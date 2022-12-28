Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Back From the Dead: Up to 32 Species Thought To Be Extinct Are Still Surviving
Through literature review and fieldwork, Michigan State University researchers and partners in Ecuador have discovered that up to 32 harlequin frog species that were thought to be possibly extinct are still alive in the wild. This research, funded by the National Geographic Society, offers a “glimmer of hope” against a...
Shocking Pics of Critically Endangered Brown Bears Living on Garbage Dump
A study by the Indian wildlife conservation charity Wildlife SOS found that 75 percent of the bears' diet consisted of human food waste.
a-z-animals.com
Watch Four Hyenas Try To Take Down A Gigantic White Rhino By Themselves
Watch Four Hyenas Try To Take Down A Gigantic White Rhino By Themselves. The white rhino is the second-largest land mammal, and the word “weit,” which means “broad” in the West Germanic language of Afrikaan, refers to the animal’s mouth. White rhinos are also called square-lipped rhinoceros, have an upper lip that is square and nearly hairless.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Orphaned polar bear is removed from wild in Alaska, officials say. ‘Rare decision’
An orphaned polar bear was “removed from the wild” in Alaska, wildlife officials said. After the bear was spotted roaming alone on Nov. 24 in the Prudhoe Bay area, biologists went to observe the bear, a Dec. 21 release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said. “The...
Which animal species has existed the longest?
"Living fossils" like Triops tadpole shrimps are believed to have rubbed shoulders with the dinosaurs, but which animal has been on Earth the longest?
natureworldnews.com
Hidden Cameras Catch Nearly Locally Extinct Carnivorous Quolls in Conservation Site —Australia
Wildlife officials have installed hidden cameras at an Australian conservation site. More than 20 quolls, carnivorous marsupials thought to be almost locally extinct, were spotted. Researchers have been surprised and delighted by a secretive native animal from Queensland's Atherton Tablelands that was thought to have almost completely disappeared. Spotted Tail...
earth.com
Which animals perceive time the fastest?
According to a recent study presented at the British Ecological Society’s annual meeting in Edinburgh on December 20, 2022, animals that perceive time the fastest are those that are small, can fly, or are marine predators. The scientists used data collected from a variety of studies that measured temporal...
Monarch Butterflies Are Going Extinct Whilst Rare Exotic Atala Butterflies Repopulate In Florida
Atala ButterflyPhoto byPhoto By Hellojardo On UnsplashonUnsplash. Atala butterflies, coontie hairstreaks, scientifically named Eumaeus Atalas, are rare large iridescent butterflies, previously believed to be extinct, are repopulating in Florida. The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation (SCCF) reported on Facebook that the reemergence of atala butterflies's host plant, the coontie plant, trending in mainstream gardening and landscaping helps keep the North American atala butterflies off the endangered species list. “The coontie is a hardy plant and grows easily without much attention,” said Sue Ramos, an SCCF Native Landscape and Garden Center Staff, in a statement encouraging more people to plant coontie plants. “It can grow well in full sun or full shade and in poor soils, which makes it ideal for use in our sandy soils,” Ramos continued.
Woolly Mammoth Hybrids Could Be Roaming Earth in Just Five Years
Scientists are hoping to create Asian elephants that can withstand sub-zero temperatures like mammoths once did in order to help conserve the Arctic.
Record numbers of critically endangered orange-bellied parrots in Tasmania for breeding season
Record numbers of the critically endangered orange-bellied parrot have returned to Tasmania from mainland Australia for the breeding season. The orange-bellied parrot, about the size of a budgerigar, spends winter on mainland Australia’s southern coast and makes the perilous journey to south-west Tasmania for summer. Island state researchers have...
earth.com
Temporary warming over 2°C may cause cascading tipping events
The target of the United Nations Paris Agreement, signed by 196 parties in 2015, was to limit the global temperature rise to an average of between 1.5 and 2°C. Although some countries have made some progress towards reducing their greenhouse gas emissions, it is looking increasingly likely that we will overshoot this target. Unless urgent action is taken now, in the next decade, the planet is expected to continue heating rapidly, and to warm by more than the critical average of 2°C.
a-z-animals.com
This Angry Elephant Charges A Huge Hippo in Wild Video
African elephants are the largest land-dwelling mammals on Earth. They can weigh up to 14,000 pounds. Hippos are highly aggressive creatures when they feel threatened and could be responsible for up to 3,000 fatalities every year. Both elephant and hippo populations are at risk due to habitat loss, poaching, and...
10 bizarre deep sea creatures found in 2022
Lots of bizarre deep sea creatures were spotted in 2022. Here are some of our favorites.
11 amazing Earth discoveries from 2022
Earth has been thoroughly explored, yet is still teeming with secrets. In 2022, scientists unearthed several of them.
UPS Driver Spots Bird Stuck to Floating Plastic Jug Before It Gets Rescued
A “UPS guy” and a local couple came to the rescue when they spotted a bird stuck in a piece of trash that was floating in a Florida retention pond. Wild Florida Rescue, an organization that sends first responders to animals in need, posted the story on Facebook in late November. Apparently, a driver named Mike spotted the bird struggling to fly away because it was tethered to a plastic jug.
Young Polar Bear ‘Removed From the Wild’ in Alaska, Will Live in Captivity
After monitoring a young polar bear roaming near Alaska’s Prudhoe Bay, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service has decided to place the animal in captivity at a local zoo. As you can expect, in order for the USFWS to decide to remove an animal from the wild, there...
'Exceptionally rare' discovery shows a dinosaur ate a mammal around 120 million years ago
About 120 million years ago, the Microraptor zhaoianus ate an animal about the size of a mouse, proving dinosaurs did eat mammals.
earth.com
Penguins may have a degree of self-awareness
Scientists have long argued that self-awareness is a rare phenomenon in the animal kingdom, with only a few mammals, some birds, and some fish appearing to have it. However, according to a new study published on the bioRxiv preprint server, some species of wild penguins, such as the Adélie penguins from Antarctica, may also have a certain degree of self-awareness.
scitechdaily.com
152 Million Years Old – Scientists Discover the Oldest Pterodactylus Fossil Yet
Pterosaurs were a group of flying reptiles that lived during the dinosaur era, from the Late Triassic period (227 million years ago) until the end-Cretaceous extinction event (66 million years ago). These reptiles had wingspans that ranged from 1 to 12 meters and were the dominant species in the skies for over 160 million years.
Meet a rainbow fish and other new species discovered in 2022
California Academy of Sciences researchers and their international collaborators discovered 146 new animal, plant and fungi species. Some of the new species include geckos, ants, flowering plants and fish.
