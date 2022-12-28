Read full article on original website
Will Missouri follow Kansas and Illinois on legalizing sports betting?
Former Wichita woman partners with stranger after flight canceled in Houston. Flight delays and cancellations are a headache for most but for Marcette Perales and Brett Christensen, it turned out to be the start of a new friendship. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Travelers across the nation have been scrambling...
Kansans to see 1st drop in state food sales tax rate Jan. 1
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansans will see their amount of taxes paid with each trip to the grocery store go down next month. Kansas currently has one of the highest state food sales tax rates in the country. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, the first-rate drop in the state food sales...
Kansas program opens soon for families in need of heating bill assistance
KANSAS (WIBW) - If you are looking for utility payment assistance as temperatures begin to drop, the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will start accepting applications next week. As the weather gets colder – the thermostat on Kansas homes increases, but if your family is struggling to cover heating bills,...
Woman suffers minor injuries in rollover crash in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, woman suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash reports, two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-35 in the first lane of travel. When the driver of a 2021 Honda Pilot slowed for traffic ahead, the driver of a 2011 Lexus RX swerved and struck the Honda in the rear. The Lexus continued left and struck the median concrete barrier wall before overturning and landing on its top.
Kansas Citians enjoying swift change in weather
Death of Lawrence man in Ottawa being investigated as possible fentanyl poisoning. Ottawa police are asking for help finding out who provided pills laced with fentanyl to a man from Lawrence who died Tuesday in a home in the 400 block of East Grant Street. Updated: 3 hours ago. A...
Repaving at 17th and Main to begin Tuesday, precautionary boil advisory in place
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Streetcar is back in service after being suspended Friday due to a water main break. A 30-inch water main break caused excessive flooding on Main Street between 17th and 20th Streets. Service resumed shortly after 8:15 p.m. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas...
KCI travelers happy to see Southwest flights back to normal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After days of cancellations, Southwest Airlines appears to be back to normal operations at KCI. The airline has come under intense scrutiny after it left passengers stranded across the country over the holidays. Southwest cancelled more than 10,000 flights nation-wide because of brutual weather and an outdated computer system. Today at KCI, local passengers were not angry at Southwest for how things have gone in the last week.
Affected businesses appreciative of KCMO's response to water main break
Big 12 reset: How KU and K-State look heading into conference play
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Conference play in the Big 12 begins Saturday with the Jayhawks hosting Oklahoma State while the Wildcats get a visit from West Virginia. Here’s what to know about the Jayhawks and Wildcats before league play begins. The Big 12 remains the toughest conference in...
City of Atchison declares water emergency due to ‘ice jams’
ATCHISON, Kan. (KCTV) --- The Atchison City Commission has declared a water emergency for the city due to a record low river levels. The U.S. Corps of Engineers say “ice jams” are still holding in place, preventing the flow of water. Warmer temperatures are expected to alleviate the...
Murder charges filed against Topeka man for kidnapping, killing of Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nebraska prosecutors filed murder charges Friday against a Topeka man previously accused of kidnapping an Omaha woman. Douglas Co., Neb. Attorney Don Kleine said Aldrick Scott, 47, now faces additional counts of first degree murder, use of a firearm and tampering with evidence. Scott was arrested...
Single-vehicle crash on Ward Parkway leaves 1 in critical condition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash late Friday night left one person in critical condition. Kansas City Missouri Police said an investigation revealed that a red Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Ward Parkway at what KCPD said was a “very high rate of speed.” The Honda failed to negotiate the curve of the road just south of Brush Creek, driving off the west side of the roadway and striking a large tree.
No injuries following disturbance at Winnwood Skate Center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- No one was injured following a large fight outside of the Winnwood Skate Center in Kansas City. Kansas City police, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies and the Missouri Highway Patrol cleared the large fight, which was reported at around 10 p.m. on Saturday evening. A...
Kansas City police investigate homicide on E. 17th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting happened around 8:16 p.m. on Friday evening in the area of Cambridge and Winchester Avenue. At 10:03 p.m., police said they had one subject of interest detained and detectives were going to talk to...
Steamboat Arabia no longer moving to St. Charles
Precautionary boil water advisory issued following water main break in downtown Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Streetcar is back in service after being suspended Friday due to a water main break. A 30-inch water main break caused excessive flooding on Main Street between 17th and 20th Streets. Service resumed shortly after 8:15 p.m. On early Saturday morning, KC...
FORECAST: A warm Sunday afternoon, rain and some thunder return Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCTV) --- Clouds stick around through this evening with the potential for areas of patchy fog to develop early Sunday, especially to our southeast. If fog does develop it could drop visibility below one mile for a few hours before thinning out by the afternoon. High temperatures will still climb above normal, but we’ll have more 50s across the board than the 60 degrees we saw for those along and south of I-70 on Saturday.
Dash cam captures video connected to KCK police shooting Friday
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) — Kansas City, Kansas police shot and killed a man Friday morning after a bizarre chain of events. Police Chief Karl Oakman said the man made a 911 call, pointed a gun at the responding officer, took off in the officer’s patrol car, then pointed a gun at officers who chased him.
Scooter incident leaves 1 in critical condition in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An incident involving a scooter and a go kart left one person in critical condition Thursday. Kansas City Missouri Police said an investigation revealed that a green and red Honda Scooter was traveling northbound on Van Brunt at a high rate of speed when a juvenile driver of a black caged go kart was crossing Van Brunt from east to west. Police said when the go kart entered the northbound lanes of Van Brunt, the scooter operator made an evasive maneuver but failed in its attempt.
Man drives away in police car, killed following officer gunfire: KCKPD
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man died following an officer shooting Friday morning after initially driving away in a police car, the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated. KCKPD stated a police officer had responded to a disabled vehicle in the area of 96th Street and Parallel Parkway. When...
