Paul Pelosi attack suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder, other charges

By Caroline Linton
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

David DePape , the man charged with attempted murder and several other counts in the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul, pleaded not guilty in San Francisco Superior Court on Wednesday.

The suspect waived his right to a speedy trial, and Judge Teresa Caffese set a trial date of Feb. 23.

He has already pleaded not guilty to federal kidnapping and assault charges.

DePape's lawyer, public defender Adam Lipman, told reporters on Wednesday that his client "denies allegations" against him.

The suspect, 42, has been charged with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder and threats to a public official and their family. The Justice Department has also charged him with assault on the immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal official.

Paul Pelosi made his first public appearance since the Oct. 28 attack earlier this month at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. He suffered a fractured skull in the attack when the suspect allegedly assaulted him with a hammer after breaking into the Pelosi's San Francisco home.

The FBI affidavit filed in the federal case against the suspected attacker also said that the San Francisco police "recovered zip ties in Pelosi's bedroom and in the hallway near the front door of the Pelosi residence." A list of intended targets, including actor Tom Hanks and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, was also recovered, according to law enforcement.

He told San Francisco police after his arrest that, "If Nancy [Pelosi] were to tell DePape the 'truth,' he would let her go, and if she 'lied,' he was going to break 'her kneecaps,'" so that she would have to be wheeled into Congress.

Nancy Pelosi, who was second in line for the presidency at the time of the attack, stepped down from her leadership position in November as Republicans will take back the House of Representatives in January. House Democrats have selected Hakeem Jeffries of New York to succeed her.

Kathryn Watson and Walker Dawson contributed to this report.

