ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

A New Yorker Got Laid Off On TikTok & People Are Praising How He Handled It (VIDEO)

By Jenna Kelley
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vL4bz_0jwsX1fH00

A TikToker in New York filmed himself getting laid off and those on social media that watched the video are flooding his comment section relating so hard to the way he reacted.

The creator (@elazie1) uploaded the clip on December 26 and already received 10.5 million views. He records the chat with those in senior positions at his company who relayed the message and asked, "what's this meeting about? My promotion?"

After a nervous laugh, his boss revealed that he just gotten laid off, and before management went down the list of parameters that were included in his severance package, he dropped the phone and stopped filming.

Its realky fun to get layed off and i had a really good time

His video received a lot of negative comments toward "corporate America." People relate this phrase to an entity of people in power, writing that they make them sick and they are painful to listen to.

"Why do all layoff meeting sound and act the same? This was almost exactly how mine went. It’s like they have a script," a user replied.

With the overwhelming response, the TikToker made a part two on December 27 to further explain what happened next and said he stopped recording because he "was about to have a mental breakdown."

"My boss then told me I was getting four weeks severance, which was really amazing," he said, "and then I responded by going, 'I feel really bad for you guys cause I know how hard it is to let people go, and I just want to say you guys are troopers and keep up the good work.' I guess being an empath does have its faults."

Replying to @stalus i tried my best

Invested viewers took the time to praise him for how he handled such a difficult situation.

"Being able to respond like this in this situation is a sign of strength. Wishing you good things, best of luck," one person wrote.

Others were applauding how he kept his composure and the fact that he asked about how they felt is a sign of his "wonderful character."

While many wrote that he handled it well, some were chiming in that his bosses don't care, "cuts get them bonuses," and it was "low" of them to do it days before the holidays.

The content creator is turning his pain into power and using it in his newest endeavor: stand-up comedy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Buccal fat removal surgery videos have gone viral on TikTok but with pushback

For the past two weeks, many “For You” pages on TikTok have been inundated with images of celebrities with hollowed cheeks, sky-high cheekbones and snatched jawlines. The videos have all suggested the same thing: Those in the photos have had buccal fat removal, a type of cosmetic procedure that removes the fat padding in the midsection of a person’s face. The videos also often imply that getting the surgery has made the people look better because removing buccal fat (pronounced “buckle”) can give a person’s face a more defined and chiseled appearance.
Black Enterprise

Black Creators Denied Perks Compared to White Counterparts Call Out Racism in ‘Gifting’ Space

Black content creators on social media are calling out the disparity between the gifts and perks they receive as compared to their white counterparts. Antoni Bumba is a lifestyle creator with nearly 1 million followers on TikTok, NBC News reports. After deciding to share an apartment with a fellow content creator in New York City, the roomies decided to reach out to PR companies to receive free items they could generate new content around.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Upworthy

This little 'Boss baby sassy Brody' is inspiring millions by defying gender norms. 'Just be you'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 5, 2021. It has since been updated. "I'm Boss Baby Sassy Brody!" That's how 5-year-old Brody Schaffer introduces himself. True to his glamorous moniker, this young boy is a whole lot of personality and talent wrapped in a cute little package. With over 528k followers on Instagram, Brody has already made a name for himself as an online dancing sensation who isn't afraid to express himself and live his best life. "He started dancing in the womb," Brody's mom, Danielle, revealed during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I always listened to music. We listen to music in our house like 24 hours a day. We love music. He's a late walker, to be honest. It was around 18 months when he started to walk, but the dancing, I say, started at 12 months. He was moving his body like no other."
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash for Since-Deleted TikTok After Fans Question if Her Dogs Live in the Garage: Details

Kim Kardashian's holiday videos with daughter North, 9, have become a topic of conversation after fans noticed that the family's dogs may be living in the garage. In a since-deleted TikTok, which was posted earlier this month, the reality star's eldest child showed their two Pomeranians, Sushi and Sake, spending time in the garage. The […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed

Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Upworthy

A little girl asked a lesbian if she was a boy or a girl and their conversation will melt your heart

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2022. It has since been updated. Coming out of the closet is a difficult conversation to have, especially if it's in a perceived hostile environment. While it is up to each individual whether and how to have that difficult conversation depending on their safety and well-being, it is done on the assumption of living a happier and more authentic life. One person who has always advocated for making the world a better place for the LGBTQIA+ community is Ash Beckham. The equality advocate makes compelling arguments about being openly and proudly gay, just as she is. Her public addresses have gone viral after resonating with people for the truth they hold.
Popculture

Michael Strahan 'Just Can't Believe' Death of Dear Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Hollywood was rocked on Wednesday when it was reported that Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide. Many of Boss' friends and loved ones have since taken to social media to celebrate his legacy. One of his friends, Michael Strahan, shared an incredibly touching tribute to the late So You Think You Can Dance alum via Instagram.
POPSUGAR

Michelle Obama's Braids Send a Message Everyone Needs to Hear

Madam C.J. Walker. Katherine Johnson. Lauren Simmons. Serena Williams. There are countless Black women who have proven over again that anything is possible. From dominating the hair-care industry in an era of fierce and overt discrimination to becoming the youngest full-time woman trader on the New York Stock Exchange, the term "Black girl magic" came to be because Black women have always and continue to perform at a high level of excellence in the face of sexism, colorism, and racism. Yet, now more than ever, they are also speaking up about how this pressure has affected their personal lives. Take Michelle Obama, for example.
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals how secret service reacts to her and Barack Obama’s PDA

Michelle Obama has revealed the subtle way Secret Service agents react to her and Barack Obama’s public displays of affection.The former First Lady, who appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on 20 December, described the romantic trip she and her husband, former US president Barack Obama, went on to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary.In October, the couple celebrated the anniversary milestone by recreating their honeymoon from 1992. After their wedding, the pair rented a car and drove along the west coast in California.However, Obama admitted that this trip wasn’t quite the same considering they had “a motorcade and Secret...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Why Joy Behar Was Fired by 'Good Morning America'

Joy Behar enjoyed her own daytime television space long before The View as co-host in 1997 at the show's inception. During the recent Nov. 25 episode of the ABC reality series, Behar revealed that she worked as a receptionist at Good Morning America before transitioning to being in front of the camera. "First of all, I'd like to say that when I was fired from 'Good Morning America' years ago," the 80 year old blurted out. "I was the worst receptionist they've ever had!" she insisted, prompting co-host Sara Haines to vouch for the "true story. So I was fired, and they took me to Chippendales as my goodbye present. Welcome to Chippendales" — that she participated in all that the male striptease show has to offer, including "put[ting] the money in the guys', you know, thingy. It's fabulous!"
New York Post

People shocked to discover what nutcrackers are actually for

Nutcrackers have become a staple part of Christmas decor — but their actual purpose has been a shock to some. Turns out, the true function of nutcrackers lies within its name. People have taken to social media to express their surprise after discovering nutcrackers are actually used to crack nuts. It may seem obvious given the name of the figurine, but it seems to have gone right over so many people’s heads. “‘You’re telling me that nutcrackers can actually crack nuts?’ -Me, Thanksgiving 2022,” one person tweeted. “Oomf genuinely didn’t know that nutcrackers crack nuts I’m sobbing rn,” another said. “Nutcrackers are actually used to crack...
In Style

Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top

First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

62K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy