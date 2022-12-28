ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menominee County, WI

WausauPilot

Wausau man gets probation in near-fatal overdose

The boyfriend of a woman who died in 2018 from a suspected overdose was convicted last week of providing heroin to the woman’s sister, who overdosed and nearly died one year later in Wausau. John D. James, 56, was charged in April 2019 with first degree recklessly endangering safety...
WAUSAU, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - December 29, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday December 29, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
94.3 Jack FM

Trial Ordered for Brothers in Green Bay Shooting

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two brothers — ages 16 and 18 — have been ordered to stand trial in connection with a non-fatal shooting on the city’s east side. Anthony Simbler Jr., 18, waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday on four counts, including attempted-first degree intentional homicide. He enters a plea Jan. 23, court records show.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

UP man sentenced for 16th-18th felonies

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- An Upper Peninsula man will spend at least the next decade behind bars after being convicted of his 16th, 17th and 18th felonies. Gary Eugene Nicoll, 58, of Menominee, Michigan, was arrested after a mile-long chase in March. Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg says a sheriff's deputy recognized Nicoll and knew there were warrants for his arrest. At the time, he was on probation for a 2018 conviction for unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.
MENOMINEE, MI
wtaq.com

Inmate Appears in Court for Fatal Attack at Green Bay Prison

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A prison inmate accused of killing another inmate at Green Bay Correctional Institution appeared in court Tuesday. Brown County Court Commissioner Cynthia Vopal set a $1 million cash bond for Joshua Scolman. A preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 3. Scolman, 39, faces charges...
GREEN BAY, WI
spmetrowire.com

County’s top attorney to retire

Portage Co. Corporation Counsel David Ray has announced his retirement. Ray took his place as the county’s top legal counselor in May 2017. He steps down in January. Ray is a graduate of Wausau West High School and worked at First Law Group in Stevens Point for about two decades.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Suspicious death under investigation in Portage County

Investigators in Portage County are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a 19-year-old man was discovered Monday. Dispatch received a 911 call at about 9:20 a.m. Dec. 26 after a woman discovered finding the man’s body lying in the snow near a home at Recreacres Mobile Home Park on Torun Road in the town of Hull.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI

