GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Repairs on the Spur Tunnel in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin next month, officials said. The northbound Spur will be reduced to one lane from Jan. 3 to April 7, the National Park Service said in a statement. The lane closures will cause temporary delays, but officials said the work is necessary to fix water leaks in the tunnel and make lighting improvements.

2 DAYS AGO