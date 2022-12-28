Read full article on original website
earth.com
Rare Arctic snowy owl spotted in Southern California
This week, birdwatchers flocked to Cypress in Southern California to catch a glimpse of a very rare sight – a white-feathered snowy owl perched on a rooftop. Since snowy owls are native to arctic areas and less than 30,000 individuals are believed to exist worldwide, spotting one in a region such as Southern California can turn out to be a major event.
earth.com
Penguins may have a degree of self-awareness
Scientists have long argued that self-awareness is a rare phenomenon in the animal kingdom, with only a few mammals, some birds, and some fish appearing to have it. However, according to a new study published on the bioRxiv preprint server, some species of wild penguins, such as the Adélie penguins from Antarctica, may also have a certain degree of self-awareness.
earth.com
Oldest stone weapons of the Americas found in Idaho
A team of archeologists from Oregon State University (OSU) has discovered projectile points in Idaho which are thousands of years older than any other such artifacts previously found in the Americas. These findings could help scientists fill in the history of how early humans crafted and used stone weapons. Through...
earth.com
Scientists create eye tissue through 3D bioprinting
A team of scientists led by the National Eye Institute (NEI) has used patient stem cells and 3D bioprinting to produce eye tissue that could advance our understanding of age-related blinding diseases. The experts printed a combination of cells which form the outer blood-retina barrier and support the retina’s light-sensing photoreceptors. This method provides a technically unlimited supply of patient-derived eye tissue to study degenerative retinal diseases, such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
earth.com
Aztecs kept accurate time using the sun and the mountains
When the Spanish arrived in 1519, the Basin of Mexico supported an unusually large population of indigenous Aztec people. Whereas Seville, the largest urban center in Spain, had a population of fewer than 50,000 residents, the Basin, now known as Mexico City, was home to as many as 3 million. Food for this population was cultivated using an extraordinarily precise agricultural system that relied on an accurate calendar to identify when to till the land, plant the crops and take in the harvest.
earth.com
Scientists develop an eco-friendly material to purify water
Water pollution caused by the rapid development of the chemical industry is currently a major problem worldwide, making scientists struggle to develop various water purification technologies and materials. However, carbon-based porous materials using existing adsorption mechanisms have significant limitations, since the adsorption rate is slow and high thermal energy is needed for recycling. Although experts have developed a variety of materials to improve contaminant removal efficiency, it has been extremely difficult to construct materials that simultaneously satisfy excellent recyclability, high efficiency, economic efficiency of raw materials, and industrialization potential.
