ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Raiders bench QB Carr, will start Stidham for final 2 games

By MARK ANDERSON
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eN0PM_0jwsLOSD00

HENDERSON, Nev. — (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has missed only three games in nine years, all because of injury.

Now, for the first time, he won't play because of what coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday were offensive performance reasons.

McDaniels not only will start Jarrett Stidham the final two weeks, including Sunday's home game against the San Francisco 49ers, but Carr will be inactive. Practice squad quarterback Chase Garbers will be the backup.

The Raiders (6-9) have lost two of the past three games to all but fall out of the playoff race just a year after making the postseason.

Carr has not completed more than 55% of his passes in any of the past four games, and he has thrown seven interceptions and six touchdown passes in that span.

“I don’t think anybody feels like we’ve done enough offensively certainly in a couple of these games,” McDaniels said. “We couldn’t put enough points on the board, so I don’t think anybody’s really happy with what we’ve done.”

Wide receiver Davante Adams, who also played with Carr at Fresno State, helped orchestrate a trade from the Green Bay Packers in March largely because he wanted to play with him.

“I don’t think anybody was excited about it in here," Adams said of Carr's benching. "I wouldn’t be here right now if he wasn’t here. I think everybody knows how I feel about him. ... Obviously, I support my guy.”

Adams said his focus is on the final two games rather than what his options might look like after the season.

Carr was not at the Raiders' facility, and Stidham was expected to address reporters Thursday.

“You've got to kind of take the emotions out of it and realize the only thing that can be productive is support Jarrett going forward," tight end Darren Waller said. “The guys are excited about him being able to get an opportunity, so we're rallying around him and letting him know we believe in him.”

By not playing Carr, the Raiders eliminate the possibility of a serious injury affecting his contract status. The club has until Feb. 15 to decide whether to release or trade Carr — who has a no-trade clause but could waive it — or he would receive $33 million for 2023. A serious injury would guarantee that money plus another $7.5 million for 2024.

Even before Wednesday's announcement, there were serious questions whether the Raiders wanted to continue to invest in a quarterback who has led the team to just two playoff appearances.

“We’re all accountable to where we’re at, and I think this (decision) is more about an opportunity to see a guy that we haven’t seen play in a situation like this against a couple of good teams, really good teams,” McDaniels said. "Derek's played a lot of football. There’s a lot of evaluating that’s going to take place here in terms of once the season’s over in terms of how we made the most progress, what makes the most sense for everybody, how to move forward.

“We knew that was going to be the case. Obviously, we were hoping to be in a different scenario than we are currently, but there’s no decision made. There's no finality to today. This is the decision we thought after talking about it and contemplating. It would be an opportunity for us to see what we have in (Stidham).”

McDaniels is more than familiar with Stidham, who spent the previous three seasons with the New England Patriots. McDaniels was the Patriots offensive coordinator.

Including three games with the Raiders this season, Stidham has completed 32 of 61 passes for 342 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions. He has never started.

Carr has missed only two regular-season starts and one in the playoffs. He was just 165 yards away from passing Dan Marino (35,386) for the third-most passing yards through the first nine seasons of a career.

“Those aren't easy conversations,” McDaniels said of his talk with Carr. “I couldn't be more complimentary of him or the way he handled it. This is an A-1 class human being. He's obviously meant a lot to this place for a long time, and we'll see how this goes. I'm not going to sit here and predict the future. There's a lot that could happen. We're going to take those things one day at a time. Right now, we're going to get ready for the 49ers."

NOTES: McDaniels also said defensive lineman Chandler Jones (elbow) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (shoulder) were placed on season-ending injured reserve. ... Jones was playing better after a slow start with 4 1/2 sacks and three tackles for loss. He also returned an ill-advised lateral 48 yards for a touchdown on the final play two weeks ago to beat the Patriots. ... Perryman leads the Raiders with 83 tackles and his 14 tackles for loss are second. ... Defensive lineman Isaac Rochell and linebacker Harvey Langi were signed to the active roster and defensive lineman Trent Harris to the practice squad. Wide receiver Albert Wilson was released from the practice squad and offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman restored to the practice squad.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him

Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s path to Las Vegas made clearer after Raiders bench Derek Carr

With Derek Carr benched for the last two games of the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders season, the future of the franchise’s quarterback position is now in flux. There are several ways the franchise could go in the offseason. The team could even keep Carr for another season to start or mentor a young QB. However, the most intriguing — and now even more realistic — possibility is a Tom Brady-Raiders partnership in 2023 that could happen after Carr’s benching.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Raiders fans want Josh McDaniels fired over Derek Carr decision

Las Vegas Raiders fans were not happy with head coach Josh McDaniels for the decision to bench quarterback Josh McDaniels. The Las Vegas Raiders have not lived up to the lofty expectations they had entering the 2022 season. Instead of contending for the AFC West, they now hold just very slim playoff odds with a 6-9 record under head coach Josh McDaniels.
102.5 The Bone

Raiders bench Derek Carr with playoffs all but lost, $33M injury guarantee looming

The Las Vegas Raiders have benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games remaining in the regular season. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced the news on Wednesday. Jarrett Stidham will start in his place on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and presumably in next week's regular season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders are still mathematically alive for the postseason at 6-9, but last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers all but eliminated them from reasonable contention.
Boston 25 News WFXT

NFL injury tracker Week 17: Cardinals QB Colt McCoy out vs Atlanta with concussion symptoms

The Dallas Cowboys' "Thursday Night Football" win over the Tennessee Titans was riddled with injuries. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) was placed on injured reserve right before Josh Dobbs led the team without star running back Derrick Henry (hip).The Cowboys were missing breakout running back Tony Pollard (thigh) while linebacker Micah Parsons wore a club cast on his hand for the matchup.
thecomeback.com

Las Vegas Raiders make massive change at QB

The Las Vegas Raiders just made a massive decision at quarterback that could have major ramifications. This week, the Raiders will start backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Stidham, who the team acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots in May, replaces Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr. NFL Network insider...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Purdue's hire of Drew Brees leads to New Jersey voiding all Citrus Bowl bets

Purdue brought in Drew Brees to help handle its Citrus Bowl preparation amid a coaching transition, but not everyone's happy about it. New Jersey gaming regulators ordered sportsbooks to halt all betting on the Citrus Bowl and void all bets since Dec. 15 because "an individual associated with Purdue Football team" is in violation of state regulations, according to ESPN. That person is reportedly Brees.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Yardbarker

Raiders-49ers Rivalry Started Off the Field

The Las Vegas Raiders return home to Allegiant Stadium for their final regular season games against two of their oldest rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, this Sunday and the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs a week later. Of course, the Raiders-49ers rivalry didn’t start on the field, as the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
140K+
Followers
149K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy