Croatia takes final steps into EU with open border and euro switch
Croatia has switched to the euro and entered Europe’s borderless zone – two steps its prime minister called a “historic moment” for his country, which joined the European Union nearly a decade ago. On Sunday the Balkan country bid farewell to its kuna currency and became...
kalkinemedia.com
Romania court orders 30-day detention of influencer Andrew Tate
A Romanian court on Friday ordered the 30-day-detention of former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate following his arrest for alleged human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal group. Ramona Bolla, a spokeswoman for Romania's anti-organised crime and terrorism directorate (DIICOT), told AFP Friday that four suspects -- British-US...
Full List of Trump's Foreign Bank Accounts
Former President Donald Trump had long fought to keep his tax returns under wraps, but on Friday, several years of filings were released.
kalkinemedia.com
Ukraine officials report strikes on several regions, one dead in Kyiv
Russian strikes on Saturday targeted several regions of Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, where the attacks killed at least one person and wounded several others, Ukrainian officials said. "An elderly man died in Kyiv and seven others were injured as a result of two explosions... in Solomyanskyi district," Kyiv mayor...
kalkinemedia.com
Extinction Rebellion suspends 'public disruption' tactics
Environmental group Extinction Rebellion said on Sunday that it would no longer stage its infamous blockades of UK transport networks and will instead hold a major demonstration against government policy in April. The activist network, formed in the UK in 2018, has regularly used civil disobedience to protest what it...
kalkinemedia.com
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT
Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m.SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect. GLOBAL. UKRAINE-CRISIS/. Defiant Ukrainians cheer New Year as drones blasted from skies. KYIV/DONETSK PROVINCE FRONT...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Tunisia central bank raises key interest rate by 75 bps to 8% to curb inflation
TUNIS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s central bank on Friday raised its key interest rate by 75 basis points to 8% from 7.25% to combat high inflation, the bank said, marking the third hike this year. Tunisia's inflation rate jumped to a record 9.8% in November from 9.2% in...
kalkinemedia.com
Russia's New Year raids on Ukraine kill four, wound dozens
Russia's New Year assaults on Ukraine left four people dead and wounded dozens this weekend as Moscow on Sunday claimed to have thwarted Kyiv's "terror attacks" on the homeland. The Ukrainian capital and other cities came under fire from missiles and Iranian-made drones on Saturday, killing three people. At least...
kalkinemedia.com
DIARY - Italy to Feb. 28
Inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. December PMI manufacturing S&P Global data (0845 GMT). Transport Ministry releases December car sales data (1700 GMT). December state sector borrowing requirement data. Bourse After Hours market closed. Solutions Capital Management SIM...
kalkinemedia.com
IS claims deadly attack in Egypt Suez Canal city
The Islamic State group said Saturday that it carried out a deadly attack on an Egyptian police checkpoint in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia the previous day. "A cell of soldiers of the caliphate managed to attack an Egyptian police roadblock... with a machine gun," the jihadist group's Amaq news agency said.
kalkinemedia.com
Gambia releases opposition figure after coup bid
The Gambia has released a former minister detained last week as the government announced it had foiled a coup attempt, his lawyer said Friday. Opposition politician Momodou Sabally, a former minister of presidential affairs under ex-leader Yahya Jammeh, had appeared in a video suggesting current president Adama Barrow would be overthrown before the next local elections.
kalkinemedia.com
Defiant Ukrainians cheer New Year as drones blasted from skies
KYIV/DONETSK PROVINCE FRONT LINE, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainians cheered from their balconies while their air defences blasted Russian missiles and drones out of the sky in the first hours of 2023, as Moscow saw in the new year by attacking civilian targets across Ukraine. Ukrainian forces shot down 45 Iranian-made Sahed...
kalkinemedia.com
Ecuador takes over two Amazon oil blocks
Ecuador has taken over operation of two oil blocks in the Amazon rainforest that since 1999 had been operated by Spain's Repsol under a contract now expired, state company Petroecuador said Sunday. Petroecuador said in a statement it "assumes operation" of blocks 16 and 67 after Repsol's contracts for exploration...
kalkinemedia.com
Ukraine says repelled Russia nighttime drone attack
Ukraine said Friday it repelled a nighttime drone attack from Russia, a day after Moscow launched a new wave of missile strikes in the run-up to New Year celebrations. The attacks came 10 months into Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. In recent months Russian strikes have targeted the energy grid, leaving millions in the cold in the middle of winter.
kalkinemedia.com
New president vows to steer Swiss through Ukraine fallout
Switzerland's new president Alain Berset pledged to steer one of Europe's major economies through the inflation and energy crises triggered by the war in Ukraine, as he took office on Sunday. Berset, 50, started his one-year term acknowledging that members of the government had their differences but said they would...
kalkinemedia.com
Croatia adopts euro, enters borderless Europe club
Croatia on Sunday switched to the euro and entered Europe's borderless zone -- two steps Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic called a "historic moment" for his country that joined the European Union nearly a decade ago. At midnight, the Balkan nation bid farewell to its kuna currency and became the 20th...
kalkinemedia.com
Kyiv rocked by explosions amid Russia's New Year attacks
A fresh round of explosions rocked Kyiv less than an hour into 2023, after Russia had attacked Ukraine with missiles targeting the capital and other cities ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations. The first blasts of the new year began roughly 30 minutes after midnight, hitting two districts, Mayor Vitali...
kalkinemedia.com
Lula returns for third term as Brazil president
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to be inaugurated Sunday for a third term as Brazil's president, in a ceremony snubbed by outgoing leader Jair Bolsonaro, underlining the deep divisions the veteran leftist inherits. The swearing-in will cap a remarkable political comeback for 77-year-old Lula, who returns to the...
