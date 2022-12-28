Justin Jefferson was having a brutal game for the Minnesota Vikings in the first half of their Week 17 divisional clash against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and his frustration boiled over. The Vikings star receiver was held without a catch in the first half. After a tipped pass from Kirk... The post Justin Jefferson nails ref with helmet on sidelines appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 19 MINUTES AGO