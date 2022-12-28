Read full article on original website
Courthouse Quilters Guild supports local charity
The Courthouse Quilters Guild of Hunterdon County recently made donations totaling $1,900 to support the nonprofit Flemington-based organization, Safe Harbor of Hunterdon County. Safe Harbor functions as a sanctuary for individuals and families. It provides a variety of supportive programs for adults, teens and children, including trauma programs for individuals...
njsba.org
Head of the Class — Jersey City Public Schools Scores with Fun Fridays
What happens when the Jersey City Department of Special Education teams up with the Jersey City Free Public Library and outside stakeholders throughout the state?. The answer is everyone wins – and it sure is a lot of fun. Jersey City Public Schools was honored with an exemplary recognition...
More N.J. schools requiring ‘psych clearances’ for kids to stay in the classroom
The Bayonne mother wasn’t surprised to get the call in October that her third grader had a meltdown at school — again. Since the start of the school year, the 8-year-old boy had regularly lashed out at classmates and teachers and refused to do his school work. This time, he was kicking, spitting and throwing things in class, his mother was told.
njsba.org
School Districts Contend with Inflation
No one has to tell you that the price of groceries, gasoline and airfare is going up, but members of the general public might not immediately think about the cost of paper, how much you need to pay a bus driver, or the impact runaway inflation is having on employee turnover.
Farewell, Liberty Village: Nation’s oldest outlet mall is a ‘ghost town’ in final shopping days
For decades, the beloved brick walkways winding through the outlets at Liberty Village in Hunterdon County were a destination for shoppers in the days leading up to Christmas and Hanukkah. The outdoor mall — founded as the nation’s first major outlet center in the 1980s — drew shoppers from around...
First day of the New Year means first hike at LSP and more
There’s a lot of history to Liberty State Park, and now a part of that history is the annual First Day Hike to Caven Point Beach that takes place every New Year’s Day. The First Day Hike, which is held by the New Jersey State Park Service, takes place on Sunday, Jan. 1, from noon to 2 p.m. The walk is free but pre-registration is required.
thepositivecommunity.com
The General Baptist Convention of NJ Honors Our Veterans
Deeply felt gratitude, pride, and honor for their service took place at Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Newark as the General Baptist Convention of NJ celebrated veterans. A resource panel provided information and answered questions concerning healthcare and benefits, Veterans Administration (VA) and private health services, housing, health and life insurance issues, education, training, transportation, and community support.
essexnewsdaily.com
Job Haines Home celebrates 125 years
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The staff, board of trustees, residents’ family members, medical professionals, local businesspeople, community dignitaries, and other guests came together recently to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Bloomfield’s Job Haines Home at Nanina’s in the Park in Belleville. The gala included a retrospective of the organization’s history of providing assisted living, long-term nursing care, respite care and subacute rehabilitation services. The celebration also included dinner and an evening of live music.
Who had the best holiday decorations? Winners chosen in 3 Hudson towns
From traditional nativity and winter scenes to ripped-from-the-movies cartoon characters, the winners of this year’s Best Christmas Decorated Homes Contests in Bayonne, Jersey City and North Bergen offer a little something for just about everyone. Along with lights. Lots and lots of lights. Three grand-prize winners were chosen in...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Paterson, NJ
Visitors eyeing free things to do in Paterson will discover various factors that set the city apart in northeastern New Jersey. First, Paterson is the largest city and the seat of Passaic County. Second, it is the first planned industrial center in the U.S., with the Passaic River and its...
Lionsgate to get tax breaks for high-priced talent at big studio planned in Newark
Kevin Creech is no longer the aspiring model he was in his younger days. But at 6-feet, 1-inch tall with rust-colored dreadlocks, the 43-year-old school security guard still cut a striking figure as he strode up Freylinghuysen Avenue in Newark, where the rubble of a demolished housing complex was being cleared away for construction of 350,000-square-foot, $194 million film and television production complex that Lions Gate Films Corp. will lease.
hudsontv.com
North Bergen’s Polk Street Elementary School Students Receive Gifts From Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Photo Credits: Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center. The holidays were a very special time for the student body at North Bergen’s Polk Street Elementary School. That’s because each child in the K through 8 school went home prior to the holiday break with a gift provided by Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center.
News 12
Paterson Public Schools to return to universal masking after holiday break
District officials have announced that Paterson Public Schools will return to universal masking when schools and offices reopen after the holiday break on Jan. 3. Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer notified parents and staff members of the decision in a letter on Dec. 22, citing the rising numbers of COVID-19, RSV and flu cases in Passaic County as the basis for the decision.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Minyanim Initiative Launched at Newark Airport
A new Minyanim initiative has been launched at Newark Airport. The organizers released the following information to TLS:. Baruch Hashem there has been an overwhelming response to the minyan initiative at EWR. Please bear with us as we fine tune the logistics to ensure that this can run efficiently and in a well-organized manner.
Another New Jersey school district orders students to mask up
Earlier this month, public schools in Passaic re-implemented a mask requirement for students in all school buildings and on school buses. Then school officials in Camden announced a mask mandate will be in effect when students and staff return to school following the winter break. Now district officials in Paterson...
Street named in honor of legendary N.J. ice cream shop
Officials in Teaneck immortalized the legacy of the beloved Bischoff’s Ice Cream shop in a street dedication ceremony Thursday, unveiling the renamed Bischoff’s Place in honor of the business slated to close on New Year’s Eve. Now, everyone who walks down Bischoff’s Place in the heart of...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken and Jersey City among 5 in N.J. to receive perfect scores for LGBTQ+ policies
Hoboken and Jersey City are among five municipalities to receive perfect scores for their LGBTQ+ policies from the Human Rights Campaign. “We applaud so many local leaders for the progress we have seen. However, it is increasingly critical that municipal and city leaders address the many hurdles that have yet to be overcome as we fight to uphold the safety and dignity our LGBTQ+ community deserves,” HRC Foundation President Kelley Robinson said on their website.
Jersey City resident picked herself up and now works wonders
Jalisa Williams still has flashbacks of when she was a 3-year-old girl walking into the York Street Project building on 89th York Street with her mother. Now, 25 years later, she walks in that same building under a different mindset. “I want to show people you could always take a...
Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot
TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ.com
