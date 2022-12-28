Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes’ warning to Chiefs ahead of Broncos game in Week 17
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs enter their Week 17 clash against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos having already punched their tickets to the postseason. However, the star quarterback knows better than to rest on his laurels despite the Broncos’ franchise turbulence this season. Speaking with reporters...
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Broncos
The Kansas City Chiefs just keep on winning. They outclassed the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 to book their third straight win. They enter this weekend as heavy favorites against an embattled Denver Broncos squad that cannot seem to sort itself out. Kansas City and Denver collide at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 17, with the looking to maybe overtake the Buffalo Bills for the top spot in the AFC. Keep in mind that the Chiefs are at 12-3. They have won the AFC West, and they can still potentially steal home-field advantage throughout the AFC Playoffs if they win here and the Bills lose to the Bengals. That should give the Chiefs a ton of motivation. Now let’s look at our Chiefs Week 17 predictions as they take on the Broncos.
Former Kansas City Chiefs coach Dick Vermeil plans return to Arrowhead
The Kansas City Chiefs name former head coach and NFL Hall of Famer, Dick Vermeil, as the Drum Honoree for the Jan. 1 game against the Broncos.
Why the Chiefs have a more difficult task ahead of them than what we think
The Kansas City Chiefs have a difficult task on their hands. I mean, let’s be honest, they have a few things going against them. First, let’s start with this. The Denver Broncos roster is not the worst in the league. They have some players who can play ball on both sides of the ball.
McConnell plane to flyover Arrowhead before Chiefs game
The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play the division-rival Denver Broncos on New Years Day, and Wichita-area fans will get to see a hometown sight prior to the game.
Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation
Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday
The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Named NVP of 'NFL Slimetime' Week 16
Nate Wright from Big Nate has named Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the Nickelodeon Valuable Player (NVP) of NFL Slimetime Week 16! Click HERE to watch the announcement!. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. EPIC SLIMING & Backflips...
Von Miller sells Denver-area home
Former Broncos Von Miller has sold his Colorado home. Denver's star linebacker played for Denver for 10 seasons before being traded last year.The 19,000 square foot home on more than 4 acres went for $3.7 million last month. It had initially been listed at $4.125 million.It's located in the community of Foxfield, which is in Arapahoe County between Aurora and Parker. The house is a 10 minute drive from the Broncos headquarters.After being traded to the Los Angeles Rams Miller was a key part of that team's march to the Super Bowl last season. Following Los Angeles' victory in Super Bowl LVI, Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills in the offseason.RELATED: Bills' Von Miller: Gets ACL surgery, out for seasonArchitectural Digest reported that the home has nine bedrooms spread between two ranch houses that are connected by a hallway.
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury update ahead of Wednesday practice
Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid briefed media members on the team’s injury situation ahead of their first practice of the week on Wednesday. There were no new injuries for Coach Reid to report coming out of the team’s Week 16 game against the Seattle Seahawks, but he did have some housekeeping notes to provide. He spoke about one player who had been designated to return and another who remains on injured reserve.
Skip Bayless: Debate Between Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow "Not Even Close"
Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow are typically the first three names brought up when talking about the NFL's best young quarterbacks. But FS1's Skip Bayless believes one QB has separated himself from the pack. Debating with Shannon Sharpe on "Undisputed" Wednesday morning, Bayless said that Burrow is clearly...
Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich placed on IR, ending rookie's season
ENGLEWOOD — Greg Dulcich's season is over. The Broncos rookie tight end will miss the final two games after being placed on the injured reserve Friday with a hamstring injury. Dulcich, who was drafted in the third round, had a productive first season, totaling 33 receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns.
NFL Reportedly Considering Significant Officiating Change
The push for full-time officials in the NFL is reportedly gaining traction, per ProFootballTalk. The idea behind this push is to make sure that all officials are as unbiased as possible, with not outside distractions from other professions. When/if this change happens, the league could gradually phase in the new...
Rosburg all but ready to put Chiefs game in red letters
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Finally, someone on top of the Broncos’ football structure who gives the rivalry with the Kansas City Chiefs the attention it deserves. It was so irksome when it was suggested to former general manager John Elway, former head coach Vic Fangio, current GM George Paton and especially recently dismissed Nathaniel Hackett that for the Broncos it was all about beating the Chiefs, they would downplay it by saying it’s about beating everyone in the AFC West.
Broncos Wide Receiver Comes To Defense Of QB Russell Wilson
It’s been a very turbulent first season with the Denver Broncos for star quarterback Russell Wilson. He has seemingly caught flack every week due to strange off-the-field behaviors and dismal performances on the field. He’s gone 3-10 in 13 starts with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions, including being a part of the Broncos getting blown out by the Los Angeles Rams, 51-14, this past Sunday.
Stable Chiefs face reeling Broncos in midst of playoff push
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are perhaps the most stable franchise in the NFL these days, led by a coach in Andy Reid who commands league-wide respect and a quarterback in Patrick Mahomes who is in the mix for a second MVP award. So it's...
Chiefs to be without WR Hardman vs. Broncos after setback
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman experienced a setback in practice this week and will not play in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, leaving his status for the remainder of the season in question. Hardman has not played since Week 9 because...
Chiefs Must Trust Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore More Entering Playoffs
The Kansas City Chiefs are once again one of the top offenses in the NFL. Entering Week 17, Kansas City is ranked second in scoring offense, first in total yards, first in passing yards, first in passing touchdowns and first in points per drive. Of course, many people believed that this unit would see a significant drop off in 2022. Without the likes of Tyreek Hill, along with other changes to the wide receiver position, the skepticism was high from many when looking into the Chiefs offense.
Broncos DC Ejiro Evero Lands on Football Outsiders' All-Rookie Team
It’s been a trying time for Denver Broncos fans, who had high expectations for 2022 that never came to pass. However, there have been a few bright spots for Broncos Country — namely, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who made a good impression in his first year, despite other coaches struggling to do so.
Chiefs Should Keep It Simple Vs Broncos
For the final time in the 2022 regular season, the Kansas City Chiefs will be hosting a division rival at Arrowhead Stadium. The Denver Broncos will look to end their losing streak against the Chiefs, once again. Kansas City has now won 14 consecutive games against this particular opponent. Earlier this season, the game was out of hand early, as the Chiefs jumped out to a 27-0 lead over the Broncos in Denver. Yet, the Broncos made it tight at the end, only losing by six points.
