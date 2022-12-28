Read full article on original website
Related
WTVCFOX
Repairs to Spur Tunnel in Smokies to begin next month
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Repairs on the Spur Tunnel in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin next month, officials said. The northbound Spur will be reduced to one lane from Jan. 3 to April 7, the National Park Service said in a statement. The lane closures will cause temporary delays, but officials said the work is necessary to fix water leaks in the tunnel and make lighting improvements.
WTVCFOX
Nashville passengers not confident amid Southwest's promise for changes Friday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Southwest Airlines promises to return to normal by Friday. Whether it be driving to Nashville from another state in order to make it home for the holidays, or losing their personal belongings for days at a time, passengers Thursday say they're fed up. Jasmine Jones...
WTVCFOX
Comments requested on TWRA chronic wasting disease plan
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 30-day public comment period is now open for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s new five-year chronic wasting disease (CWD) strategic plan. The CWD Response and Management plan will serve as a guiding document for TWRA staff and ensure the best science is applied in efforts to control the disease.
WTVCFOX
13 killed in Georgia during the Christmas holiday travel period
Traffic crashes across Georgia during the Christmas holiday travel period resulted in 13 traffic deaths resulting from 10 fatal crashes. This year’s 78-hour holiday travel period began Friday, December 23, at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m. Statewide, Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers investigated five...
WTVCFOX
VIDEO: Tennessee police officers battle kids in impromptu snowball fight
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Spoiler alert: It was a tie!. A few Middle Tennessee police officers made a surprising traffic stop over the weekend. There weren't any violations or offenses involved, just an epic snowball fight with some kids. Video shared with FOX 17 News shows three Clarksville Police...
WTVCFOX
New Tennessee law requires changes for how security guards do their jobs
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The new year brings a new law to Tennessee involving security workers at nightclubs, bars and other venues. It will require them to change they way they work. The law is known as "The Dallas Law." It's named after Dallas Barrett, who died in 2021 following...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee sees largest single-year population increase since 2007, 8th highest in history
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--U.S. Census Bureau data released last week shows Tennessee's population grew by the largest total since 2007 and 8th largest total in state history. According to the data analyzed by the Tennessee State Data Center (TSDC), domestic net migration to the state was 81,646 in 2022. The increase means Tennessee is estimated to have a population of over 7 million now, becoming the 15th most populated state in the country.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee boasts fastest growing economy in the country, lowest unemployment in history
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — When it comes to economic success, Tennessee is leading the game with the quickest growing economy in the nation and an unemployment rate at 3.2%, the lowest in state history according to Governor Bill Lee. Along with these economic accomplishments, Gov. Lee reflected on other...
WTVCFOX
Police identify suspect car in deadly I-24 road rage shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police identify a car believed to be connected to a deadly road rage shooting on I-24 near James Robertson Parkway on Christmas Day. They say someone in a black sedan with chrome trim and possible damage shot and killed Christopher Spaunhorst, 32, of...
WTVCFOX
Soddy-Daisy man stabs man in the back at convenience store, arrest report says
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — A man in Soddy-Daisy faces charges after police say he stabbed another man as he was walking out of a convenience store. Authorities say 42-year-old Donald "Scottie" Trivett attacked a man as he was walking out of the Mountain General Store on Montlake Road Monday afternoon.
WTVCFOX
New York marks first sales of legal recreational marijuana
NEW YORK (WRGB) — The first sale of legal, regulated adult-use cannabis in New York state history was made Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. The first legal sale of cannabis occurred at Housing Works Cannabis Co, a dispensary in Manhattan, one of 36 licensed dispensaries that opened recently – there are 139 licenses yet to be issued by the state (as well as over 900 applicants).
Comments / 0