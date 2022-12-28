Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensGilbert, AZ
Crystal Wilson: Woman arrested for murder of adoptive son who disappeared in 2016Lavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Related
LeBron James Threatens To Leave The Lakers: "I Don't Wanna Finish My Career Playing At This Level. I Still Want To Compete For Championships."
LeBron James has finally voiced his dissatisfaction with how the Lakers have treated him, hinting towards a future exit from the franchise.
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
NBA Fans React To Latest Update About Devin Booker's Injury: "Suns Are Headed For The Play-In Tournament"
Shams Charania provided the latest update on Devin Booker's groin injury, and NBA fans had a lot to say about it.
2 trades Suns must make with Devin Booker out a month
The Phoenix Suns have a solid record early on in the 2022-23 season, but they could be in some serious trouble over the next few weeks. That’s because star guard Devin Booker was ruled out for at least the next four weeks with a left groin strain. Given how good Booker has been for the Suns so far this season, this could end up being a huge loss for them.
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
December 30 - Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory.
Monty Williams says Phoenix Suns checked 'every box' before Devin Booker (groin) returned
WASHINGTON D.C. – Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker remains out and will be re-evaluated in four weeks after straining his left groin in Sunday’s overtime loss at Denver. "You feel for Devin, but it's the nature of our business," Suns coach Monty Williams said. "It's the nature of a guy who puts...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Live updates
Playing on the road has been unkind to the Memphis Grizzlies. After losing three of their last four away from home, Memphis is headed north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors (15-19 ) are not playing their best basketball right now. They have a 10-7 home...
Bleacher Report
Wizards' Bradley Beal Reportedly Day-to-Day After MRI on Hamstring Injury
The Washington Wizards will reportedly be without Bradley Beal for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, an MRI revealed the go-to scorer is day-to-day with a left hamstring injury. While he will not take the court against the Suns after exiting Tuesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Charania noted "there's optimism he will be available as soon as the Wizards' next contest on Friday in Orlando."
Ja Morant sets career high in assists as Memphis Grizzlies get back on track vs. Raptors
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were having fun again. Ja Morant was doing the "griddy" dance; Dillon Brooks was screaming at the top of his lungs after big plays; Steven Adams was owning the rebounds; and the Grizzlies were throwing alley oops. Desmond Bane also was back knocking down 3-pointers.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Anthony Davis Trending in the Right Direction for Return From Foot Injury
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham offered some good news to reporters Friday regarding eight-time All-Star big man Anthony Davis, who has been out indefinitely since Dec. 16 with a stress reaction in his right foot. ESPN's Dave McMenamin relayed the quotes. Those are welcoming comments for a Lakers...
Bleacher Report
CJ McCollum on Pelicans' Plan: Get the Ball to Zion 'and Get the F--k Out of the Way'
The New Orleans Pelicans currently occupy the top seed in the Western Conference with a 22-12 record, and a lot of that has to do with the return of 2019 first overall pick Zion Williamson. The Duke product, who missed the entire 2021-22 season because of a nagging foot injury,...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Hawks' Nate McMillan Has Considered Resigning After Trae Young Drama
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan has "strongly considered resigning from his position" amid a tumultuous and disappointing season that has reportedly included tension with star guard Trae Young. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the news Friday after speaking with anonymous league sources, though he added that a resignation from...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Cavaliers Expected to Eye 'Short-Term Wing Option' Before Deadline
Having already made their big trade to bring in Donovan Mitchell during the NBA offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers are likely going to be in the market for wings as they pursue upgrades before the trade deadline. Per ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Cavs are expected to pursue a "short-term wing option"...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Nuggets Eye Defensive Wing to Boost Bench as Jokić Carries Offense
The Denver Nuggets are looking to add a defensive wing to come off the bench ahead of the NBA's February 9 trade deadline, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick. "They want to get longer, more athletic, versatile, defensive-minded and bigger in that department. The Gordon trade with Orlando in March 2021 continues to pay big dividends, and adding another player with that sort of skill set would be the dream scenario here," Amick wrote.
Bleacher Report
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan on Reaction to Bucks' Grayson Allen Hit: 'It's His Track Record'
DeMar DeRozan took exception to Grayson Allen appearing to elbow him in the second half of Wednesday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks. The incident occurred with 6:55 remaining in the third quarter when Allen was attempting to get around Patrick Williams to set a screen for Wesley Matthews.
Bleacher Report
Kawhi Leonard Praised by NBA Twitter Despite Clippers' Loss to Jayson Tatum, Celtics
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard enjoyed one of his best games of the season Thursday thanks to 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting, but the Boston Celtics held off a late Clips charge to earn a 116-110 home win. Leonard missed all of last season with a partial tear of...
Bleacher Report
Report: Bucks' Marc Lasry 'Actively Looking' to Sell Stake; Governor Wes Edens Linked
Milwaukee Bucks governor Marc Lasry is "actively looking" to sell his ownership stake in the team, per NBA reporter Marc Stein, who noted the possibility that fellow governor Wes Edens could purchase it from his partner. Stein, who reported Monday that Lasry could be "open" to selling his stake, wrote...
Raptors List Fred VanVleet, Precious Achiuwa as Questionable vs. Suns
The Toronto Raptors list Fred VanVleet and Precious Achiuwa as questionable to play Friday against the Phoenix Suns
Bleacher Report
Former Warriors HC Mark Jackson Eyes Return to NBA as Head Coach: 'I Got My Phone On'
Mark Jackson remains optimistic about returning to the NBA coaching ranks one day. "I got my phone on, so I'm more than available," he said to TMZ Sports. "They know how to find me. I look forward to that day." Jackson led the Golden State Warriors for three seasons, compiling...
Bleacher Report
Ranking Bulls' Top Trade Priorities Entering 2023
Externally, more than a few people are ready to quit on the 2022-23 Chicago Bulls. The Bulls aren't bailing on themselves, though. Granted, they need more than an encouraging five-game stretch to turn things around, but knocking off four Eastern Conference playoff-caliber opponents in their last five trips to the hardwood is a start. Then again, this stretch also featured a home loss (by 15 points) to the rebuilding Houston Rockets, so consistent inconsistency remains in the Windy City.
Comments / 0