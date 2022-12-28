'Stockton serial killer' is hit with FOUR more murder charges

The Stockton serial killer was charged with four addition murders months after he was arrested while on the hunt for his next victim.

Wesley Brownlee , 43, is accused in the killings of Juan Alexander Vasquez and Mervin Harmon in Alameda County, Paul Yaw and Salvador Debudey Jr. in San Joaquin County, and the attempted murder of Natasha LaTour.

Brownlee was already connected to all the victims but Harmon. He wasn't formally charged for their deaths until Tuesday.

The serial killer was driving when he was arrested on October 10 and only charged with the murders of Jonathan Rodriguez, 21, Juan Carlos Carranza-Cruz, 52, and Lawrence Lopez, 54.

'We are sure we stopped another killing,' Stanley McFadden, Stockton Police Chief, said at the time of Brownlee's arrest.

Before his arrest, authorities were on the hunt for Brownlee since reviewing several surveillance footage that showed him attacking and shooting his victims between July to September.

Brownlee used a ghost gun that was recovered at his arrest at the time of the killings, prosecutors said.

He was arrested at around 2am in October by police after investigators received several tips about the person behind the attacks.

Officers watched him drive to parks and dark places, stopping and looking around before driving on – with police saying he was 'hunting' for new victims.

Police stopped him in a car in the Central Valley city, where five of the six shootings took place.

Authorities described Brownlee's killing spree as a 'reign of terror.'

He was booked at San Joaquin County jail.

Brownlee, who has a criminal history, allegedly killed Juan Miguel Vasquez Serrano, 39, on April 21, 2021, in East Oakland just days after attacking LaTour. Serrano was also homeless at the time of his murder. He left behind three daughters between the ages of 10 to 17.

Serrano was shot nearby the neighborhood where Brownlee grew up in Oakland., according to the East Bay Times. In the same area, the suspect's brother and a friend were killed in drug-related homicides in 1995.

After shooting LaTour and Serrano the attacks stopped for several months before Paul Yaw was killed on July 8.

Yaw, 35, was shot in Holiday Park in Stockton on July 8 at around 12.30am, with his mother paying tribute to him as 'a sweet boy who grew into a man with a big heart.'

Brownlee then shot four people dead within a two-month period before officers arrested him on Saturday.

Salvador Debudey Jr, 43, died on August 11 after police tried to resuscitate him. He was shot in a parking lot located at the 4900 block of West Lane.

Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, died on August 30 and was found dead inside a car outside of his apartment complex and Juan Cruz, 52, died on September 21. Hernandez was one of Brownlee's youngest victims.

Brownlee's most recent alleged kill was of Lawrence Lopez Sr, who died on September 27, and was described as being 'in the wrong place at the wrong time' by his brother. Lawrence was shot on a sidewalk located at the 900 block of Porter Avenue.

Most of the people Brownlee killed were homeless and either white or Latino.

Police say the killings were not gang or drug-related, and they have not revealed a motive but say they believe the killer was 'mission-oriented.'

The victims of California's 'serial killer' - who has terrorized the city for nearly two years

April 10, 2021: Juan Miguel Vasquez Serrano, 39, was killed in East Oakland. He was homeless at the time of his murder

April 16, 2021: Natasha LaTour, 46, was shot in Stockton but survived. She was shot nearly a dozen times at 3.20am outside a tent she was living in at the time

July 8, 2022: Paul Yaw, 35, was killed in Stockton. He was one of only two non-Hispanic victims of the killer

August 11, 2022: Salvador Debudey Jr., 43, was killed in Stockton. Debudey was a Stockton native and father who died at the scene after police attempted to resuscitate him

August 30, 2022: Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, was killed in Stockton. He was found dead inside a car on East Hammer Lane. It was unclear if he had been sleeping in the vehicle at the time of his murder

September 21, 2022: Juan Cruz, 52, was killed in Stockton

September 27, 2022: Lorenzo Lopez Sr., 54, was killed in Stockton. He was gunned down shortly before 2am in a residential area in downtown Stockton