A New Yorker Got Laid Off On TikTok & People Are Praising How He Handled It (VIDEO)

A TikToker in New York filmed himself getting laid off and those on social media that watched the video are flooding his comment section relating so hard to the way he reacted.

The creator (@elazie1) uploaded the clip on December 26 and already received 10.5 million views. He records the chat with those in senior positions at his company who relayed the message and asked, "what's this meeting about? My promotion?"

After a nervous laugh, his boss revealed that he just gotten laid off, and before management went down the list of parameters that were included in his severance package, he dropped the phone and stopped filming.

Its realky fun to get layed off and i had a really good time

His video received a lot of negative comments toward "corporate America." People relate this phrase to an entity of people in power, writing that they make them sick and they are painful to listen to.

"Why do all layoff meeting sound and act the same? This was almost exactly how mine went. It’s like they have a script," a user replied.

With the overwhelming response, the TikToker made a part two on December 27 to further explain what happened next and said he stopped recording because he "was about to have a mental breakdown."

"My boss then told me I was getting four weeks severance, which was really amazing," he said, "and then I responded by going, 'I feel really bad for you guys cause I know how hard it is to let people go, and I just want to say you guys are troopers and keep up the good work.' I guess being an empath does have its faults."

Replying to @stalus i tried my best

Invested viewers took the time to praise him for how he handled such a difficult situation.

"Being able to respond like this in this situation is a sign of strength. Wishing you good things, best of luck," one person wrote.

Others were applauding how he kept his composure and the fact that he asked about how they felt is a sign of his "wonderful character."

While many wrote that he handled it well, some were chiming in that his bosses don't care, "cuts get them bonuses," and it was "low" of them to do it days before the holidays.

The content creator is turning his pain into power and using it in his newest endeavor: stand-up comedy.