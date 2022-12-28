Read full article on original website
bigislandgazette.com
133 Grants Awarded to Small-Scale Ag Applicants on Big Island
The Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture (HDOA) has announced the award of 579 grants, totaling $2,684,350, for small-scale agriculture; including home gardening, herding and livestock operations in areas that are food insecure. More than 7,400 applications were received this fall under the Micro-Grants for Food Security Program (MGFSP). The applications...
hawaiireporter.com
Disaster Preparedness & Food System Resilience in Hawaiʻi – January 27, 2023
The Future of Food & Agriculture in Hawaiʻi is a monthly speaker series. Presented by The Hawaiʻi Institute for Sustainable Community Food Systems at University of Hawaiʻi – West Oʻahu, Honolulu Civil Beat, UH Better Tomorrow Speaker Series, and Waiwai Collective, this series is meant to generate key opportunities for community dialogue among a diverse audience, aiming to achieve a healthy, equitable, resilient and sustainable food system for Hawaiʻi.
kauainownews.com
Nearly $3M in micro-grants to help tackle food insecurity throughout Hawaiʻi
The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture has awarded 579 grants totaling $2,684,350 for small-scale agriculture, including home gardening, herding and livestock operations in areas that face food insecurity. Of the nearly 600 grants, 32 are coming to Kauaʻi County. More than 7,400 applications were received this fall under the...
KITV.com
Chinese company completes sale of nearly 500 acres in Hawaii
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- China Oceanwide Holdings has completed the sale of nearly 500 acres of land near the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu for about $95 million, KITV4 has learned. The buyer is a partnership between a former owner of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake soccer club...
Midweek
Hot Shots – 12/28/22
Aloha Petroleum donated $15,640.93 to Ronald McDonald House Charities Hawai‘i to support the nonprofit’s mission of providing a “home away from home” for seriously ill children and their families. The funds were collected through the Giving Pump Campaign at select Shell stations across the state Aug. 1-Oct. 31. Pictured are Casie Bui (left), Aloha Petroleum director of sales operations and marketing, and Jerri Chong, president of RMCH Hawai‘i. PHOTO COURTESY ALOHA PETROLEUM.
What the New Year can do for kupuna
With 2022 quickly coming to a close, many people are setting new year's resolutions. Kupuna should do the same.
hawaiinewsnow.com
For the first time in over a decade, electricity prices may increase on Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative has filed for its first rate hike in 12 years — a 9.42% increase that will raise the average consumer’s bill by about $19 a month. The last time KIUC asked for a rate increase, Neil Abercrombie was Hawaii’s governor...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Closure of home health company highlights statewide staffing challenges
With Oahu Home Healthcare set to shut its doors at the end of next month, families of 100 patients are scrambling to find alternate services. But options are limited for those on Medicare and there is no short-term fix. "It does create a real issue because patients either end up...
kauainownews.com
Cooperation on stewardship of forest and crop lands spans more than 125 years in Hawai‘i
Stewardship efforts in Hawai‘i’s forest and crop lands have been connected for years, and forestry and agricultural interests have been intertwined in the Hawaiian Islands since well before statehood. The Board of Agriculture and Forestry was established in 1903 while the islands were still a U.S. territory. Creation...
honolulumagazine.com
HONOLULU’s Top 10 Stories of 2022
We get it. In Hawai‘i, we love to eat, discover new restaurants and be guided to the best places and dishes around the island. But we also love our older eateries and relish opportunities to celebrate those that have withstood the test of time (and other challenges) to keep serving up local specialties. Not including Frolic Hawai‘i stories, which are likewise eating centric, here are HONOLUU and HONOLULU Family’s most popular web stories of 2022.
Macy’s Stores ‘Sudden Permanent Closure’ of Pure Beauty Salon Leaves Stylists in ‘Disbelief,’ According to Announcement From Salon Staff
Pure Beauty salons, a chain that operates in rented spaces in Macy’s stores nationwide, among other retail outposts, joins a list of companies experiencing closures in 2022, with the latest occurring in Hawaii. According to an announcement posted to doors outside a location in Hawaii, “all Macy’s Salons” with permanently close on Dec. 31, adding that the outpost was informed that it only has a matter of days left to operate before closure. “It is with great sadness to announce the PERMANENT CLOSURE of all Macy’s Salons on December 31, 2022,” the statement read. “We want to thank you for your many...
bigislandgazette.com
Gov. Green Announces Additional Appointments
Gov. Josh Green, M.D. announced today a third round of nominees to serve as Director and/or Deputy Directors and other appointed positions for state departments. “These exceptional and experienced individuals will work to advance our community’s quality of life, sustainably develop our economy, and modernize our systems to increase government efficiency and cross-collaboration. I am confident that today’s nominees and appointments will serve the people of Hawaiʻi wholeheartedly and hit the ground running to produce these promised results,” said Gov. Green.
Travel chaos has state airports stepping up to help
Always Investigating asked what steps the state took at airports on each island, and how it's using any lessons learned to smooth out travel for future problems.
Rare holiday hotel room vacancies brings Kamaaina deals
Hawaii’s sunny skies can be quite the draw for those on the mainland dealing with blizzard conditions, but the economic conditions are not as bright right now. So, hotels are turning to local residents to close out the year on a high note.
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOE: Academic recovery from pandemic fallout could take years for Hawaii students
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’ll be years before Hawaii’s public school students recover academically and behaviorally from the impacts of the COVID pandemic, Board of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. But he added that everyone is working together to move progress faster. According to a national report, it’ll take...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion
An altercation between passengers, severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around, occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete...
straightarrownews.com
Josh Green wants to address Hawaii’s homelessness, tourism challenges
Josh Green is a medical doctor, former state senator and representative who has transitioned from Hawaii’s lieutenant governor to the state’s governor. During his gubernatorial campaign, the Democrat touted his management of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Commonwealth Fund ranked Hawaii first in the country for its COVID-19 pandemic response.
Ninth Island: The story behind Hawaiians’ affinity for Las Vegas
Here's the reason Las Vegas so often is called Hawaii's "Ninth Island."
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Hawaii lost notable people in 2022, but their legacies live on
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From a royal Hawaiian heiress, to a world-renown kumu hula, Hawaii bid a fond aloha to a number of notable people in 2022. Most recently, the Native Hawaiian community fell into mourning when Abigail Kawananakoa, often called ‘The Last Ali’i’, died in mid-December. Though...
Food Offerings at Disney’s Aulani Resort
Disney’s Aulani is a beautiful and fun resort but there are also some amazing snacks and desserts to try. Because there are limited dining options on the resort, we spent a lot of time carefully selecting meals and snacks to enjoy by the pool. I have to say that the Ulu Cafe had the majority of our choices and each day there were different choices to purchase! Today I’m talking about the tasty things to eat at Disney’s Aulani and have chosen a mix of snacks, desserts, and entrees!
