ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

2 trades Suns must make with Devin Booker out a month

The Phoenix Suns have a solid record early on in the 2022-23 season, but they could be in some serious trouble over the next few weeks. That’s because star guard Devin Booker was ruled out for at least the next four weeks with a left groin strain. Given how good Booker has been for the Suns so far this season, this could end up being a huge loss for them.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Wizards' Bradley Beal Reportedly Day-to-Day After MRI on Hamstring Injury

The Washington Wizards will reportedly be without Bradley Beal for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, an MRI revealed the go-to scorer is day-to-day with a left hamstring injury. While he will not take the court against the Suns after exiting Tuesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Charania noted "there's optimism he will be available as soon as the Wizards' next contest on Friday in Orlando."
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Hawks' Nate McMillan Has Considered Resigning After Trae Young Drama

Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan has "strongly considered resigning from his position" amid a tumultuous and disappointing season that has reportedly included tension with star guard Trae Young. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the news Friday after speaking with anonymous league sources, though he added that a resignation from...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Nuggets Eye Defensive Wing to Boost Bench as Jokić Carries Offense

The Denver Nuggets are looking to add a defensive wing to come off the bench ahead of the NBA's February 9 trade deadline, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick. "They want to get longer, more athletic, versatile, defensive-minded and bigger in that department. The Gordon trade with Orlando in March 2021 continues to pay big dividends, and adding another player with that sort of skill set would be the dream scenario here," Amick wrote.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Ranking Bulls' Top Trade Priorities Entering 2023

Externally, more than a few people are ready to quit on the 2022-23 Chicago Bulls. The Bulls aren't bailing on themselves, though. Granted, they need more than an encouraging five-game stretch to turn things around, but knocking off four Eastern Conference playoff-caliber opponents in their last five trips to the hardwood is a start. Then again, this stretch also featured a home loss (by 15 points) to the rebuilding Houston Rockets, so consistent inconsistency remains in the Windy City.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy