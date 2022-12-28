Read full article on original website
1 dead at scene after vehicle hits pedestrian just outside Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A road in a neighborhood just outside Raleigh was closed for about three hours after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night. The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Pearl Road, which is just off Rock Quarry Road south of Battle Bridge Road in Wake County.
Pedestrian killed in Wake County crash
A person has been killed Saturday after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Raleigh. A person has been killed Saturday after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Raleigh.
Mobile home destroyed in fire, Raleigh fire crews investigating
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire early Sunday morning. At about 8:15 a.m., firefighters were seen putting out a fire at a mobile home on Crispin Ct. near Kings Parkway. The fire and smoke appeared to have destroyed the home. At...
Man hospitalized after New Year's Eve shooting in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was injured in a shooting Saturday night and taken to an area hospital, according to Raleigh police. Police arrived at Demille Place near Schenley Drive around 11:19 p.m. Saturday. Officers took another man into custody in connection to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
Intersection reopens after car hits utility pole in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they shut down an intersection after a crash early Friday morning. At about 1:29 a.m., officers said they were called to the intersection of Ramsey St. and Wall St. in reference to a single vehicle crash. According to investigators, the vehicle crashed...
Police: 1 adult, 1 juvenile suffer 'life-threatening injuries' in drive-by shooting that injured 5 people
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that left 5 injured. Police said Sunday around 2 p.m., officers responded to a call of "multiple" shot at 1000 North Miami Boulevard. When officers arrived, police said they found four adults and one juvenile had been...
Man dies in Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
Man shot dead in vehicle Friday night, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a man was shot dead in a vehicle Friday night. Shortly after 10:55 p.m., officers said they were called to Holloway St. in reference to a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they said they found a man who...
Sky 5: Glenwood Ave. crash shuts down eastbound lanes
Traffic was being detoured off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh after a crash closed eastbound lanes at Ebenezer Church Road, near the entrance to Umstead Park. Traffic was being detoured off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh after a crash closed eastbound lanes at Ebenezer Church Road, near the entrance to Umstead Park.
Woman shot in Durham neighborhood early Friday morning, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a woman was shot in a Durham neighborhood early Friday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to the 200 block of Laurel Ave. in reference to shots fired. They said they found a woman...
Church classroom building destroyed by fire in Fayetteville, fire officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville fire officials said a classroom building on a church property was destroyed by a fire early Saturday morning. At about 1:20 a.m., fire crews said they were called to New Life Bible Church & Christian Academy, a preparatory school in Fayetteville, in reference to a fire.
14-year-old girl located 4 days after driving off in grandmother’s car in North Carolina, sheriff says
Williams had driven off on Dec. 26 in her grandmother's 2015 white Hyundai Sonata.
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Chapel Hill
A pedestrian was struck by a driver on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Taylor Street, Chapel Hill Police said.
Police: Man charged after stealing SUV with infant inside at Raleigh apartment complex
RALEIGH, N.C. — A vehicle was stolen with a 4-month-old baby in the backseat at an apartment complex on Millsview Court in Raleigh Friday night. Police said Friday they were responding to reports of a stolen SUV with a child inside. On Saturday morning, police said they had charged...
Early acorn drop lights up downtown Raleigh
The early acorn drop and fireworks display was held as planned at WRAL First Night on Dec. 31, 2022.
Thousands head to Downtown Raleigh to ring in the New Year
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A little rain wasn’t enough to dampen the mood and keep people from heading out Saturday night to ring in the New Year. Thousands made their way to Fayetteville Street on New Year’s Eve for one of Raleigh’s largest celebrations. “Experiencing art...
One dead from Durham apartment fire
DURHAM, N.C. — One person died in an apartment fire in Durham on Saturday morning. The fire occurred at Colonial Townhouse Apartments on Chapel Hill Road. Firefighters arrived around 9:30 to find heavy smoke from the front of a two-story apartment building. The 35 responding firefighters learned one person was trapped and dealt with flames throughout the apartment and the attic.
After soggy start, acorn drop signals start of 2023 at WRAL First Night
RALEIGH, N.C. — After a soggy Saturday afternoon, the skies cleared up in time for the 7p.m. and midnight acorn drops at WRAL First Night Raleigh, the annual New Year's Eve celebration in downtown Raleigh. Early afternoon and evening rain prompted the cancelation of the People's Procession walking parade,...
Thousands expected to ring in 2023 at WRAL First Night
RALEIGH, N.C. — Thousands are expected to crowd the streets of downtown to ring in 2023 at WRAL First Night Raleigh on Saturday. The event kicks off at 2 p.m. with the Children’s Celebration on Morgan and Hargett streets. At 6 p.m. the music starts on the main stage in City Plaza. Also at that time, the annual People's Procession walking parade will start at Bicentennial Plaza and go down Salisbury Street, ending at the intersection of Davie and Fayetteville streets. The parade will be led by Paperhand Puppet Intervention, Helping Hand Mission Band and the N.C. State University Pipe and Drum team.
North Carolina family pleads for help in grandfather’s fatal hit-and-run
North Carolina State Highway Patrol says they got a call about a pedestrian hit on Snow Hill Drive near Torredge Road just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 8.
