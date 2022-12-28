ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

U.S. to require negative COVID tests for travelers from China

By Alexander Tin
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35xsct_0jwsHGFZ00

Travelers from China will need to test negative for COVID-19 before flying to the U.S. starting Jan. 5, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday.

The move comes as the Chinese government has begun to ease travel restrictions that were imposed years ago early during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite a renewed wave of cases since it relaxed its "zero COVID" policy .

Starting this weekend, Japan says it plans to begin requiring a negative COVID-19 test for visitors from China. Malaysia has also "announced new tracking and surveillance measures," U.S. officials said.

"The U.S. is following the science and advice of public health experts, consulting with partners, and considering taking similar steps we can take to protect the American people," the officials said in a statement.

Federal health authorities have not required negative COVID-19 tests from any international visitors since the requirement was scrapped in June . The U.S. continues to require that foreign travelers prove they are fully vaccinated with the primary series of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Passengers traveling to the U.S. through Incheon International Airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport, and Vancouver International Airport will also have to negative if they have been in China in the last 10 days.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does conduct voluntary tests collected at a handful of major airports to try to monitor for COVID variants among arriving international travelers. Federal health officials said Wednesday that they planned to expand the program to international travelers landing in Los Angeles and Seattle.

Spokespeople for the CDC and Department of Health and Human Services declined to comment on the possibility of new measures.

In response to Japan's decision to impose the new restrictions, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson called Tuesday for a "science-based response approach and joint effort" for safe travel.

"We've always believed that for all countries, COVID response measures need to be science-based and proportionate without affecting normal people-to-people exchange," China's Wang Wenbin told reporters .

Concern over COVID variants

Scientists have voiced frustration over sparse variant sequencing released from China amid the country's current wave of infections, aside from a handful of travelers.

In their statement, Biden officials echoed those concerns over the lack of "viral genomic sequence data" from China, saying they are in talks with other countries over steps to "identify any potential variants of concern."

"Without this data, it is becoming increasingly difficult for public health officials to ensure that they will be able to identify any potential new variants and take prompt measures to reduce the spread," they said.

All of the current variants circulating in China are descendants of Omicron, Chinese state media have reported , quoting their country's health officials, with BA.5.2 and BF.7 dominating infections in the country.

First spotted earlier this year, these two strains have made up a fraction of circulating virus in the U.S. to date. Instead, the CDC's estimates rank the BQ.1, BQ.1.1, and XBB strains as far outpacing them around the country.

Infections linked to XBB has surged across the Northeast in recent weeks, climbing to more than half of new infections across the region. Ahead of Christmas, federal data shows hospitalizations reaching some of the highest rates since last February.

Scientists suspect a descendant dubbed XBB.1.5 is behind the renewed surge, with mutations that could offer a growth rate "head and shoulders" above all other strains.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab says COVID was man-made virus

A scientist who worked at a controversial research lab in China has claimed that COVID was a man-made virus that leaked from the facility, according to a report. Andrew Huff said COVID leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China two years ago and blamed authorities for the “biggest US intelligence failure since 9/11,” Britain’s The Sun reported Saturday. The lab has been at the center of fierce debates about the origins of COVID, with both Chinese government officials and lab personnel denying that the virus leaked from the facility. Huff, an epidemiologist said in his new book, The Truth...
New York Post

Half of the passengers on 2 flights from China had COVID: report

Nearly half of the passengers on two separate flights this week from China to Milan tested positive for COVID, and health officials in Italy have announced they will test all travelers coming from the East Asian country. The two flights of sick passengers arrived at Malpensa Airport from China on Monday, Bloomberg reported. On the first flight, 35 out of 92 passengers tested positive for the virus, while on the second, 62 passengers out of 120 were infected, according to Lombardy region’s health chief Guido Bertolaso. The passengers who tested positive have been isolated, and officials have ramped up their contact tracing efforts. Italy’s...
The Independent

Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?

What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
UTAH STATE
The Guardian

Why did China relax its Covid policy – and should we be worried?

After long pursing a zero-Covid policy, China has relaxed many restrictions including quarantine rules for travellers. But some experts have raised concerns the U-turn may cause problems. We take a look at why. What has happened in China?. Until recently China followed a zero-Covid policy, including strict lockdowns and quarantining...
BBC

Fleeing China's Covid lockdowns for the US - through a Central American jungle

China may be easing some of its severe anti-Covid restrictions but its draconian pandemic policies have driven many citizens to seek a better future elsewhere - whatever the risks in getting there. Three days into their trek through a Central American rainforest, some 9,300 miles (15,000 kilometres) away from home,...
CBS LA

CDC urges Americans to "reconsider" travel to China over COVID surge, will require tests

Travelers from China will need to test negative for COVID-19 before boarding flights to the U.S. starting next week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday. The testing requirement will apply to travelers from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, and covers all passengers regardless of their nationality or vaccination status, the CDC said. Americans should also "reconsider travel to China, Hong Kong, and Macau," the CDC now urges. In a travel alert published Wednesday, the agency cited "reports that the healthcare system is overwhelmed," along with the risk of new variants.Beyond masking while traveling in places like airports or planes,...
The Hill

Worse than 2020? China’s COVID decisions may ensure another wave

China’s dramatic change in its COVID policies could have deleterious consequences for the world’s population: We may face the prospect of a new wave of the virus that will have an enormous impact on public health, three years after the start of the pandemic. The Chinese government seems to have “the Midas touch” in reverse…
The Associated Press

Hong Kong scraps vaccine pass, COVID-19 tests for travelers

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will scrap some of its COVID-19 restrictions, including PCR tests for inbound travelers and vaccination requirements to enter certain venues, the city’s leader said Wednesday. For most of the pandemic, Hong Kong has aligned itself with China’s “zero-COVID” strategy, requiring stringent COVID-19...
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
105K+
Followers
28K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy