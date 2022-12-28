Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Derek Carr goes to the Saints in a too-rich trade proposal from the Athletic
The New Orleans Saints are already being mentioned as a potential landing-spot for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was benched this week to protect the team from jeopardizing lucrative guarantees for injury written into his contract. And it’s easy to see why: New Orleans doesn’t have a viable franchise quarterback after sending Jameis Winston to the shadow realm and riding out their season with Andy Dalton.
Former NFL star believes Cowboys are being held back by this player
The Cowboys have a strong defense and running game, but former NFL running back Eddie George believes QB Dak Prescott is the team's weakness. After Dallas' 27-13 win Thursday night over shorthanded Tennessee, the ex-Titans star weighed in on the veteran quarterback. "As far as the quarterback play ... that's...
Raiders owner reportedly soured on Derek Carr a while ago
While it seems the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr appear headed for a mutual parting of ways, team owner Mark Davis reportedly made up his mind about Carr long ago. In a recent column for The Athletic, Raiders reporter Vic Tafur shed some light on Davis’ true feelings...
Kevin Durant Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, While LeBron James Is The Most Accomplished Player In NBA History
The NBA is the biggest basketball league in the world. It has a long history of phenomenal athletes earning fame by flaunting their skills and obviously leading their respective franchises to NBA Championships. Over the course of the league's history, many great players have walked on the hardwood, but when it comes to the GOAT debate, it usually comes down to two players.
Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching
The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
Scout says Bears should look no further than Will Anderson with top pick
The Chicago Bears still have an outside chance at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but barring a crazy series of events, it seems likely the team will be picking in the top two. With several positions needing addressed and nearly every top-tier player still available...
Ravens HC John Harbaugh believes he could cover Steelers HC Mike Tomlin
Neither team's head coach will be suiting up on Sunday when the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers battle. But if they were, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh believes he'd get the better of his counterpart, Mike Tomlin, when asked this week by reporters. Harbaugh admitted that he...
Christian Wood Signed A $53 Million Deal After His Ex-Girlfriend Dumped Him For Not Getting Drafted To The NBA
It was a tough 2015 for Christian Wood when he was not selected during the NBA Draft. It just got tougher when his ex-girlfriend left him following his undrafted status. Things have changed for the Dallas Mavericks' center now. He's a vital cog alongside Luka Doncic gunning for a playoff spot this year, and it all began when he had a breakout season with the Detroit Pistons in 2019-20, followed by landing a three-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets soon after.
Could LeBron James Rejoin The Cleveland Cavaliers?
The basketball world erupted when Klutch Sports Group announced that LeBron James would be leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers and had signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. The four-year, $153.3 million contract would have the 34-year-old James “taking his talents” to Hollywood to join a Lakers team that was only two years removed from Kobe Bryant’s retirement, five years from their last playoffs, and eight years from their previous championship campaign.
Darvin Ham Says LeBron James ‘Won’t Allow Himself’ To Play Fewer Minutes
Set to turn 38 years old and in his 20th NBA season, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James continues to defy all expectations with his performance this season. Unfortunately for the Lakers and head coach Darvin Ham, it is not leading to the team results they want. In the Lakers’...
Titans' Taylor Lewan jokingly threatens 'legal action' against Jeff Bezos for 'attempted murder'
Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan isn't happy, and it's not just because his team lost their sixth straight game on the Week 17 edition of "Thursday Night Football" against the Dallas Cowboys. Lewan suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, and during the broadcast of the contest against...
179 points, two epic playoff games and one great day of college football
Underdog TCU took down Michigan in a thriller and then Georgia survived Ohio State in an instant classic, making this the best set of CFP semifinal games yet.
Former Steelers Safety Ryan Clark Says He Would ‘Go To Jail’ If 2009 Hit Happened In 2022
There are plenty of moments that fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers will never forget. The storied franchise has given the fan base so many memories throughout the organization’s history and there are too many to count. One game in particular that sticks out in this century (aside from the three Super Bowl appearances), was the 2008 AFC Championship Game against rival, Baltimore Ravens. Legendary safety Troy Polamalu‘s pick-6 off of Joe Flacco sent Pittsburgh to another championship, but another play that defined the physicality of the team’s defense will never be forgotten.
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Brutal Darius Garland Injury News
The Thursday NBA night slate was a tough one for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They had the record for the fastest 3-pointer in a game set against them by Buddy Hield, who stole the opening tip that Jarrett Allen won, turned, and splashed a 3-pointer three seconds into the game. It...
Kirby Smart made brilliant coaching move with clutch timeout
You might be able to sneak things past some people, but not Kirby Smart. The Georgia Bulldogs coach showed on Saturday one of the reasons why he has turned his program into a national powerhouse. Not only is he an excellent recruiter and defensive wizard, but he is plugged-in on gameday and can make some... The post Kirby Smart made brilliant coaching move with clutch timeout appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NC State play-by-play announcer suspended indefinitely for insensitive remark during Duke's Mayo Bowl
The radio play-by-play voice for the NC State Wolfpack, Gary Hahn, has found himself in some hot water after making an insensitive remark during the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl broadcast on Friday. While wrapping up the out-of-town scores, Hahn referred to the fans at the Sun Bowl, held in Texas,...
Report: Cavaliers To Pursue Wing On Trade Market
The Cavs are missing a few pieces to be considered true Finals contenders. One of those is a wing who can be a consistent scoring presence while also not sacrificing anything on the defensive end. The Cavs are currently rotating through Lamar Stevens, Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, and...
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud says people have called him to relay social media hate after loss to Michigan
Ohio State and quarterback C.J. Stroud have an opportunity to write the one wrong of their 2022 season. They were perfect for 11 games but then lost "the big one". OSU lost the only game that matters — a season-ending clash with Michigan that sent the Wolverines on to a Big Ten Championship win and ultimately the No. 3 spot in the College Football Playoffs.
Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen Gives Career Update, Praises Justin Fields
One of the Chicago Bears' key players from the previous era, Tarik Cohen, recently sat down to discuss football with The 3 Point Conversion. The speedy running back provided a major update on his career and shared his thoughts on current Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Tarik Cohen's Health. Cohen said...
