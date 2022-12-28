Read full article on original website
Girls basketball: Shore and Ocean Twp win at Blue Devil Holiday Tournament
Rylee Drahos posted a double-double with 22 points, 15 rebounds and four steals to help Shore win the Blue Devil Holiday Tournament’s Nancey Williams bracket with a 57-47 victory over Hightstown, at Shore in West Long Branch. The win gave Shore (5-1) its first Blue Devil Holiday Tournament title...
Girls Basketball: Mount St. Mary, South Brunswick win consolations - Holmdel Holiday Invitational
Mia Gestosani tallied 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists to propel Mount St. Mary past Holmdel 46-42 in a consolation game of the Holmdel Holiday Invitational in Holmdel. Mount St. Mary (5-3) sported a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter before leading 29-20 at halftime. Mount...
West Windsor-Plainsboro North earns first win of the season over STEMCivics - Boys basketball recap
Robert Rossi racked up 21 points to propel West Windsor-Plainsboro North to a dominant 78-21 victory over STEMCivics in Plainsboro Township. Surya Thurumella and Srijan Velury each added 10 points for West Windsor-Plainsboro North (1-4), who took control of the game with a 27-3 first-quarter lead and never looked back. Defensively, West Windsor-Plainsboro North allowed just nine points through three-quarters.
Passaic Valley Tournament recap - Passaic Valley wins final - boys basketball
McNair fell to 2-3. Hasbrouck Heights 47, Pompton Lakes 30, consolation game. Anthony Peterson finished with 18 points to pace Hasbrouck Heights to a 47-30 win over Pompton Lakes in the consolation game at the Passaic Valley Tournament. Evan Werner and Caden DeRosa each came up with 12 points for...
Moon Area (PA) tops Elizabeth - Governor’s Challenge Showcase - Boys basketball recap
Cameron McRae scored 18 points to go along with two rebounds and assists in a loss for Elizabeth as it was defeated by Moon Area (PA) with a score of 61-78 in the Governor’s Challenge Showcase at Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury, MD. Augustine McGee also added...
Boys basketball: Cliffside Park wins Red Raider Tournament final
Cliffside Park took a 74-27 win over Bergen Charter to take first place at the Red Raider Tournament, at Cliffside Park. Cliffside Park led 23-6 by the end of the opening quarter. The win improved Cliffside Park’s season record to 2-4, while Bergen Charter fell to 2-4 on the season....
Delaware Valley defeats North Warren - Girls basketball recap
Maggie Simpson scored 10 points for Delaware Valley as it held off North Warren 38-37 in Blairstown. Delaware Valley (3-3) took a 20-19 lead into halftime before ending the third quarter up by six points. Despite North Warren’s late attack outscoring Delaware Valley 12-7 in the fourth, it was not enough as the Terriers secured the one-point win.
Ridge Holiday Invitational recap - Bayonne wins final - girls basketball
Janaya Meyers finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals as Bayonne won the Ridge Holiday Invitational over Randolph 49-38 in Ridge. McKenzie Neal added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists while Ailanni Dasher had eight points, four assists and three steals for Bayonne (7-0). Giselle Davis tallied six points, three rebounds and three assists.
Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Union - Keith Benovengo Tourney - Final - Girls basketball
Amanda Baylock went four for four from the line and sank three 3-pointers in her game-high 25 points as Scotch Plains-Fanwood won, 50-34, over Union in the final round of the Keith Benovengo Memorial Tournament at Scotch Plains-Fanwood. The Raiders (5-1) found their rhythm in the second quarter with a...
Westwood Holiday Tournament recap - Ramapo wins final - girls basketball
Cayla Menicola finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Alexa Lora had 17 points, five rebounds and three steals as Ramapo won the Westwood Holiday Tournament 57-50 over Tenafly in Washington Township. Camden Epstein was 9-for-12 from the free-throw line and tallied 11 points for Ramapo (6-2), which won...
Girls Basketball: Results, featured coverage and links for Friday, Dec. 30
Our Lady of Mercy 46, Newark Academy 45 - Box Score. East Brunswick 65, Roselle Catholic 64 - Box Score. Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) 33, Veritas Christian 20 - Box Score. Morris Catholic 64, Purcell Marian (OH) 44 - Box Score. Keith Benovengo Memorial Tournament. Millburn 51, Montclair 29 -...
Boardwalk Classic recap - Ocean City, Our Lady of Mercy win - girls basketball
Madelyn Adamson had 16 points and three rebounds while Avery Jackson added 13 points to help pace Ocean City to a 47-30 win over Timber Creek in the Tom Williams Showcase of the Boardwalk Classic at the Wildwood Convention Center. Ayanna Morton tallied six points and eight rebounds and McKenna...
Boys Basketball: Rumson-Fair Haven, Raritan victorious - Bulldawg Classic
Luke Schorr accounted for 16 points in Rumson-Fair Haven’s 35-32 victory over Trenton Catholic in the Bulldawg Classic Round Robin at The Fort, Fort Monmouth. Despite Trenton Catholic (0-5) jumping out to a 12-2 lead in the first quarter, Rumson-Fair Haven (4-1) turned the game around in the second as it outscored the Iron Mikes 20-7. Trenton Catholic took back the lead in the third 29-27 before Rumson-Fair Haven came up big in the fourth to escape with the win.
SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic: Delran, Camden come out on top - Girls basketball recap
Despite Hope Goodwine erupting for 30 points, Delran battled its way to a 60-54 victory over Camden in round-robin play at the SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic in Delran. Riley Ahrens led Delran (4-1) in scoring with 18 points, while teammate Emma Rider was right behind her with 17 points. Delran built up a 29-21 lead in the first half, but a strong second-half effort from Winslow kept the game tight for the rest of the game, outscoring its opponent 33-31.
Point Pleasant Boro has more champs, but Lacey wins team title at Walter Woods Tourney
If Friday’s race for the team title at the Walter Woods Tournament at Middletown South was any indication, the Jan. 13 dual for the Class B South title between Lacey and Point Pleasant Boro is going to be a barnburner. Point Pleasant Boro won four individual titles, but it...
Wrestling: Two N.J. wrestlers win Powerade titles, Delbarton finishes third as a team
Jimmy Mullen of St. Joseph (Mont.), the No. 1-ranked high school heavyweight in the country, and Delbarton 139-pounder Tyler Vazquez earned championships at the Powerade Tournament in Cannonsburg, Pa. on Friday. In the team standings, Delbarton finished third with 172 points behind Wyoming Seminary (233.5) and Malvern Prep (182). St....
Wrestling: West Morris wins bonus points battle to take down High Point
West Morris edged out a 36-30 home dual victory over High Point in Chester. The bonus points ended up being the dual’s deciding factor as both teams won seven bouts. West Morris (1-0) recorded bonus points in five victories, all by pin, while High Point (0-1) recorded two pins and a forfeit.
Girls Basketball: Hyams & Covello lead Kearny to William Masopust Jr. Holiday Classic title
Ava Hyams recorded 22 points and 10 rebounds while Maci Covello had 11 and 17 to propel Kearny past Nutley 56-20 in the finals of the William Masopust Jr. Holiday Classic in Lodi. Jocelyn Huancaya also contributed seven points and three assists for Kearny (6-1). Liana Minichini led Nutley (3-4)...
Bergenfield Holiday Classic: Cliffside Park, Passaic Valley take home victories - Girls basketball recap
Sophia Toro posted 11 points to lead Cliffside Park to a 33-30 victory over Passaic Valley in round-robin play of the Bergenfield Holiday Classic in Bergenfield. Veronica Correa added nine points for Cliffside Park (1-6), who was down 26-21 at the end of the third quarter but a 12-5 run in the final period propelled them to victory.
Lodi falls to Warwick (NY) - Route 23 Holiday Classic - Final - Boys basketball
Ermal Kuci was three of four from the line and sank three 3-pointers in his game-high 16 points for Lodi but Warwick (NY) prevailed, 53-43, in the final round of the Route 23 Holiday Classic at Lakeland. Lodi (5-2) trailed 34-16 at halftime and could not overcome Warwick’s offensive onslaught...
