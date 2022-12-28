ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

sfstandard.com

This Year Was Big for Housing in San Francisco. Next Year Will Be Even Bigger

This year was a big one for housing in San Francisco—and the entire Bay Area—as city and state leaders tackled that perennially consequential issue. As a state deadline looms, the city made considerable headway in demonstrating a path toward constructing 82,000 new homes over the next decade. But penalties for lackluster progress on policy reform and a coming economic slowdown threaten to destroy it all, setting the stage for a 2023 that will separate the wheat from the chaff.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

New California laws on abortion, jaywalking, rap lyrics

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cheaper abortions, raises for some workers and grace for jaywalkers and loiterers are some of the hundreds of new laws that take effect in California next year. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 997 new laws in 2022 and many of them take effect on Jan. 1...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
BizReport.com

How To Get Business License In California: Free Guide 2022

Getting a business license in California can be a daunting experience for business owners; however, you can continue reading through this guide as we inform you about the process to apply for a business license in the state of California and why this is such a crucial step to becoming a legal entity.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hospitalitytech.com

San Francisco Bakery Pilots Driverless Delivery

Driverless technology company Faction Technology Inc., has teamed up with its first partner, Cocola Bakery, to offer driverless delivery to portions of the San Francisco Bay Area. Since July the bakery has been using Faction to deliver to its customers around the metro region. Deliveries are made ​​in lightweight, electric...
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Street surfer spotted in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A young daredevil was recently caught on video street surfing up a flooded roadway in Santa Cruz County. The Rio Del Mar neighborhood floods near the beach every winter when big rainstorms dump enough water on the roads. Local surfers who live in the neighborhood are keenly aware of this, […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Bay Area crab season is finally here, with a catch

Get your leg crackers and bibs out, San Francisco — it’s time for crab. The commercial crab fishing season has arrived after months of delays, but tracking down a crab for dinner may still be a challenge. On Dec. 31, the crab fishing waters south of the Sonoma-Mendocino county line near Gualala will open to commercial fishing, but with only half the normal capacity for traps. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theatlasheart.com

17 Best Waterfront Restaurants in San Francisco With Stunning Views

From sweeping views to delicious food, these are the best waterfront restaurants in San Francisco. San Francisco looks out over the water on three sides, and these waterfront restaurants make the most of this geographical bounty. Most of the best waterfront dining is on the sunnier east side of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
proclaimerscv.com

Who Will Receive San Francisco’s New Stimulus Program? Here’s What You Should Know

San Francisco’s New Stimulus Program? Here’s What You Should Know. The Executive Director of Lyon-Martin Community Health Services in San Francisco, JM Jaffe said that while healthcare usually focuses on the downstream effects of marginalization, we know that changing the material realities of trans communities can significantly impact their health for the better – indeed, for it is a life-or-death situation for trans people.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Almanac Online

New State of Mind pizzeria now open in Redwood City

Peninsula native Lars Smith is co-owner of State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria, which is adding a third outpost in Redwood City to its Los Altos and Palo Alto locations. (Photos by Magali Gauthier) With the Instagram announcement that “Christmas came early,” State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KRON4 News

New gun insurance policy in San Jose to take effect Jan. 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — “This is not about invading anyone’s homes or private spaces or cars. There will be none of that,” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, there will be a new gun insurance requirement in the city of San Jose. Liccardo says there will be no grace period […]
SAN JOSE, CA

