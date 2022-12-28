Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Steelers finally doing the right thing with Matt Canada: Here’s who should replace him
The Pittsburgh Steelers will reportedly move on from Matt Canada after the regular season, acknowledging what fans have known since Week 1. Matt Canada’s trajectory is an incredible one. How can a man who consistently fails when in power continue to move up the coaching food chain? It’s all about who you know.
Week 17: Ravens Vs. Steelers Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction
Ravens are favored by 2.5 points (SI Sportsbook) Television: NBC Sunday Night Football / WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore) Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM) Spanish Radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM & WTTZ 93.5 FM (Tico Sports) Stream: Fubo TV. Series History. The Steelers lead the all-time...
Report: Former Browns, Steelers QB set to start on TNF
The start will come against the Dallas Cowboys eight days after he was signed off the Detroit Lions practice squad.
All eyes on Lamar Jackson as Ravens welcome Steelers
Will he, or won’t he? That’s the question concerning Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the Ravens’ Sunday night home
Ravens release first injury report for Week 17 matchup vs. Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for a pivotal Week 17 divisional matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a contest that has plenty of meaning. Baltimore will be looking to keep up with the Cincinnati Bengals in the race for the AFC North crown, while Pittsburgh still has a shot to make the playoffs.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Steelers-Ravens
The Pittsburgh Steelers square off against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North matchup in Week 17 of the NFL. Both of these teams were victorious in Week 16. The Steelers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, while the Ravens took down the Atlanta Falcons in their weekend matchup. Here's everything...
Steelers Reportedly Set to Fire Matt Canada
And here come the hot takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator moves.
Yardbarker
Steelers Players Already Know Matt Canada is Fired
Apparently, the Pittsburgh Steelers already know Matt Canada's time with the team ends after the season. But one reporter says even the players are aware of the situation. The story of players understanding that the Steelers will move on from their offensive coordinator can go two ways. Either that news was broken to the players by members of the organization, or it's all theoretical and just a belief that the guys in the locker room can see the writing on the wall.
Steelers Cut Injury Report to Three Players
The Pittsburgh Steelers Week 18 injury report drops from eight to three.
Clemson QB made big mental mistake before halftime of Orange Bowl
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik made a freshman mistake just before halftime of the Orange Bowl against Tennessee on Friday night. The Tigers missed three straight field goals during the first half and fell behind 14-0 before finally getting on the board. They were down 14-3 just before halftime and had a chance for more points,... The post Clemson QB made big mental mistake before halftime of Orange Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
2022 KDKA Radio Super 7 Football Finalists
It was a great year on the gridirons of Western Pennsylvania. Now that the dust has settled, it’s almost time to hand out some individual awards. Here are the three finalists, listed in alphabetical order, from each class.
New Year's Eve college football schedule: CFP, bowl games on TV today
Since the beginning of the season, everything has been leading up to this as the College Football Playoff kicks off its schedule of games on New Year's Eve. But that's not the only action on today with two other intriguing bowl games on in the early slate, including a look at Alabama in a non-CFP ...
Behind 40 points from Jayden Davis, Chartiers Valley defeats Aliquippa 52-49
The sophomore scored a season-high 40 points as Chartiers Valley remain unbeaten
