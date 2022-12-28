NASHVILLE, Tenn.--U.S. Census Bureau data released last week shows Tennessee's population grew by the largest total since 2007 and 8th largest total in state history. According to the data analyzed by the Tennessee State Data Center (TSDC), domestic net migration to the state was 81,646 in 2022. The increase means Tennessee is estimated to have a population of over 7 million now, becoming the 15th most populated state in the country.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO