Stockbridge welcomes more than 6,000 new residents
STOCKBRIDGE — With results of a Nov. 8 annexation referendum in full effect, Stockbridge has officially welcomed thousands of new residents into the city. Mayor Anthony Ford shared his excitement over the referendum's success in a welcome letter to the residents.
A Look back at 2022 in Henry County
McDONOUGH — Several notable events occurred throughout 2022. From the start of a long-promised SPLOST project, continued growth, and the loss of high school students, the year has left an indelible mark on residents. Here is a small sampling of some of Henry County’s top stories as selected by...
Henry County resident recalls police officer's efforts with hazardous driving conditions
STOCKBRIDGE — A dangerously icy situation became less hazardous for motorists driving along Fairview Road in Stockbridge last Tuesday. This was due to the efforts of a Henry County police officer who did not hesitate to take action to assist the motorists in their time of need. Amy Dutton,...
Barn Kitties from Klassy Kats of Butts County are truly organic pest control
JACKSON — Are you fighting rats or mice on your property? Klassy Kats of Butts County can provide you with the best organic pest control around — barn kitties. “We recently released three more of our ‘kommunity kitties’ that are now free to live their best life without a care of having more unwanted and homeless kittens,” said Hunter Jones, who cofounded Klassy Kats of Butts County two years ago with Juli Price.
Final Injury Report for Georgia vs Ohio State
The Univeristy of Georgia and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to kick things off inside of Mercedes Benz Stadium this evening, and both teams will be doing so without 100% of their starting rotations. Ohio State is a banged-up football team, with Jaxon Smith-Njibga and Treveyeon Henderson being out...
Stetson Bennett guides winning drive in Georgia's College Football Playoff semifinal thriller over Ohio State
ATLANTA — With 2:43 left on the clock, Stetson Bennett couldn't have written a better script to close out the College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. "I told the guys in the huddle, you score a touchdown, you win the game," Bennett said.
WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media After Ohio State Win
Georgia irked out a win over Ohio State in the closing seconds. Though they didn’t play their best football game, the reigning national champions once again showed up on the biggest stage.
McDonough boys basketball goes 3-0 in Chuck Miller Holiday Classic
The McDonough Warhawks boys basketball team won all three of its games at the annual Chuck Miller Holiday Classic. First, the Warhawks defeated Pine Forest High School from Pensacola, Fla., 82-35. Georgia rallied from double-figure deficits twice to defeat Ohio State 42-41 in a thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal game...
Georgia Wins Ultimate Game of Inches to Survive Ohio State
ATLANTA — The term “game of inches” has been attached to college football since at least 1941, when it was attributed to Illinois coach Bob Zuppke. More than eight decades later, on the final night of the year 2022, that aphorism was more relevant than ever.
Georgia TE Darnell Washington (ankle) iffy for CFP final
Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is questionable for next week's national championship game against TCU due to a sprained ankle, Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart confirmed. Washington was injured in the first half of Saturday's 42-41 victory over Ohio State in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. He was on crutches on the sideline during the second half.
Kirby Smart Talks Through an Epic Timeout That Saves Georgia's Title Hopes
Football games aren't often directly impacted by football coaches. In fact, one of the most helpless times during a football coach's existence actually happens to be on gameday. Sure, they impact the plays called, the adjustments made, and the morale of the team all rest on the shoulders of the...
Chaz Chambliss Leaves Ohio State Game With Injury
The Bulldogs lost another player to injury after defensive lineman Chaz Chambliss left with an apparent knee injury. They already lost tight end Darnell Washington for the game with an ankle injury earlier, and early signs on Chambliss don't look good.
