 21, 2021, in East Oakland just days after attacking LaTour. Serrano was also homeless at the time of his murder. He left behind three daughters between the ages of 10 to 17.

Serrano was shot nearby the neighborhood where Brownlee grew up in Oakland., according to the East Bay Times. In the same area, the suspect's brother and a friend were killed in drug-related homicides in 1995.

After shooting LaTour and Serrano the attacks stopped for several months before Paul Yaw was killed on July 8.

Yaw, 35, was shot in Holiday Park in Stockton on July 8 at around 12.30am, with his mother paying tribute to him as 'a sweet boy who grew into a man with a big heart.'

Brownlee then shot four people dead within a two-month period before officers arrested him on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvMBx_0jwsrr7000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OwDVq_0jwsrr7000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DpeFd_0jwsrr7000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0km0ug_0jwsrr7000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YGHly_0jwsrr7000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kT8SK_0jwsrr7000

Salvador Debudey Jr, 43, died on August 11 after police tried to resuscitate him. He was shot in a parking lot located at the 4900 block of West Lane.

Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, died on August 30 and was found dead inside a car outside of his apartment complex and Juan Cruz, 52, died on September 21. Hernandez was one of Brownlee's youngest victims.

Brownlee's most recent alleged kill was of Lawrence Lopez Sr, who died on September 27, and was described as being 'in the wrong place at the wrong time' by his brother. Lawrence was shot on a sidewalk located at the 900 block of Porter Avenue.

Most of the people Brownlee killed were homeless and either white or Latino.

Police say the killings were not gang or drug-related, and they have not revealed a motive but say they believe the killer was 'mission-oriented.'

The victims of California's 'serial killer' - who has terrorized the city for nearly two years

April 10, 2021: Juan Miguel Vasquez Serrano, 39, was killed in East Oakland. He was homeless at the time of his murder

April 16, 2021: Natasha LaTour, 46, was shot in Stockton but survived. She was shot nearly a dozen times at 3.20am outside a tent she was living in at the time

July 8, 2022: Paul Yaw, 35, was killed in Stockton. He was one of only two non-Hispanic victims of the killer

August 11, 2022: Salvador Debudey Jr., 43, was killed in Stockton. Debudey was a Stockton native and father who died at the scene after police attempted to resuscitate him

August 30, 2022: Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, was killed in Stockton. He was found dead inside a car on East Hammer Lane. It was unclear if he had been sleeping in the vehicle at the time of his murder

September 21, 2022: Juan Cruz, 52, was killed in Stockton

September 27, 2022: Lorenzo Lopez Sr., 54, was killed in Stockton. He was gunned down shortly before 2am in a residential area in downtown Stockton

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox40

Three stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton

(KTXL) — Three people were stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton on Wednesday, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, the first incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Vesta Circle when the victim, a 23-year-old man, got into an altercation with the suspect, a 24-year-old man.
STOCKTON, CA
Law & Crime

Suspected Serial Killer Arrested While Allegedly ‘Out Hunting’ for Victims Charged with Four Additional Murders

Authorities in Northern California have added four new murder charges against a man they say they arrested while he was “out hunting” for victims. 43-year-old suspected serial killer Wesley Brownlee has been charged with four additional counts of murder — bringing the total number of murder counts against him to seven — and one new count of attempted murder, the San Joaquin District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday.
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police investigate death 2-year-old, body found in Napa County

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating the homicide of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found at least 60 miles north in a rural area of Napa County. In response to a query by KTVU on Thursday, spokesman Paul Chambers said that Oakland police were notified of the child's death on Dec. 23 just before 2:30 a.m. by San Pablo police.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Porch Pirates Arrested After Pursuit From Turlock

STANISLAUS COUNTY – Authorities arrested two theft suspects after a pursuit from South Turlock Thursday afternoon ended in Merced County. Investigators with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office conducted surveillance on the suspects who were involved in several package thefts throughout three counties over the last few weeks. The man and woman involved were spotted as they were stealing more packages. Deputies tried to stop the truck the suspects were in, but it fled onto Highway 99.
TURLOCK, CA
KRON4 News

Girls, ages 5 and 1, murdered in San Francisco identified

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young girls who were found dead inside their San Francisco home were identified in court documents filed on Wednesday. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam for the deaths of 1-year-old “Paragon A.” and 5-year-old “Justice A.,” according to a criminal complaint. The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 teens dead, 3 injured in Highway 101 crash in Novato: CHP

NOVATO, Calif. - Two teenagers died and three others were injured in a solo car crash on Highway 101 in Novato Thursday night. A 2008 Honda Civic with five people crashed on US-101 near Ignacio Boulevard around 11:43 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Darrel Horner. The 16-year-old male...
NOVATO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Latest Victim of Stockton Serial Killer Was Beloved Dad With ‘Golden Smile’

The widow of a Northern California man shot dead last year by an accused serial killer says she had a gut-wrenching—but non-specific—premonition about it shortly before his unexpected demise.Prosecutors on Tuesday filed an amended complaint in San Joaquin County Superior Court listing additional charges against 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee, a sometime trucker accused of carrying out a string of seemingly random killings around the Bay Area.The amended complaint identified Mervin Lacy Harmon, 39, as an additional victim of Brownlee’s on top of the initial six. He was gunned down on April 16, 2021, it says.“Three days before he passed away, I...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

CHP looking for vehicle involved in fatal Sacramento hit-and-run

(KTXL) — One person died on Saturday after a vehicle struck them on Madison Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento office. At 5:15 p.m., the pedestrian was struck by a 4-door maroon sedan along westbound Madison Avenue, west of Jackson Street. The vehicle fled before law enforcement arrived. A photo of the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco DA charges mother with murder of 2 little girls

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco District Attorney on Wednesday charged a 34-year-old mother with the murder of her two little girls. Paulesha Green-Pulliam made her first court appearance later in the afternoon on two counts of murder stemming from the Dec. 23 deaths of her daughters, 1-year-old Paragon and Justice, 5.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man killed in late night shooting in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY – Alameda County sheriff's deputies have launched an investigation after a man was found fatally shot in a Castro Valley neighborhood late Monday night.Around 10:15 p.m., the sheriff's office was called to the area of Knox Street and North 6th Street following multiple reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.Emergency personnel responded and attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. The victim's name has not been released. During a search of the scene, what was described as "several dozen" expended shell casings were found. Deputies said it appeared the victim was the intended target of the shooting.Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.In a statement Wednesday, the sheriff's office said detectives would be in the area to speak with residents and search for possible video of the incident.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at 510-667-7721.
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KCRA.com

4 suspects wanted in connection with Sacramento airport baggage thefts

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is searching for four people seen on surveillance footage who are suspected of stealing baggage from the Sacramento International Airport amid days of holiday chaos and cancellations. Officials said the two men and two women were seen at the airport on Monday between 4:15...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

4 in Custody After Pursuit Ends on Interstate 80 in Vallejo

Four people were taken into custody in Vallejo Wednesday morning after a pursuit came to an end with authorities pinning the stolen vehicle against the median barrier of Interstate 80, according to the California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began when police in the Sacramento-area city of Elk Grove tried to...
VALLEJO, CA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

715K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy