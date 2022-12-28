ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Back From the Dead: Up to 32 Species Thought To Be Extinct Are Still Surviving

Through literature review and fieldwork, Michigan State University researchers and partners in Ecuador have discovered that up to 32 harlequin frog species that were thought to be possibly extinct are still alive in the wild. This research, funded by the National Geographic Society, offers a “glimmer of hope” against a...
a-z-animals.com

Watch Four Hyenas Try To Take Down A Gigantic White Rhino By Themselves

Watch Four Hyenas Try To Take Down A Gigantic White Rhino By Themselves. The white rhino is the second-largest land mammal, and the word “weit,” which means “broad” in the West Germanic language of Afrikaan, refers to the animal’s mouth. White rhinos are also called square-lipped rhinoceros, have an upper lip that is square and nearly hairless.
natureworldnews.com

Hidden Cameras Catch Nearly Locally Extinct Carnivorous Quolls in Conservation Site —Australia

Wildlife officials have installed hidden cameras at an Australian conservation site. More than 20 quolls, carnivorous marsupials thought to be almost locally extinct, were spotted. Researchers have been surprised and delighted by a secretive native animal from Queensland's Atherton Tablelands that was thought to have almost completely disappeared. Spotted Tail...
earth.com

Which animals perceive time the fastest?

According to a recent study presented at the British Ecological Society’s annual meeting in Edinburgh on December 20, 2022, animals that perceive time the fastest are those that are small, can fly, or are marine predators. The scientists used data collected from a variety of studies that measured temporal...
Yoel Davidson

Monarch Butterflies Are Going Extinct Whilst Rare Exotic Atala Butterflies Repopulate In Florida

Atala ButterflyPhoto byPhoto By Hellojardo On UnsplashonUnsplash. Atala butterflies, coontie hairstreaks, scientifically named Eumaeus Atalas, are rare large iridescent butterflies, previously believed to be extinct, are repopulating in Florida. The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation (SCCF) reported on Facebook that the reemergence of atala butterflies's host plant, the coontie plant, trending in mainstream gardening and landscaping helps keep the North American atala butterflies off the endangered species list. “The coontie is a hardy plant and grows easily without much attention,” said Sue Ramos, an SCCF Native Landscape and Garden Center Staff, in a statement encouraging more people to plant coontie plants. “It can grow well in full sun or full shade and in poor soils, which makes it ideal for use in our sandy soils,” Ramos continued.
FLORIDA STATE
earth.com

Temporary warming over 2°C may cause cascading tipping events

The target of the United Nations Paris Agreement, signed by 196 parties in 2015, was to limit the global temperature rise to an average of between 1.5 and 2°C. Although some countries have made some progress towards reducing their greenhouse gas emissions, it is looking increasingly likely that we will overshoot this target. Unless urgent action is taken now, in the next decade, the planet is expected to continue heating rapidly, and to warm by more than the critical average of 2°C.
a-z-animals.com

This Angry Elephant Charges A Huge Hippo in Wild Video

African elephants are the largest land-dwelling mammals on Earth. They can weigh up to 14,000 pounds. Hippos are highly aggressive creatures when they feel threatened and could be responsible for up to 3,000 fatalities every year. Both elephant and hippo populations are at risk due to habitat loss, poaching, and...
Outsider.com

UPS Driver Spots Bird Stuck to Floating Plastic Jug Before It Gets Rescued

A “UPS guy” and a local couple came to the rescue when they spotted a bird stuck in a piece of trash that was floating in a Florida retention pond. Wild Florida Rescue, an organization that sends first responders to animals in need, posted the story on Facebook in late November. Apparently, a driver named Mike spotted the bird struggling to fly away because it was tethered to a plastic jug.
FLORIDA STATE
earth.com

Penguins may have a degree of self-awareness

Scientists have long argued that self-awareness is a rare phenomenon in the animal kingdom, with only a few mammals, some birds, and some fish appearing to have it. However, according to a new study published on the bioRxiv preprint server, some species of wild penguins, such as the Adélie penguins from Antarctica, may also have a certain degree of self-awareness.
scitechdaily.com

152 Million Years Old – Scientists Discover the Oldest Pterodactylus Fossil Yet

Pterosaurs were a group of flying reptiles that lived during the dinosaur era, from the Late Triassic period (227 million years ago) until the end-Cretaceous extinction event (66 million years ago). These reptiles had wingspans that ranged from 1 to 12 meters and were the dominant species in the skies for over 160 million years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy