Wausau man gets probation in near-fatal overdose
The boyfriend of a woman who died in 2018 from a suspected overdose was convicted last week of providing heroin to the woman’s sister, who overdosed and nearly died one year later in Wausau. John D. James, 56, was charged in April 2019 with first degree recklessly endangering safety...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - December 29, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday December 29, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Fox11online.com
Man to face up to 40 years in prison for running drug house, selling meth and fentanyl
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- A man from Menominee, Mich. is facing up to 40 years in prison for repeatedly selling methamphetamine and fentanyl. Nicholas Randolph Rivard, 37, was sentenced to consecutive prison terms on Dec. 22 by Circuit Court Judge Mary Barglind. Rivard was found guilty on Oct. 26 of...
94.3 Jack FM
Trial Ordered for Brothers in Green Bay Shooting
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two brothers — ages 16 and 18 — have been ordered to stand trial in connection with a non-fatal shooting on the city’s east side. Anthony Simbler Jr., 18, waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday on four counts, including attempted-first degree intentional homicide. He enters a plea Jan. 23, court records show.
seehafernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Suspect in Denmark Theft
The Brown County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to be involved in a theft in Denmark. Photos released by the Sheriff’s Office show a black man with mid-length dreads wearing a black hoodie. Anyone with any information on the...
Fox11online.com
UP man sentenced for 16th-18th felonies
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- An Upper Peninsula man will spend at least the next decade behind bars after being convicted of his 16th, 17th and 18th felonies. Gary Eugene Nicoll, 58, of Menominee, Michigan, was arrested after a mile-long chase in March. Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg says a sheriff's deputy recognized Nicoll and knew there were warrants for his arrest. At the time, he was on probation for a 2018 conviction for unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.
UPMATTERS
Menominee County Prosecutor announces sentencing in drug, fleeing police cases
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney announced the prison sentencing of three individuals on Tuesday. Nicholas Randolph Rivard, 37, of Menominee was sentenced to serve concurrent terms of 90 months to 40 years in prison for multiple sales of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Rivard was initially investigated...
94.3 Jack FM
Man Convicted of Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer in Waupaca Protest
WAUPACA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man who got into a fight with a police officer during an August 2020 protest following the death of George Floyd was convicted of battery to a law enforcement officer. Matthew Banta, 25, was placed on probation for three years by Judge Raymond Huber...
WSAW
Authorities investigate report of stolen vehicle at Weston Kwik Trip, suspect evaluated at health care center
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Heavy police presence was reported early Thursday morning at a Kwik Trip in Weston. Police were called at around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle at the Kwik Trip at 5603 Business Highway 51. According to Marathon County Dispatch, people were asked to...
WSAW
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is using Flock cameras to catch criminals
TOWN OF RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is catching criminals in a new way. Law enforcement is using the Flock Camera System to scan license plates when searching for suspects. The first Flock camera was installed in Rib Mountain about four months ago. Although...
wtaq.com
Inmate Appears in Court for Fatal Attack at Green Bay Prison
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A prison inmate accused of killing another inmate at Green Bay Correctional Institution appeared in court Tuesday. Brown County Court Commissioner Cynthia Vopal set a $1 million cash bond for Joshua Scolman. A preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 3. Scolman, 39, faces charges...
spmetrowire.com
County’s top attorney to retire
Portage Co. Corporation Counsel David Ray has announced his retirement. Ray took his place as the county’s top legal counselor in May 2017. He steps down in January. Ray is a graduate of Wausau West High School and worked at First Law Group in Stevens Point for about two decades.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Langlade County fatal crash; alcohol believed to be factor, officials say
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. - The Langlade County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed a 59-year-old man and injured a 60-year-old man, both from Deerbrook, Wisconsin, on Thursday evening, Dec. 29. Officials say the wreck happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on County Highway H at Lloyd Creek Road in...
spmetrowire.com
One arrested after attempted hatchet attack
POLICE: Former Wausau teen’s death likely due to hypothermia
Investigators in Portage County now say the death of a 19-year-old man is not suspicious and is likely due to hypothermia. Daterrius Coleman, formerly Wausau, was found dead the morning of Dec. 26 in the Portage County town of Hull. He listed a Stevens Point address before his death. Coleman’s...
WJFW-TV
Portage County Sheriff's Department: Man found deceased in the Town of Hull identified
UPDATE 12-28-22 - The deceased male that was found in the Town of Hull on Monday morning has been identified as Daterrius Coleman, 19. According to the Portage County Sheriff's Office, preliminary reports indicate that Coleman likely died as a result of hypothermia pending final autopsy results. Coleman's death is...
JUST IN: ‘Active situation’ reported on Bus. 51 in Weston
A heavy police presence is being reported at a Bus. Hwy. 51 convenience store, prompting authorities to caution residents to stay away from the area. The active situation is in the area of Kwik Trip, 5603 Bus. Hwy. 51. Police are not confirming any information about the ongoing situation. As...
Suspicious death under investigation in Portage County
Investigators in Portage County are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a 19-year-old man was discovered Monday. Dispatch received a 911 call at about 9:20 a.m. Dec. 26 after a woman discovered finding the man’s body lying in the snow near a home at Recreacres Mobile Home Park on Torun Road in the town of Hull.
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere police looking for woman reportedly involved in trespassing incident
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in De Pere are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman allegedly involved in a trespassing incident. A Facebook post by the De Pere Police Department states that officers are looking to identify the person pictured in two photos. If...
94.3 Jack FM
Police Looking for De Pere Church Intruder After Christmas Night Incident
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A De Pere church and school says an intruder has been visiting its campus on Sundays for the past few weeks, and on Christmas night, another visit from that person caused quite the scene. “I knew I would be getting a call sometime soon...
