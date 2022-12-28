ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Paz, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Harrowing photos show migrants risk kidnapping, freezing temps to get into US

As Texas drafts more than 500 troops to secure the southern border at El Paso, migrants from Central and South America desperate to make a new life in the US have remained undeterred.  Braving freezing temperatures, fast-moving water and the risk of being kidnapped by cartels or taken advantage of by human traffickers, migrants are risking their possessions, money and lives to cross the Rio Grande into the US — often accompanied by their families and children. Their crossings come as the future of border policy remains unclear. The Biden administration has moved to end Title 42, saying there is no longer a justification for the Trump-era policy that allowed the US to expel migrants seeking asylum as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Despite objections from GOP politicians and a temporary intervention by the Supreme Court, the administration says it would like to discontinue the policy after Christmas, which is almost sure to lead to an even larger influx of border crossings. Photojournalists have been on the ground documenting migrants’ intrepid and dangerous journeys to the US. Below is a gallery of what they are seeing:
EL PASO, TX
CBS News

"El Tony Montana" — the brother of Mexico's most wanted cartel boss "El Mencho" — is arrested by the army

The Mexican army on Tuesday arrested the brother of the country's most wanted drug cartel boss, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, the Mexico Defense Department said. The army said it captured Antonio Oseguera in possession of weapons in a suburb of Guadalajara, the capital of the western state of Jalisco. It said he oversaw violent actions and logistics, and bought weapons and laundered money for the hyperviolent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, often known simply as the Jalisco cartel.
TEXAS STATE
Border Report

Chihuahua halts 1,500-strong migrant caravan

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The governor of Chihuahua says she’s holding up a 1,200- to 1,500-strong migrant caravan in the southern part of the state to ensure the health and safety of Central and South Americans making their way to the U.S. border. Chihuahua Gov. Maru Campos is also asking the Mexican government […]
TEXAS STATE
Border Report

Arrests shed light on cartel involvement in migrant smuggling

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – The arrest of seven men driving on a south Juarez highway in the middle of the night is providing authorities a glimpse of how transnational migrant smuggling organizations operate on the Mexican side of the border. Late Wednesday, Chihuahua state police officers patrolling the Juarez-Casas Grandes Highway noticed a caravan […]
People

Ohio Architect, Fiancée and 2 Family Members Missing in Mexico Since Christmas Day

Jose Gutierrez visited a bar in Zacatecas with Daniela Márquez and her two relatives on Sunday but has not been heard from since An Ohio man and his fiancée have been missing in Mexico since Christmas Day. Jose Gutierrez and Daniela Márquez went out to eat at a bar in Zacatecas in central Mexico on Sunday, but have not been heard from since, Jose's sister, Brandie Gutierrez, told Cincinnati's Fox 19. "The bars actually noticed screams," she said, and added that the family believes they could have been...
CINCINNATI, OH
Odyssey

Amazing video shows one of the largest migrant crossings in El Paso last weekend

The migrant problem at the US border is a complex and multifaceted issue. It is primarily driven by people from Central American countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, who are fleeing violence, poverty, and lack of economic opportunity. As a result, many of these migrants seek refuge in the United States, often making dangerous and illegal crossings that involve significant risk. These migrants are often detained by US border agents and face deportation. The US government has responded to the migrant problem by increasing border security, constructing fences and walls, and enacting stricter immigration laws. The issue has become increasingly controversial, with many arguing for more humane treatment of migrants, while others argue for stricter enforcement.
EL PASO, TX
borderreport.com

Sinaloa cartel members attempt to break out of Mexican prison

Authorities prevented a prison break attempt at a male prison in Cieneguillas, in the central Mexican state of Zacatecas on Sunday. Two police officers and two inmates were injured in the incident. Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday the rapid action of the police, army and the National...

Comments / 0

Community Policy