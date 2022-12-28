Read full article on original website
newyorkupstate.com
New laws for NY in 2023: Robocalls, minimum wage, nursing homes, voting reforms
New York lawmakers were busy this year, passing almost 200 new laws that will go into effect in 2023. Some of the most significant laws are aimed at protecting the environment, making it easier to vote, improving public safety, helping consumers, and increasing transparency from nursing homes. Here’s a quick...
iheart.com
New Year Means New Laws in New York State
Dozens of new laws are taking effect across New York to start the New Year. Nursing homes will be required to notify residents and families of confirmed infections and must have a plan to protect residents during an outbreak. A new law makes it easier to seize guns from people...
NewsChannel 36
Gov. Hochul signs pay transparency law
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Gov. Kathy Hochul recently amended a labor law now requiring employers to disclose compensation to applicants and employees. The law establishes a statewide pay transparency that aims to address systematic pay inequity and discrimination. The law also prohibits retaliation and allows individuals to report violations to the...
wwnytv.com
New state laws go into effect Sunday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New Year’s Day means new laws in New York. They range from a minimum wage increase to new regulations for telemarketers. Starting next year, telemarketers are required to give customers the option to be added to “Do Not Call” lists immediately after stating their name and company.
Consumer Reports.org
New York Governor signs historic digital right to repair bill into law
Consumer Reports applauds Governor Hochul for signing the Digital Fair Repair Act, which will provide consumers with new rights when in need of repairs of their digital devices. Yonkers, NY — New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed the groundbreaking Digital Fair Repair Act (A7006B/S4104A) into law late last night. The...
Nursing homes in NYS can now waive penalties for staffing requirements
Earlier this year, we told you about some new staffing laws for nursing homes. Fast forward to Dec. of 2022, the state is bending the rules for nursing homes unable to meet requirements.
The Jewish Press
NY Governor Hochul Vetoes Bill Meant to Keep Hasidim Out of Town
The Rabbinical Alliance of America applauded New York Governor Kathy Hochul for her veto last week of a bill it says is antisemitic in nature. Hochul vetoed New York State Senate Bill S1810A, known as the Community Preservation Fund for the Town of Chester Bill. It would have allowed Chester in Orange County to establish a “community preservation fund” to purchase open land and prevent the expansion of housing there.
NewsChannel 36
Hochul Urges Those to Protect Against Card Skimming
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers who receive government assistance to take steps to protect themselves from criminals who have been using "skimming" devices. The governor's office says these skimming devices are used to steal benefits from those who receive the benefits. "It is unconscionable...
iheart.com
Area Minimum Wage Earners Getting Another Raise
Minimum wage earners on our area are getting another raise. Their pay will go up tomorrow by a dollar an hour, to $14.20. The increase will take effect across Upstate New York. The minimum wage for home care aides, will rise to $16.20. Workers in New York City and its...
urbancny.com
New York State Urges Recipients of Government Assistance to Protect Themselves Against Card Skimming
Thieves Using Skimming Devices To Steal Benefits from Electronic Benefit Transfer Card Users. Federal Funding Bill Includes Provision To Issue Additional Assistance to Victims of Stolen Benefits. Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers who receive government assistance via an Electronic Benefit Transfer card to take steps to protect themselves...
Judge rules NY gun ban in places of worship is unconstitutional, but restriction remains for now
While a federal judge says the ban on guns in places of worship is unconstitutional, the restriction remains in place while the state appeals. The prohibition of guns in churches, mosques, synagogues and other places of worship will remain in place while the state appeals a federal judge’s decision. [ more › ]
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
urbancny.com
New York State Enacts Digital Fair Repair Act
Legislation (S4104-A/A7006-B) Makes Available Tools and Parts to Enable Consumer to Fix Their Own Electronic Devices. Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Digital Fair Repair Act (S4104-A/A7006-B) into law making New York the first state in the nation to guarantee the right to repair, protecting consumers from anticompetitive efforts to limit repair.
cityandstateny.com
No pocket vetoes for Hochul this year
Gov. Kathy Hochul may not be ending the year free of controversy, but she will at least avoid the scrutiny that comes with pocket vetoes. With just days left in 2022, every bill that has passed in the state Legislature has made its way to her desk. Right now, only 42 remain on her desk awaiting action from her.
NewsChannel 36
Gov. Hochul increases funding for Complete Streets projects
ALBANY, NY (WENY)--Wednesday, Gov. Hochul signed legislation to increase funding by seven percent for the Complete Streets Act. Some advocates who have long been pushing for modifications to this legislation get to see their wishes come true. For Diana Alati, an advocate with Families for Safe Streets, this fight is...
wrfalp.com
NYS’ Minimum Wage Goes Up Saturday, December 31
Workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1.00 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20. Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides, which took effect on October 1, 2022, will also increase by $1.00 to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.
wnynewsnow.com
Gov. Hochul signs legislation to combat healthcare challenges for LGBTQ+ communities
ALBANY, NY (WENY) — Last week, Gov. Hochul signed a legislative package that would allow homeless and runaway youth under the age of 18 to make their own healthcare decisions and require specialized gender identity training for nurses and home healthcare aides. Yarrow Brown, Founder of Southern Tier Trans...
wutv29.com
NY legislative pay raises much higher than neighboring states
New York state legislators are still waiting to learn whether they are getting a 29% pay raise in 2023. Governor Kathy Hochul, who previously said she supported a raise, has yet to sign the bill. CBS 6 has been looking into how the raise and six-figure salary stacks up to...
Kathy Hochul giving over $20 million to help renters and homeowners: See who will get the money
It won't be wrong to say that the housing crisis is a decade-long problem in New York. The main reason is that the supply does not meet the demand. Also, a vast majority of residents have no or little money to afford shelter.
Gov. Hochul signs bill allowing living organ donors to be reimbursed
New York just became the first state to offer reimbursement to people who donate their liver and kidneys.
