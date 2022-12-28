Read full article on original website
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric RiverAndy MonroeSan Francisco, CA
Free Outdoor Activities in San Francisco CaliforniaTiffany T.Stinson Beach, CA
Vallejo Christmas house sparkles for last time following 23 years regarding late girlSea ChaosVallejo, CA
Can You dance like Him? Happiness is Free: California boy showed off incredible dance moves at school's winter concertOlu'remiSan Francisco, CA
Accused Paul Pelosi Attacker David DePape Pleads Not Guilty to State Charges
The Canadian man accused of breaking into the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and striking her 82-year-old husband, Paul, in the head with a hammer pleaded not guilty to state criminal charges on Wednesday. David Wayne DePape, 42, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary, elder...
Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft
A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
California man who fatally stabbed Las Vegas showgirl found unfit to stand trial
The knife-wielding madman accused of fatally stabbing two people on the Last Vegas Strip — including a showgirl — was found mentally unfit to stand trial, The Post has confirmed. A Las Vegas judge on Friday ruled Yoni Barrios, 32, must remain at a state psychiatric facility until a court-appointed psychiatrist can determine whether he is mentally competent to stand trial, according to court records. Barrios was charged with two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder in the senseless broad-daylight attack on October 6. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Barrios stabbed showgirl Maris Digiovanni in the heart...
petapixel.com
Federal Agents Staged Fake Murder Photo to Stop Assassination Plot
Federal agents staged an elaborate fake murder photograph to catch a man who they suspected of plotting to kill two business associates to avoid millions of pounds in debt. Real estate developer Arthur Aslanian, based in Los Angeles, California, had allegedly hired a hitman to assassinate a lawyer and a banker to whom he owed over $3 million.
Father of U of I stabbings victim calls police ‘cowards,’ releases new details with Fox News
Law enforcement maintain they won’t divulge information that could hinder the investigation.
Ducey appoints 6 judges to appeals court; abortions legal up to 15 weeks; Barbara Walters dies
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, in his final days in office, appoints 6 judges to fill the expanded Arizona Court of Appeals. Abortions legal: Arizona appeals court judges on Friday ruled that abortions performed...
Op-Ed: Thoughts of Tookie Williams, executions, & other end-of-the-year contemplations
Seventeen years ago, Stanley Tookie Williams died on my birthday. Executed on December 13, 2005, Tookie Williams, the so-called godfather of LA’s infamous Crip gang, was the second to last person to be given a lethal injection by the state of California. Thirteen plus years later, on March 13,...
Sam Bankman-Fried’s family pays $10K a week for armed security, sources say
PALO ALTO, Calif. — Amid death threats and sudden global infamy, accused FTX fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried and his parents have turned their posh Stanford home into a heavily guarded fortress. The family is shelling out roughly $10,000 a week to have a private Bay Area security firm patrol the leafy, 3,000-square-foot residence with several armed guards working around the clock, sources told The Post. “They’re nervous,” one source said. “There have been death threats. They’re not taking any chances.” Bankman-Fried threw cryptocurrency into chaos with the collapse of his FTX exchange, which came amid federal prosecutors investigating his alleged illegal use of investors’...
Why did the US just ban TikTok from government-issued cellphones?
The US government has approved an unprecedented ban on the use of TikTok on federal government devices. The restrictions – tucked into a spending bill just days before it was passed by Congress, and signed by Joe Biden on Thursday – add to growing uncertainty about the app’s future in the US amid a crackdown from state and federal lawmakers.
San Francisco Examiner
Barbara Walters, television news trailblazer, dies at 93
NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93. Walters' death was announced by ABC on...
