ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Ald. Roderick Sawyer Keeps Spot on Mayoral Ballot After Challenge Brought by Willie Wilson Campaign Dropped

By Dan Lambert
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vidanewspaper.com

Eleven Candidates Running For Mayor Of Chicago In 2023

Eleven candidates are running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, in the February 28, 2023, general election. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election will take place on April 4, 2023. The filing deadline for this election was November 28, 2022. Incumbent Lori Lightfoot, Jesus...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

City Should Inspect Apartments Every 5 Years To Prevent Landlord Neglect, Ald. Says

CHICAGO — A proposed ordinance aims to hold neglectful landlords to account by requiring apartments to be inspected regularly. The Metropolitan Tenants Organization, a tenants rights advocacy group, has teamed up with progressives in City Council to push for its Chicago Healthy Homes ordinance. The ordinance would require apartments be inspected by the city’s health department at least once every five years.
CHICAGO, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Merrillville Town Council finalizes new district map

The Merrillville Town Council has finalized its new council districts, but not without some debate. The new map attempts to re-balance the districts' populations, by lowering the number of residents in ward 5, while raising the populations of wards 1, 4, 6 and 7. Ward 3 is the only one that remains unchanged.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
WGN News

Supt. David Brown on the CPD’s consent decree, officer suicides, gun violence and how long he’ll lead the department

CHICAGO — As of Christmas, the city of Chicago recorded 682 murders throughout 2022 — a 14% decline in killings from the year prior, according to data from the Chicago Police Department. Violence totals, however, remain above pre-pandemic levels. With the year drawing to a close, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown spoke via phone with WGN News […]
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

End Of Cash Bail Will Move Forward In Chicago Despite Downstate Judge’s Ruling, Officials Say

CHICAGO — The Illinois SAFE-T Act will still go into effect Jan. 1 in Chicago and Cook County despite a downstate judge’s ruling that struck down parts of it. In a Wednesday ruling, Kankakee County Chief Judge Thomas W. Cunnington sided with various sheriffs and prosecutors who claimed the pretrial release provision of the law was unconstitutional. Gov. JB Pritzker signed it into law in 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

West Side year in review

This year saw the West Side take steps forward on several development projects. Businesses struggled to generate foot traffic amid inflation and the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the city used the federal stimulus funding and more established funding sources such as TIF revenue to offer grants. North Lawndale’s 24th Ward saw a changing of the guard and another alderman lost his shot at an open judicial seat.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County celebrates 24 new officers graduating

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Thursday, the Cook County Sheriff's Office welcomed its newest officers to the force.The sheriff's office posted photos on Twitter with the message "Congratulations, Graduates!"The 24 officers completed four-and-a-half months of training at the Cook County Sheriff's Police Training Academy prior to this week's graduation.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday, there will be changes when you get behind the wheel of a car come January – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, HB3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees,...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy