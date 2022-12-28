ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: Cheryl W. Mason

 2 days ago
Cheryl “Cherry” Wilds Mason of Nashville, TN passed away peacefully on December 24, 2022. She was 76 years old.

Born in Nashville, TN to the late John Wilds and Elizabeth Campbell Sharer, Cherry is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Alfred “Pete” Mason; her son Drew Mason; her daughter Emily McCoy and her husband Steve; grandchildren Joseph and David McCoy and many other beloved family & friends.

Cherry was devoted to her faith and her family. She was a dedicated elementary school teacher and later in her life, found much enjoyment in volunteering her time to Nashville Adult Literacy programs. Cherry was generous and kind and she made everything special.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff at Alive Hospice for all their love and support.

Graveside service for Cherry Mason will be held at 12:00 pm Friday, December 30, 2022, at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 660 Thompson Ln., Nashville, TN 37204.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Cheryl Mason to the church Benevolence Center of your choice.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.EastlandFuneralHome.com for the Mason family.

