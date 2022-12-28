Read full article on original website
Related
kilj.com
Colleen June Kirchner
Colleen June Kirchner, 94, formerly of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Addington Place in Fort Madison, Iowa. She was born on December 14, 1928, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of George and Esther (Swanson) Reu. On September 7, 1947, she married Willis Kirchner in Donnellson, Iowa,
kilj.com
From the Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting
The Mount Pleasant City Council met in regular session Wednesday night. The Council did not approve an amendment to the home occupation sign ordinance to allow for increased signage size. There was a request from a resident to increase the size allowed and both the Council Ordinance Committee and the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended a change to 4 square feet.
kilj.com
Grace Parker (final arrangements)
Grace Elizabeth Parker, 58, of New London, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at her home. She was born August 2, 1964 in Iowa City to John Carl and Sharon Kay Wittstock Parker. She was a graduate of Mediapolis High School and earned her CNA at Southeastern Community College. She married George Manchur and they later divorced.
kilj.com
Daily Jail Count
In the interest of keeping Henry County residents informed, the Henry County Sheriff’s office has requested KILJ post the daily jail count. During the jail referendum campaign it was publicized that the jail would be able to house additional inmates from surrounding counties and this would generate revenue for Henry County.
kilj.com
Louise Collora Trueblood (final arrangements)
Louise Collora Trueblood, 104, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at her home in rural Wellman. Louise was a Valentine’s Day baby, born February 14, 1918, in Mount Pleasant, the daughter of Clarence and Ethel (Taft) Smith. She graduated from Mount Pleasant High School and attended the Burlington Beauty Academy. Mount Pleasant was Louise’s home for nearly all of her life. In 1945, Louise married Samuel Collora, to this union they were blessed with three children. Samuel died in 1956. Louise married Richard Trueblood in 1975, he died four years later. Louise was an extremely hardworking woman, raising three kids on her own and holding various jobs. She owned and operated Pine Crest Grocery, Gas Station, and Cabins. She was a beautician for the Mental Health Institution, as well as had a salon in her home. She later worked for Emerson Electric, Vega Industries, and Beavers Market. Louise was a member of the JS Sewing Club, Questers, Coatery Book Club, China Painting Club and the Congregational Church of Mount Pleasant. Louise’s family was very important to her and she loved them dearly.
kilj.com
Ricky “Easy” Oberly
Ricky “Easy” Oberly, 64, of Wapello passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established in memorial of Ricky. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Wapello are caring for Ricky’s arrangements and his family.
Comments / 0