Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
ValueWalk
Outrageous Gold Price Prediction For 2023 By Saxo Bank
Gold will rocket to $3,000 next year – at least that’s what Saxo Bank says. Does this prediction make any sense though?. Did you hope gold would break finally $2,000 in 2023? What if I told you that gold is going to soar to at least $3,000? Have I gone mad? No; that’s not my forecast, I only summarize the Saxo Bank’s Outrageous Predictions for 2023.
CNBC
Gold at $4,000? Analysts share their 2023 outlook as inflation, recession fears linger
Gold prices could surge to $4,000 an ounce in 2023 as recession fears persist, said Juerg Kiener, managing director and chief investment officer of Swiss Asia Capital. Kiener explained that many economies could face "a little bit of a recession" in the first quarter, which would lead to many central banks slowing their pace of interest rate hikes and make gold instantly more attractive.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold drifts lower from 6-month high on dollar uptick
(Reuters) - Gold prices on Wednesday fell from last session's six-month peak as the U.S. dollar firmed and Treasury yields remained elevated, while investors weighed the worsening COVID situation in top bullion consumer China. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,803.01 per ounce by 1127 GMT, having hit its highest since...
US stocks climb as an increase in jobless claims could signal more relief from Fed rate hikes
US stocks climbed Thursday after tech stocks saw a broad sell off the session prior. The Labor Department reported an increase in jobless claims week-over-week. Each of the three major indexes are still on track for the worst year since 2008. US stocks climbed on Thursday following Wednesday's broad sell-off.
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
ValueWalk
Silver Prices: Bank of Japan Had A Suprise Up Their Sleeve
Is the era of ultra-dovish monetary policy in Japan ending? Maybe, but the Bank of Japan remains cautious; it tightens without tightening. The Bank of Japan surprised the markets on a hawkish side. No, it didn’t raise interest rates. Instead, it decided to review its yield curve control policy and widened the trading band for the 10-year yield on the Japanese Treasuries. To be more specific, the BoJ expanded the 25 basis point band around its 0% target into 50 basis points.
Gold Disappoints For Two Straight Years — Why The Standard for Stability Could Make a Comeback in 2023
Gold, which is known for being an inflation hedge, has not been spared by the global volatility of the markets. Indeed, the precious metal is on pace to record two consecutive years of declines for...
Permitted share of China's yuan in Russian wealth fund doubled to 60% -Finance Minister
MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry on Friday said the maximum possible share of Chinese yuan in its National Wealth Fund (NWF) had been doubled to 60% as it restructures its rainy-day fund to reduce dependency on currencies from so-called "unfriendly" nations.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Higher in Light Trading
Inflation data helped stocks post gains in a quiet session.
Fed reverse repo facility hits record $2.554 trillion
NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - A key facility the Federal Reserve uses to help control short-term interest rates saw record inflows on Friday, the final trading day of the year. The New York Fed said that its reverse repo facility took in $2.554 trillion in cash from money market funds and other eligible financial firms, besting the prior high water mark seen on Sept. 30, when inflows totaled $2.426 trillion.
Supreme dollar rules the roost in gold market
(Reuters) - Gold is poised to fall for the second year running in 2022 as aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve fuelled a dollar rally that challenged the precious metal’s role as a safe place to park assets.
CNBC
10-year U.S. Treasury yield rises slightly as investors gauge 2023 Fed policy
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose on Wednesday as investors fretted over economic growth and monetary policy direction for 2023. The 10-year Treasury yield was up by more than 1 basis point at 3.875%. The yield on the. note dipped by 1 basis point and was last trading at around...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-EM equities buckle under China COVID worries, rouble bounces off 8-month low
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks slipped on Thursday, with Asian bourses under heavy selling pressure as optimism about China's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions gave way to fears about the spread of the virus globally. The MSCI's EM equities index .MSCIEF slipped 0.4%, set to wipe out two days...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold firms as softer dollar boosts appeal
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday as a dip in the dollar made bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies, although trading was thin after the long Christmas weekend. Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,807.69 per ounce, as of 0704 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.6% to...
energyintel.com
Crude Oil Futures Settle Lower in Light Trading
Crude oil futures settled lower on Wednesday as traders weighed concerns about a surge in Covid-19 cases in China — the world's top oil importer — against the chances that an easing of pandemic restrictions in that country will boost demand. The cold wave that swept through the...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold set for 2nd straight yearly drop on rate-hike pressure
(Reuters) - Gold prices firmed on Friday, but were headed for a second consecutive yearly loss as aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve dented the non-yielding bullion's appeal. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,818.19 per ounce as of 0540 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,824.30.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold edges higher in narrow trade, markets seek fresh cues
(Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Thursday helped by a dip in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, although prices moved in a tight range as investors refrained from making large bets in anticipation of fresh market drivers. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,806.44 per ounce by 1258 GMT, while...
teslarati.com
New and used Tesla prices plunge, bringing unique opportunity to buyers
New and used Tesla prices have plunged recently, giving buyers a unique opportunity. Tesla has been criticized by car buyers, government representatives, and investors alike for having prices too high for average Americans to afford, especially for a brand that prides itself on leading the EV revolution. But now, that problem may finally be being addressed as the company has issued discounts for new vehicles, and its used offerings have plunged in price.
kalkinemedia.com
Astrazeneca Says Calquence Approved In Japan For Adults
* ASTRAZENECA PLC - CALQUENCE JAPAN APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT-NAÏVE CLL. * ASTRAZENECA: CALQUENCE APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR ADULTS WITH TREATMENT-NAÏVE CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKAEMIA. * ASTRAZENECA: CALQUENCE SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED TIME PATIENTS LIVED WITHOUT DISEASE PROGRESSION OR DEATH VERSUS. CHEMOIMMUNOTHERAPY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above...
