Design plans for Atlanta Speedway Airport in Henry County move forward

Henry County Daily Herald
A Look back at 2022 in Henry County
McDONOUGH — Several notable events occurred throughout 2022. From the start of a long-promised SPLOST project, continued growth, and the loss of high school students, the year has left an indelible mark on residents. Here is a small sampling of some of Henry County’s top stories as selected by...
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County resident recalls police officer's efforts with hazardous driving conditions
STOCKBRIDGE — A dangerously icy situation became less hazardous for motorists driving along Fairview Road in Stockbridge last Tuesday. This was due to the efforts of a Henry County police officer who did not hesitate to take action to assist the motorists in their time of need. Amy Dutton,...
accesswdun.com
Hall County's first 2023 baby
The first baby born in 2023 in Hall County arrived Sunday morning at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. Haisley Robin Garcia was born at 3:03 a.m. on Jan. 1 at 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Haisley's mother, Danelle Garcia, said her daughter decided to make an early appearance. "It was...
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know
Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
WXIA 11 Alive
Crash shuts down I-285 E in Clayton County near Hartsfield-Jackson airport
You're looking live at the southern edge of I-285 near where it links with I-75. That's in Clayton County right by Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.
WSB-TV Atlanta
PHOTOS: Atlanta celebrates arrival of 2023 at the Battery, Alpharetta, more
New Year's Eve in Atlanta Here are some more photos from the New Year's Eve celebration at Live! at the Battery. (Nelson Hicks)
Georgia organization pays off over $147K in lunch debts at grade schools across state
Georgia nonprofit "All for Lunch" ended 2022 by paying off outstanding lunch debt in metro Atlanta schools, totaling over $147,000 at 302 schools over the year.
atlantanewsfirst.com
The Sixth, part three: Why They’re Leaving
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a packed Atlanta courtroom this past September, a Fulton County judge asked deputies to bring Tony Turner before him. The 27-year-old was in custody for sex trafficking charges that he said he did not commit. Turner was one of 10 charged with the same crime. He had sat in jail for nearly five months with no court-appointed attorney to represent him as required by law.
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge welcomes more than 6,000 new residents
STOCKBRIDGE — With results of a Nov. 8 annexation referendum in full effect, Stockbridge has officially welcomed thousands of new residents into the city. Mayor Anthony Ford shared his excitement over the referendum's success in a welcome letter to the residents.
Wanted Georgia man slapped with 6 more charges after leading officers on 36-mile chase
LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga — A car chase led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man on Dec. 21, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the chase lasted 23 minutes and spanned 36 miles before they were able to arrest Zachary Baker of Oakwood, Georgia. Baker...
Developers explore reusing metro Atlanta’s aging office towers
There are plenty of office-to-residential conversion examples, including many in downtown Atlanta, but these projects remain a market niche.
getnews.info
Whitney White is Helping Homeowners Across Atlanta Maximize Profit Without Wasting Time and Money
As a top listing agent in Atlanta, White wants potential sellers to know all their available options before making a real estate decision. Whitney White is the founder and CEO of Whitney White Real Estate, a growing real estate brand in Metro Atlanta, Georgia. As an Associate Broker at The Haven Firm, Whitney uses a non-traditional sales approach to reach her potential clients and educate them about real estate processes. Whitney began building her real estate brand in 2017 and has strategically continued to expand her client base.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Underground Atlanta owner determined to revive downtown
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The biggest New Year’s Eve celebration in Atlanta is back for the first time in three years. The Peach Drop is taking place Saturday night. For Shaneel Lalani, the return of the iconic Peach Drop to Underground Atlanta marks a rebirth of sorts...
Gwinnett firefighters respond to house fire in Dacula
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a house fire in Dacula on Saturday afternoon, officials say. Firefighters arrived in Dacula just before 3 p.m., finding a house engulfed in flames. Officials say they received a call from someone driving by the home, who alerted them of the fire.
Henry County Daily Herald
Barn Kitties from Klassy Kats of Butts County are truly organic pest control
JACKSON — Are you fighting rats or mice on your property? Klassy Kats of Butts County can provide you with the best organic pest control around — barn kitties. “We recently released three more of our ‘kommunity kitties’ that are now free to live their best life without a care of having more unwanted and homeless kittens,” said Hunter Jones, who cofounded Klassy Kats of Butts County two years ago with Juli Price.
Cobb County husband creates IV in a bottle to help wife, countless others with their health
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A cancer diagnosis shook the Rollins’ family in 2006, but they had no idea their mother’s suffering would have a silver lining that would benefit so many people. Channel 2′s Wendy Corona tells us how what’s in one bottle is helping bring people...
Atlanta church evaluates damages from busted water pipes
ATLANTA — A local church is still evaluating damages after pipes burst, sending thousands of gallons of water rushing through part of its building on Christmas Day. Water could be seen pouring from Ponce Presbyterian Church in Midtown Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Gwinnett County beefing up law enforcement response to stop crimes of opportunity
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County will have extra law enforcement officers in busy shopping areas this weekend as part of a holiday task force aimed at stopping crimes of opportunity. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Buford on Friday with several Gwinnett County sheriff’s deputies who are part...
Advocates push for transit connections to Georgia’s two-year colleges
Only 28% of Georgia’s 140 community and technical college campuses are within walking distance of a public transit stop.
Albany Herald
Preservationists warn new Cumberland Island visitation plan would ruin pristine seashore
Fifty years after the Cumberland Island National Seashore was established, the National Park Service (NPS) is pushing a plan that essentially would double daily visitation to the remote barrier island. While the NPS is selling its Visitor Use Management Plan (VUMP) as a way to provide access to the island’s...
