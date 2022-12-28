ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WTVCFOX

Repairs to Spur Tunnel in Smokies to begin next month

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Repairs on the Spur Tunnel in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin next month, officials said. The northbound Spur will be reduced to one lane from Jan. 3 to April 7, the National Park Service said in a statement. The lane closures will cause temporary delays, but officials said the work is necessary to fix water leaks in the tunnel and make lighting improvements.
WTVCFOX

Comments requested on TWRA chronic wasting disease plan

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 30-day public comment period is now open for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s new five-year chronic wasting disease (CWD) strategic plan. The CWD Response and Management plan will serve as a guiding document for TWRA staff and ensure the best science is applied in efforts to control the disease.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

13 killed in Georgia during the Christmas holiday travel period

Traffic crashes across Georgia during the Christmas holiday travel period resulted in 13 traffic deaths resulting from 10 fatal crashes. This year’s 78-hour holiday travel period began Friday, December 23, at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m. Statewide, Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers investigated five...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVCFOX

Tennessee sees largest single-year population increase since 2007, 8th highest in history

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--U.S. Census Bureau data released last week shows Tennessee's population grew by the largest total since 2007 and 8th largest total in state history. According to the data analyzed by the Tennessee State Data Center (TSDC), domestic net migration to the state was 81,646 in 2022. The increase means Tennessee is estimated to have a population of over 7 million now, becoming the 15th most populated state in the country.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Police identify suspect car in deadly I-24 road rage shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police identify a car believed to be connected to a deadly road rage shooting on I-24 near James Robertson Parkway on Christmas Day. They say someone in a black sedan with chrome trim and possible damage shot and killed Christopher Spaunhorst, 32, of...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

New York marks first sales of legal recreational marijuana

NEW YORK (WRGB) — The first sale of legal, regulated adult-use cannabis in New York state history was made Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. The first legal sale of cannabis occurred at Housing Works Cannabis Co, a dispensary in Manhattan, one of 36 licensed dispensaries that opened recently – there are 139 licenses yet to be issued by the state (as well as over 900 applicants).
NEW YORK STATE

