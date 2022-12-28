RALEIGH, N.C. — Thousands are expected to crowd the streets of downtown to ring in 2023 at WRAL First Night Raleigh on Saturday. The event kicks off at 2 p.m. with the Children’s Celebration on Morgan and Hargett streets. At 6 p.m. the music starts on the main stage in City Plaza. Also at that time, the annual People's Procession walking parade will start at Bicentennial Plaza and go down Salisbury Street, ending at the intersection of Davie and Fayetteville streets. The parade will be led by Paperhand Puppet Intervention, Helping Hand Mission Band and the N.C. State University Pipe and Drum team.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO