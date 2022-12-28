KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCTV) --- Clouds stick around through this evening with the potential for areas of patchy fog to develop early Sunday, especially to our southeast. If fog does develop it could drop visibility below one mile for a few hours before thinning out by the afternoon. High temperatures will still climb above normal, but we’ll have more 50s across the board than the 60 degrees we saw for those along and south of I-70 on Saturday.

