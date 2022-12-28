Read full article on original website
Imogen Skye
2d ago
Some of them do hold grudges...I read somewhere that their frontal lobe is similar to a human’s.I had a Siamese cat who used to sulk with his back to me for hours whenever I came back from a long trip or vacay. I had that cat for 17 years and he was the 😻♥️ of my life. We were nearly inseparable...seven years later I STILL miss him.
Reply(4)
8
Lisa Reimers
2d ago
I had a kitty who was a world class grudge holder. She wouldn't speak or look at me for 3-4 days. The she was ok 🤷💕😻💕🤗😻💕💕
Reply
9
Crackhead to CEO
3d ago
Oh man!! I literally got home about 15 min or so from the vets. My cat was spayed, I'm not sure how she is going to behave around me. Sorry Edda Jane ♥️
Reply(5)
4
Comments / 38