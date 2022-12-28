Hoboken and Jersey City are among five municipalities to receive perfect scores for their LGBTQ+ policies from the Human Rights Campaign. “We applaud so many local leaders for the progress we have seen. However, it is increasingly critical that municipal and city leaders address the many hurdles that have yet to be overcome as we fight to uphold the safety and dignity our LGBTQ+ community deserves,” HRC Foundation President Kelley Robinson said on their website.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO