There are probably countless methods one might use to measure trust between NBA teammates, but Pelicans.com essentially cut to the chase by asking a family-related question to do the trick. Yes, we went there. Enjoy the results of our roster-wide search of the squad’s veterans to find out which player is most trusted by his New Orleans teammates. The consensus winner appears to be the Pelicans’ most experienced player, a bona fide Southern gentleman who hails from Baton Rouge and LSU.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO