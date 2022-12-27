Read full article on original website
Mansion Global Daily
2023 Brings More Choices for Luxury Buyers in Hot Spots, a Mansion-Sized Penthouse Near Hyde Park and More. Mansion Global’s daily round-up of the latest luxury real estate news from around the world. Originally Published Dec. 30, 2022. Mansion Global Daily will not be distributed on Monday, Jan. 2,...
Hotel-Level Service, Gathering Space and Gardens Are 2023’s Top Amenity Trends
Branded residences will continue to crowd the luxury real estate market heading in the new year, as most high-end hotel chains—including St. Regis, Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons, Waldorf Astoria, Aman Resorts, Rosewood and Mandarin Oriental—sell their version of home sweet home. Restaurant, automobile and home goods names are on board, too, such as Cipriani, Nobu, Bentley, Aston Martin and Baccarat.
In the U.K. Countryside, Luxury House Hunters Are Cautiously Back
High-end U.K. country homes saw a resurgence of activity in November, a sign that many buyers had moved past the weeks of economic and political turmoil that embroiled the nation this fall, according to new data. Accepted offers, otherwise known as new pending sales, for luxury country homes rose 9.5%...
Patrick Dovigi Sells Aspen Mansion He Bought Last Year for $10.5 Million Gain
An Aspen., Colo., home has sold for $55 million, $10.5 million more than its most recent sale price last year, according to property records. Seller Patrick Dovigi, a retired Canadian professional hockey player turned entrepreneur, bought the property in December 2021 for $44.5 million, The Wall Street Journal reported. According to property records, the purchaser was Dexter Rutecki Properties, a Colorado-based LLC.
Modern Minimalism in Georgia’s Lake Country
Founded in 1786, Greensboro, Georgia, is located halfway between Atlanta and Augusta, and is home to the state’s second largest lake, the 19,000-acre Lake Oconee. This house, located at 1041 West Vista Way, is directly on the lake, offering recreational activities like boating and fishing, as well as beautiful sunset views.
Los Angeles-Area Home Built for Walt Disney Heir Lists for $18.5 Million
A Hidden Hills, California, compound built for the late Roy E. Disney, a former executive of Walt Disney Co. and the namesake’s nephew, has hit the market for $18.499 million. Originally built in 1997, the Los Angeles-area home sits on a 2.5-acre flat lot—one of the biggest in Hidden...
Peek Inside the Miami Triplex of Late Celebrity Designer Lorraine Letendre
This triplex apartment on three high floors in the 50-story Ten Museum Park condo tower in downtown Miami was the longtime home of celebrity interior designer Lorraine Letendre. “Lorraine was a force, the designer that everyone wanted to go to,” said listing agent Jill Hertzberg, of The Jills Zeder Group,...
China's BYD raises car prices after subsidy cuts
SHANGHAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Leading Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD Co has adjusted its product prices starting from Jan. 1, citing the impact of reduced subsidies for new energy vehicles since November last year.
From Megamansions to Medieval Manors—Mansion Global Readers’ Favorite Listings of the Day
Perhaps it goes without saying, but Mansion Global readers love novelty. Of the some 260 properties featured as Listings of the Day this year, rarefied houses offering unusual amenities (hot tub for 16, anyone?), surprising locations and superlative price tags attracted the most readers. Luxury Living From the Medieval Ages.
