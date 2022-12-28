Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Tyrese Maxey 'Probable' As 76ers Visit New Orleans Pelicans | Gameday Report 34/82
Ahead of their next game Friday night, the 76ers (20-13) upgraded Tyrese Maxey to “probable” for the meeting with the New Orleans Pelicans (22-12). Maxey has been out of the lineup for more than a month since suffering a fracture in his left foot during the Nov. 18 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic posts 51 in win over Spurs
Luka Doncic poured in 51 points, including two free throws with 4.5 seconds remaining, and the visiting Dallas Mavericks outlasted
Gregg Popovich's comments about holding Mavericks' Luka Doncic to under 50 points come back to haunt him
Ahead of Saturday's matchup against Luka Doncic, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich jokingly said his team's goal was to hold the superstar to "under 50." Unfortunately, Doncic made Popovich eat his words. Doncic led the Mavericks to a 126-125 victory, scoring a game-high 51 points with nine assists...
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 30, 2022
Winners of four straight overall, first-place New Orleans (22-12) tries to sweep its three-game homestand at 7:30 p.m. Friday, hosting similarly hot Philadelphia (20-13). The 76ers have won eight of their last nine games. Tonight's game is sold out. Read Thursday’s injury report for Pelicans-76ers. Watch the latest episode...
Buddy Hield makes NBA’s fastest 3 just 3 seconds into game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Buddy Hield made the fastest 3-pointer on record when he hit just three seconds into the Pacers’ game against Cleveland on Thursday night. The opening tipoff was batted to Hield, who caught it behind the arc, turned and shot. The ball went through with 11:57 remaining in the first quarter, with Pacers center Myles Turner being credited with an assist.
Trey Murphy questionable for Memphis game Saturday
Friday’s home win over Philadelphia was filled with fun moments, including CJ McCollum breaking a 15-year-old franchise record for three-pointers made in a game, but there was at least one downside. Trey Murphy sustained a right ankle sprain during the victory against the 76ers and is listed as questionable to play in Saturday’s road back-to-back in Memphis (7 p.m., Bally Sports, WRNO 99.5 FM). Four New Orleans players are out, including Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Larry Nance Jr. (neck spasm) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Most trusted Pelicans teammate
There are probably countless methods one might use to measure trust between NBA teammates, but Pelicans.com essentially cut to the chase by asking a family-related question to do the trick. Yes, we went there. Enjoy the results of our roster-wide search of the squad’s veterans to find out which player is most trusted by his New Orleans teammates. The consensus winner appears to be the Pelicans’ most experienced player, a bona fide Southern gentleman who hails from Baton Rouge and LSU.
Larry Nance Jr. added to the injury report for Friday's game against Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (20-13) Tuesday loss at Washington. De'Anthony Melton, James Harden, P.J. Tucker, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid. CJ McCollum, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy lll, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
Zion Williamson on his teammates, Jaxson Hayes on big game | Pelicans Weekly Show
On the latest edition of Pelicans Weekly, radio play-by-play announced Todd Graffagnini and Joe Cardosi break down the highlights from the Pelicans recent stretch of victories against the Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves. Jim Eichenhofer also chats with center Jaxson Hayes following his big night against the Pacers and team...
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Bulls
The Cavaliers look to reverse a recent trend when they close out the 2022 calendar year – traveling to the Windy City for a New Year’s Eve matchup with the Bulls. The Wine & Gold are riding a three-game losing skid into tonight’s contest – dropping a 135-126 decision on Thursday night in Indiana in their first road outing after a six-game home stand. The Pacers evened the season series in a back-and-forth game that featured 11 ties and 11 lead-changes, with Indy drilling 19 triples in the win. Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 28 points and Jarrett Allen notched a double-double, but the Cavs are now allowing 126.0 points per over the three-game slide.
Preview: Wolves vs. Pistons
The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-20) return home on Saturday night after a five-game road trip to face the Detroit Pistons (9-29) at Target Center. Minnesota lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, 123-114. Anthony Edwards was the team’s leading scorer and earned a double-double with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Naz Reid, Jaylen Nowell and Luka Garza all had 16 points in the game.
Cavs Get Last Second Stop, Top Bulls on New Year's Eve
As the Wine & Gold worked their way to the upper half of the Eastern Conference this year, they did it with defense. On the final night of the calendar year – and specifically on the final play of the calendar year – the Cavs returned to their defensive roots in Chicago.
Fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups: Week 11
0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. Without further delay, let’s get to it, starting with the schedule of games being played for next week.
Keys to the Game - Bulls vs Pistons (12.30.2022)
The Bulls (15-19) are back in action this evening facing the Detroit Pistons (9-28) in the first of four meetings this season. The teams will meet again in a couple of weeks, but not in Chicago and not in Detroit. The second game of the series will take place in Paris, France, on January 19th as part of the NBA’s Global Games Initiative.
Anthony Davis Injury Update
Anthony Davis spoke to assembled beat reporters prior to Friday evening’s Lakers game at Atlanta, providing an update on his injured foot. Q: An update on how he’s feeling, and how he’s dealing with things mentally. Davis: Feeling a lot better. Pain has subsided tremendously. That initial,...
Pelicans News Around the Web 12/30/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on December 30, 2022. Zion Williamson on his teammates, Jaxson Hayes on big game | Pelicans Weekly Show. On the latest edition of Pelicans Weekly, radio play-by-play announced Todd Graffagnini and Joe...
NBA Fantasy trade advice: Dynasty trade targets
Every week, we are going to be providing players that you should not only look to acquire via trade but also players you should look to trade away. Going forward, where fitting, with the data that we’ve seen so far, we’ll build in potential trade scenarios for those you should look to acquire and those you should look to move.
