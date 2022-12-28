ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

longislandbusiness.com

Man Killed in Commack Motor Vehicle Crash, According to Authorities

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in Commack on Thursday, December 29. A man was driving a vehicle at a high rate of speed southbound on Motor Parkway, near Shinbone Lane, when he failed to negotiate curve and the vehicle struck a utility pole and crashed into a wooded area at approximately 4 a.m. There appeared to be no witnesses to the incident and police were not called to the scene until a passing motorist called 911 at approximately 8 a.m.
COMMACK, NY
CBS New York

Nassau County officers injured by driver trying to evade police

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. -- Two officers were hurt by a driver trying to evade authorities Friday in Nassau County, according to police. It started when police responded to a disturbance at Jericho Turnpike and Sixth Avenue in Garden City. Police said the suspect drove off when officers approached.One officer was struck by the car and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Another officer was injured when the driver crashed into a police car at Stewart Avenue and Lincoln Street. The suspect was taken into custody. 
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longislandbusiness.com

NCPD: Three New Jersey Men Busted for Stealing Items from Roslyn Heights Vehicle

The Third Squad reports on the arrest of three New Jersey men for a Grand Larceny that occurred on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 1:40 AM in Roslyn Heights. According to Detectives, three subjects operating a 2006 green Pontiac G6 stopped near a residence located on Field Lane and walked up to a BMW parked in the driveway. They entered the vehicle and attempted to start it, but were unsuccessful. The subjects took a black Canada Goose jacket from the BMW before fleeing the scene in their Pontiac G6.
ROSLYN HEIGHTS, NY
News 12

Man fatally shot in the Bronx; shooter on the loose

Police say a 34-year-old man was shot and killed while working in Morrisania Thursday. Police say Aboubacar Toure, 34, died after he was shot in the hip along 167th Street and Park Avenue. The shooting happened while Toure was working around 5 p.m. News 12 is told a suspect got out of a vehicle, shot Toure and then fled the scene.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

33-Year-Old Killed In Overnight Mount Sinai Crash

Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash near an intersection in a residential Long Island neighborhood. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in Mount Sinai. A 33-year-old man was driving a 2007 Mazda pickup truck westbound on Canal Road when the vehicle left the roadway at Griffin...
MOUNT SINAI, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Suffolk Police Fatally Shoot Medford Man After He Stabs Two Officers, Reports Say

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a police involved shooting that killed a man after he stabbed and seriously injured two police officers on Wednesday, December 28. Sixth Precinct officers responded to a 911 call at a residence on Birchwood Road referencing an adult male acting violently toward...
MEDFORD, NY
bkreader.com

Unlicensed Truck Driver Arrested After Fatal Crown Heights Crash: NYPD

Amelia Grant, 75​, was fatally struck Wednesday afternoon, just two blocks from her home, police said. Police said the woman was killed only two blocks from her Crown Heights home. (Peter Senzamici/Patch) CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN — The truck driver who fatally struck a 75-year-old Crown Heights woman Wednesday […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Man shot by officers in Queens

NEW YORK -- A man was shot by police officers in Queens on Thursday.It happened just after 8 p.m. near Beach 56th and Beach Channel Drive in Far Rockaway.Police say uniformed members of a neighborhood safety team approached an apartment building on Beach 56th Street to investigate "numerous males inside the lobby.""They were taking a look at what they were doing," Chief of Patrol John Chell said.Chell says as a sergeant and two officers approached the lobby, two males took off.One male was apprehended and arrested for narcotics.Officers chased the second male to Beach 56th Street and Beach Channel Drive.Police say a violent struggle ensued and an officer fired his weapon at the male, striking him.Officers then rendered life-saving techniques. The male and the officer were taken to area hospitals.Chell says the male was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, but they do not believe he fired any shots at the officers.There's no word on the condition of the suspect or the officer.
QUEENS, NY

