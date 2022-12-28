Ald. Roderick Sawyer Keeps Spot on Mayoral Ballot After Challenge Brought by Willie Wilson Campaign Dropped

Read full article on original website
Eleven Candidates Running For Mayor Of Chicago In 2023
Eleven candidates are running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, in the February 28, 2023, general election. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election will take place on April 4, 2023. The filing deadline for this election was November 28, 2022. Incumbent Lori Lightfoot, Jesus...
Week in Review: Looking Back at the Biggest Stories of 2023
Gov. J.B. Pritzker waltzed to reelection in November after easily seeing off a challenge from downstate Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey, his victory capped a banner night for Illinois democrats — who kept supermajorities in the statehouse and swept all major statewide offices. Powerful former Democratic House Speaker Mike...
City Should Inspect Apartments Every 5 Years To Prevent Landlord Neglect, Ald. Says
CHICAGO — A proposed ordinance aims to hold neglectful landlords to account by requiring apartments to be inspected regularly. The Metropolitan Tenants Organization, a tenants rights advocacy group, has teamed up with progressives in City Council to push for its Chicago Healthy Homes ordinance. The ordinance would require apartments be inspected by the city’s health department at least once every five years.
Chicago school to be used as temporary shelter for migrants, mayor's office confirms
Mayor Lightfoot's office confirms a Chicago Public School building will be used as a temporary shelter for migrants who were bused to the city from border states.
Chicago law professor reacts to Kankakee judge's SAFE-T Act ruling
Richard Kling from Chicago-Kent College of Law shares his perspective after a judge ruled Wednesday night that parts of Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act are unconstitutional.
With cash bail ending in Cook County, more judges are added to pretrial hearing division
Chicago — In preparation for the elimination of cash bail on January 1, Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans is expanding the roster of judges who determine initial pretrial release conditions for people charged with crimes in Chicago, according to a source. The source said that the current complement...
Merrillville Town Council finalizes new district map
The Merrillville Town Council has finalized its new council districts, but not without some debate. The new map attempts to re-balance the districts' populations, by lowering the number of residents in ward 5, while raising the populations of wards 1, 4, 6 and 7. Ward 3 is the only one that remains unchanged.
Supt. David Brown on the CPD’s consent decree, officer suicides, gun violence and how long he’ll lead the department
CHICAGO — As of Christmas, the city of Chicago recorded 682 murders throughout 2022 — a 14% decline in killings from the year prior, according to data from the Chicago Police Department. Violence totals, however, remain above pre-pandemic levels. With the year drawing to a close, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown spoke via phone with WGN News […]
Despite Protests, Damen Silos Sold By Pritzker to Controversial Buyer
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration sold the Damen Silos and 23 acres of riverfront industrial land last week despite last-minute efforts by groups trying to delay the sale and allow public input. Michael Tadin Jr. and his family were announced last month as the high bidder, offering $6.5 million, for...
End Of Cash Bail Will Move Forward In Chicago Despite Downstate Judge’s Ruling, Officials Say
CHICAGO — The Illinois SAFE-T Act will still go into effect Jan. 1 in Chicago and Cook County despite a downstate judge’s ruling that struck down parts of it. In a Wednesday ruling, Kankakee County Chief Judge Thomas W. Cunnington sided with various sheriffs and prosecutors who claimed the pretrial release provision of the law was unconstitutional. Gov. JB Pritzker signed it into law in 2021.
Faith leaders condemn Chicago police for keeping Proud Boys member on the force
As the federal trial of the Proud Boys group begins in Washington, D.C., Black faith leaders in Chicago are condemning the top brass in the city’s police department for not firing an officer who is a member of the white supremacist group. The calls come as jury selection begins...
West Side year in review
This year saw the West Side take steps forward on several development projects. Businesses struggled to generate foot traffic amid inflation and the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the city used the federal stimulus funding and more established funding sources such as TIF revenue to offer grants. North Lawndale’s 24th Ward saw a changing of the guard and another alderman lost his shot at an open judicial seat.
One Illinois City Named Among The Top 25 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Buying a condo in Chicago’s South Loop told from the perspective of parents of a Columbia College student
Brian McCutcheon and Donna Sink, parents of a Columbia College Student, join John Williams to share their experience buying a small condo in Chicago’s South Loop to avoid paying dorm costs or rent for their son. Listen in while Donna and Brian share their experience and whether or not they were successful finding everything they wanted.
As State Law Changes, Chicago Must Remove Lead Service Lines — But Only Along Broken Water Mains
A new state law will require city crews to significantly step up the pace of efforts to replace the approximately 390,000 lead service lines responsible for contaminating Chicagoans’ tap water. Starting Jan. 1, city crews will have to replace all of the lead service lines connected to a water...
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, Illinois
On March 6, 2018, 54-year-old Richton Park, Illinois resident, Tracie Bell, failed to show up for work. Tracie, a loving mother who is a secretary for the Cook County State Attorney's Office, is described as very dependable. It is uncharacteristic of her not to call her supervisor if she was going to be absent or late.
45-time convicted felon scammed Chicago businesses by posing as a city employee, prosecutors say
46 strikes and you’re out, pal. Or maybe not. We’ll see. Prosecutors say a man on parole for his 43rd, 44th, and 45th felony convictions is the guy who dressed up like a city inspector to scam businesses out of money on Chicago’s North Side earlier this month.
Cook County celebrates 24 new officers graduating
CHICAGO (CBS) – On Thursday, the Cook County Sheriff's Office welcomed its newest officers to the force.The sheriff's office posted photos on Twitter with the message "Congratulations, Graduates!"The 24 officers completed four-and-a-half months of training at the Cook County Sheriff's Police Training Academy prior to this week's graduation.
Howard Brown Health workers in Chicago prepare for strike
Hundreds of Howard Brown Health union workers are planning to go on strike for three days starting on January 3 citing unfair labor practices.
New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday, there will be changes when you get behind the wheel of a car come January – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, HB3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees,...
