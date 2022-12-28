ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

1 dead at scene after vehicle hits pedestrian just outside Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A road in a neighborhood just outside Raleigh was closed for about three hours after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night. The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Pearl Road, which is just off Rock Quarry Road south of Battle Bridge Road in Wake County.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Pedestrian killed in Wake County crash

A person has been killed Saturday after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Mobile home destroyed in fire, Raleigh fire crews investigating

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire early Sunday morning. At about 8:15 a.m., firefighters were seen putting out a fire at a mobile home on Crispin Ct. near Kings Parkway. The fire and smoke appeared to have destroyed the home.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man hospitalized after New Year's Eve shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was injured in a shooting Saturday night and taken to an area hospital, according to Raleigh police. Police arrived at Demille Place near Schenley Drive around 11:19 p.m. Saturday. Officers took another man into custody in connection to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man dies in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Man shot dead in vehicle Friday night, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they're investigating after a man was shot dead in a vehicle Friday night. Shortly after 10:55 p.m., officers said they were called to Holloway St. in reference to a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they said they found a man who...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Sky 5: Glenwood Ave. crash shuts down eastbound lanes

Traffic was being detoured off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh after a crash closed eastbound lanes at Ebenezer Church Road, near the entrance to Umstead Park.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Thousands head to Downtown Raleigh to ring in the New Year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A little rain wasn't enough to dampen the mood and keep people from heading out Saturday night to ring in the New Year. Thousands made their way to Fayetteville Street on New Year's Eve for one of Raleigh's largest celebrations. "Experiencing art...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

One dead from Durham apartment fire

DURHAM, N.C. — One person died in an apartment fire in Durham on Saturday morning. The fire occurred at Colonial Townhouse Apartments on Chapel Hill Road. Firefighters arrived around 9:30 to find heavy smoke from the front of a two-story apartment building. The 35 responding firefighters learned one person was trapped and dealt with flames throughout the apartment and the attic.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Thousands expected to ring in 2023 at WRAL First Night

RALEIGH, N.C. — Thousands are expected to crowd the streets of downtown to ring in 2023 at WRAL First Night Raleigh on Saturday. The event kicks off at 2 p.m. with the Children's Celebration on Morgan and Hargett streets. At 6 p.m. the music starts on the main stage in City Plaza. Also at that time, the annual People's Procession walking parade will start at Bicentennial Plaza and go down Salisbury Street, ending at the intersection of Davie and Fayetteville streets. The parade will be led by Paperhand Puppet Intervention, Helping Hand Mission Band and the N.C. State University Pipe and Drum team.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
