ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Chris Russo rejects Luka Doncic's 60-point triple-double as the best NBA regular-season display ever

By Alastair Talbot For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

ESPN's Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo has dismissed any notion that Luka Doncic's 60-point, triple-double against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night was the best individual performance ever in an NBA regular-season game, listing displays from all -time greats Kobe Bryant and Wilt Chamberlain above it.

Speaking on First Take on Wednesday morning, the Radio Hall of Fame inductee said: 'I know you guys want me to go out there and find some other games and I will try to find a couple for you but listen he only took 31 shots. He only made two threes. He made a great basket at the end off the rebound.'

'But listen, it's not the 100 point game that Wilt [Chamberlain] had in '62 when he scored 100 against the Knicks. 28-for-32 at the line. I think it was 63 that Elgin [Baylor] had against the Knicks in that same year. [Jerry] West had 63 one year against the Knicks.'

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en_US"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">.<a href="https://twitter.com/MadDogUnleashed?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MadDogUnleashed</a> doesn&#39;t think Luka&#39;s 60-point night is the best regular season performance ever 👀 <a href="https://t.co/sUmcrULuhz">pic.twitter.com/sUmcrULuhz</a></p>&mdash; First Take (@FirstTake) <a href="https://twitter.com/FirstTake/status/1608135621138063361?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 28, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TFd63_0jwsUTVr00

No one in the history of the Dallas Mavericks has scored more than 60 points in a game before, as Doncic set a franchise record in a 126-121 overtime win. Set up by his improbable tying jumper in the final second of regulation off his intentionally missed free throw, the 23-year-old had the first 60-20-10 triple-double in NBA history.

'I mean if you're gonna bring up the triple double then these are official scores,' Russo further said, adding that 'let's not forget' about Kobe Bryant's epic 81-point performance against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006.

'This triple double's overrated anyway so I take [them] with a grain of salt but if you want to go there...Oscar [Robertson] had 56-and-12 in a December game against the Lakers in which they won.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DX1vs_0jwsUTVr00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02XTNS_0jwsUTVr00

'How about [Larry] Bird, my buddy? He had 60 against the Hawks. The game was in New Orleans on a neutral site game. He had 32 points in 14 minutes. And he was incredible. And Bird did it with McHale, Parish, DJ.

'There's nobody else on Dallas who could score besides Doncic but listen, I'm not gonna go crazy. I would like to go crazy. But how about the Knicks? Here's a stat. Do you know that in the last 30,887 NBA games, and this is from Colin Russo, my little 20-year-old. Did you know there's never ever been a team to blow a nine point lead with 35 seconds or less left in a game?'.

Despite leaving Russo unimpressed, Doncic broke Dirk Nowitzki's franchise record of 53 points from 2004 two days after the Mavericks unveiled a statue of the retired German star outside the arena.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YNPBw_0jwsUTVr00

Nowitzki is the highest-scoring foreign-born player in NBA history (sixth overall). The three-time All-Star from Slovenia could hold that title some day.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he'll never see another night like it, and teammate Christian Wood, whose 3-pointer sparked the rally from nine points down in the final 30 seconds of regulation, said he was sending a 'GOAT' to Doncic's farm in his native homeland.

'Everybody is still in shock,' coach Jason Kidd said postgame. ' The history of the game is written by the players and it was written again tonight for a player, Luka, doing something that's never been done before.' >

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker received terrible news about his groin injury on Wednesday. The Suns announced that Booker, who ranks 12th in the NBA in points per game with 27.1, will miss the next four weeks. Their team account tweeted, “INJURY UPDATE: Further evaluation has confirmed that Devin Booker sustained a left groin strain. Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHOENIX, AZ
Golf Digest

Luka Doncic had an iconic response when asked about his 60-point triple-double in historic comeback win

With just over 33 seconds remaining on Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks trailed the New York Knicks by nine. It was done and dusted. Game, set, match. But you are never truly out of it when facing the New York Knickerbockers, and the Mavericks game roaring back to tie the game on a ludicrous Luka Doncic intentional-missed-free-throw-fadeaway at the buzzer.
DALLAS, TX
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
extratv

Nia Long & Ime Udoka Split After His Alleged Affair

Actress Nia Long and NBA coach Ime Udoka have reportedly called it quits after 13 years together. Long’s rep confirmed the split to People magazine, saying that they are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]." The news comes months after his alleged...
ClutchPoints

NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster

The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

715K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy