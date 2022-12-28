ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WTVC

13 killed in Georgia during the Christmas holiday travel period

Traffic crashes across Georgia during the Christmas holiday travel period resulted in 13 traffic deaths resulting from 10 fatal crashes. This year’s 78-hour holiday travel period began Friday, December 23, at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m. Statewide, Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers investigated five...
WTVC

Tennessee sees largest single-year population increase since 2007, 8th highest in history

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--U.S. Census Bureau data released last week shows Tennessee's population grew by the largest total since 2007 and 8th largest total in state history. According to the data analyzed by the Tennessee State Data Center (TSDC), domestic net migration to the state was 81,646 in 2022. The increase means Tennessee is estimated to have a population of over 7 million now, becoming the 15th most populated state in the country.
WTVC

Police identify suspect car in deadly I-24 road rage shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police identify a car believed to be connected to a deadly road rage shooting on I-24 near James Robertson Parkway on Christmas Day. They say someone in a black sedan with chrome trim and possible damage shot and killed Christopher Spaunhorst, 32, of...
