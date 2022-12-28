The New York Knicks broke into their apparent emergency roster stash on Thursday night. Injuries to their headliners forced the Knicks to turn to a former starter, as Evan Fournier took to game day hardwood for the first time since Nov. 13. The long-awaited performance of the Knicks' single-season record holder for most successful three-pointers was perhaps one of the few lingering positives that the team could've gleaned from a dreary 122-115 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, their fifth in a row after an eight-game winning streak briefly thrust them into the six automatic Eastern Conference playoff spots.

