They Targeted Corner Lots: Duo Charged In $150K Burglary Spree At Nassau County Homes
Two men are facing charges in connection with a string of burglaries on Long Island. Joshua Mellado-Gonzalez, age 32, and Mauricio Fuentes-Jimenez, age 31, both of Queens Village, were arrested by Nassau County Police on Thursday, Dec. 29. Investigators said the pair was responsible for a dozen break-ins around the...
Passenger Busted With Illegal Gun, Ammunition During Traffic Stop In New Cassel, Police Say
A traffic stop on Long Island ended with a passenger in handcuffs on weapons charges. Officers in New Cassel stopped a Dodge Charger at around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, near Prospect and Magnolia avenues due to a suspended registration, according to Nassau County Police. While speaking with the driver,...
longislandbusiness.com
Man Killed in Commack Motor Vehicle Crash, According to Authorities
Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in Commack on Thursday, December 29. A man was driving a vehicle at a high rate of speed southbound on Motor Parkway, near Shinbone Lane, when he failed to negotiate curve and the vehicle struck a utility pole and crashed into a wooded area at approximately 4 a.m. There appeared to be no witnesses to the incident and police were not called to the scene until a passing motorist called 911 at approximately 8 a.m.
Nassau County officers injured by driver trying to evade police
GARDEN CITY, N.Y. -- Two officers were hurt by a driver trying to evade authorities Friday in Nassau County, according to police. It started when police responded to a disturbance at Jericho Turnpike and Sixth Avenue in Garden City. Police said the suspect drove off when officers approached.One officer was struck by the car and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Another officer was injured when the driver crashed into a police car at Stewart Avenue and Lincoln Street. The suspect was taken into custody.
VIDEO: Violent armed robbery crew enters victims' homes, cars in 2-borough spree
Police are seeking an armed robbery crew that struck four times in Brooklyn and Staten Island this month, including three times in a single day.
Cops searching for man who robbed Manhattan smoke shop, beat clerk
Police are searching for a man who robbed a Hell’s Kitchen smoke shop and beat the store clerk there in the process. The suspect entered Liberty Smoke Shop on 10th Avenue near West 48th Street around 12:09 p.m., according to officials.
After Probation Meeting, Man Steals Delivery Driver's Car Outside Mineola Restaurant, Cops Say
A man on probation and three juveniles are facing charges after allegedly stealing a delivery driver’s car outside a Long Island restaurant. The theft occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Mineola, outside of Riko’s Pizza on Old Country Road, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators...
Nassau police investigate knifepoint robbery at Inwood gas station
The suspect stole an unknown amount of money from the cash register and was last seen fleeing southbound on Sheridan Boulevard.
Man, 34, found fatally shot in the Bronx, gunman at large
The NYPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Bronx on Thursday, authorities said.
Man killed in crash on LI expressway found hours later
Suffolk County detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man on Long Island, according to authorities.
longislandbusiness.com
NCPD: Three New Jersey Men Busted for Stealing Items from Roslyn Heights Vehicle
The Third Squad reports on the arrest of three New Jersey men for a Grand Larceny that occurred on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 1:40 AM in Roslyn Heights. According to Detectives, three subjects operating a 2006 green Pontiac G6 stopped near a residence located on Field Lane and walked up to a BMW parked in the driveway. They entered the vehicle and attempted to start it, but were unsuccessful. The subjects took a black Canada Goose jacket from the BMW before fleeing the scene in their Pontiac G6.
VIDEO: Armed men hold up Brooklyn homeowner in one of four citywide robberies
Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspected armed men connected to at least four robberies, including three in Brooklyn.
News 12
Man fatally shot in the Bronx; shooter on the loose
Police say a 34-year-old man was shot and killed while working in Morrisania Thursday. Police say Aboubacar Toure, 34, died after he was shot in the hip along 167th Street and Park Avenue. The shooting happened while Toure was working around 5 p.m. News 12 is told a suspect got out of a vehicle, shot Toure and then fled the scene.
33-Year-Old Killed In Overnight Mount Sinai Crash
Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash near an intersection in a residential Long Island neighborhood. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in Mount Sinai. A 33-year-old man was driving a 2007 Mazda pickup truck westbound on Canal Road when the vehicle left the roadway at Griffin...
Grand Theft Not-o: Trio Tries, Fails To Steal BMW From Roslyn Heights Home, Police Say
Three would-be car thieves are facing charges after allegedly trying, and failing, to steal a vehicle from an affluent Long Island neighborhood. The incident occurred at around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Roslyn Heights at a home on Field Lane, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators said the suspects...
NYPD: Suspects ambush teenagers with blunt, sharp weapons in the Bronx
Authorities are searching for suspects wanted for brutally attacking two teenagers in the Bronx.
longislandbusiness.com
Suffolk Police Fatally Shoot Medford Man After He Stabs Two Officers, Reports Say
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a police involved shooting that killed a man after he stabbed and seriously injured two police officers on Wednesday, December 28. Sixth Precinct officers responded to a 911 call at a residence on Birchwood Road referencing an adult male acting violently toward...
Police say 4th person arrested for allegedly stealing from Merrick Post Office mailbox
The United States Postal Inspection Service does not believe the two incidents are related.
bkreader.com
Unlicensed Truck Driver Arrested After Fatal Crown Heights Crash: NYPD
Amelia Grant, 75, was fatally struck Wednesday afternoon, just two blocks from her home, police said. Police said the woman was killed only two blocks from her Crown Heights home. (Peter Senzamici/Patch) CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN — The truck driver who fatally struck a 75-year-old Crown Heights woman Wednesday […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
NYPD: Man shot by officers in Queens
NEW YORK -- A man was shot by police officers in Queens on Thursday.It happened just after 8 p.m. near Beach 56th and Beach Channel Drive in Far Rockaway.Police say uniformed members of a neighborhood safety team approached an apartment building on Beach 56th Street to investigate "numerous males inside the lobby.""They were taking a look at what they were doing," Chief of Patrol John Chell said.Chell says as a sergeant and two officers approached the lobby, two males took off.One male was apprehended and arrested for narcotics.Officers chased the second male to Beach 56th Street and Beach Channel Drive.Police say a violent struggle ensued and an officer fired his weapon at the male, striking him.Officers then rendered life-saving techniques. The male and the officer were taken to area hospitals.Chell says the male was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, but they do not believe he fired any shots at the officers.There's no word on the condition of the suspect or the officer.
