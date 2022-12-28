ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Person struck while pushing car on Ludwig Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police say a person pushing a car was struck by another vehicle on Ludwig Road Thursday night. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed with life threatening injuries. Just before 8 p.m., officers found a man lying near the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Court holds initial hearing for suspect in fatal 3-car crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A suspect in a fatal three-car crash that happened in late October took part in an initial court hearing Thursday morning. Yar Ju, 28, faces charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Resulting in Death, a Level 4 felony; Reckless Homicide, a Level 5 felony; and two counts of Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, which is a Level 6 felony.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:40 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 500 block East CR 350N, Warsaw. Jamie L. Krygowski reported a hit-and-run vehicle accident. 8:05 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 3600 block North CR 175E, Warsaw. Officers investigated a report of invasion of privacy.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD: Man leaves suspected home intruder with gunshot wound

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man shot an alleged home intruder Wednesday morning, leaving the other man in non life-threatening condition, according to police. At approximately 7:00 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a home along the 1900 block of Hillside Avenue. Police said a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Local mother looking for plea deal in child’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne mother has submitted a plea agreement in connection to the death of her little girl. 38-year-old Emily Tudor has agreed to plead guilty to all charges, according to our partners in news at 21 Alive. Tudor’s charges are three counts of neglect of a dependent where the defendant endangers the dependent, and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.
FORT WAYNE, IN
loud1033.com

Coroner: Hypothermia killed Fort Wayne man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – An 81-year-old Fort Wayne man’s death on December 23 was due to hypothermia. The Allen County Coroner’s Office released his autopsy results yesterday and said there was no foul play. The man was found by relatives outside of his home. His death...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Suspect in IHOP armed robbery tied to other Christmas Eve robberies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Additional charges are pending for the man arrested for the armed robbery at IHOP on Christmas Eve. 41-year-old Ian Bazur-Persing committed an armed robbery at the IHOP located on the 4400 block of Coldwater Road and was arrested after a short foot pursuit. During the robbery, Bazur-Persing had held the manager at knife-point.
FORT WAYNE, IN
News Now Warsaw

House on CR 100N destroyed by fire Tuesday night

WARSAW – A home northeast of Warsaw was destroyed by fire Tuesday night. No injuries were reported from the fire that broke out at 3456 East CR 100N, east of CR 300E shortly after 7 p.m. By the time firefighters arrived, the blaze had spread into the ceiling and...
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community opens south of downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After unveiling a new statue on Calhoun Street in July, a local nonprofit has added a coffee shop a few blocks north in an effort to improve the community and remove barriers to employment. Blue Jacket Inc. recently opened Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

81-year-old man dies of hypothermia in Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office says an 81-year-old man is dead after hypothermia from the recent cold weather conditions. According to a release, William R. Gillen was found Friday outside his home just a few days before Christmas. The coroner’s office says the cause of death is an accident, and that this is the only weather-related death reported to them.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

